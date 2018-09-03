Actualité du disque : Brahms, Gounod, Blumenfeld...

Programmation musicale

Jean-Sebastien Bach

Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en sol majeur BWV 1049 : 3. Presto

Ensemble Zefiro

Alfredo Bernardini, direction

Jean-Sebastien Bach

Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en sol majeur BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - 2. Allegro

Ensemble Zefiro

Alfredo Bernardini, direction

Frederic Chopin

Introduction et polonaise pour violoncelle et piano en do majeur, Op. 3 Steven Isserlis, violoncelle ; Dénes Varjon, piano

Franz Schubert

Sonate Arpeggione en la mineur, D 821

Steven Isserlis, violoncelle ; Dénes Varjon, piano

Johannes Brahms

Danse hongroise n° 11 en ré mineur

Swedish Chamber Orchestra

Thomas Dausgaard, direction

Johannes Brahms

Symphonie n° 3 en fa majeur, Op. 90 : 1. Allegro con brio

Anna Larsson, alto

Swedish Chamber Orchestra

Thomas Dausgaard, direction

Charles Gounod

Zamora :

Tassis Christoyannis, baryton

Orchestre de la radio de Munich

Hervé Niquet, direction

Charles Gounod

Zamora :

Jennifer Holloway, Judith van Wanroij, mezzo-soprano ; Edgaras Montvidas, ténor

Choeur de la Radio Bavaroise, Orchestre de la Radio de Munich

Hervé Niquet, direction

Felix Blumenfeld

Etude Op. 54

Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano

Felix Blumenfeld

Une nuit à Magaratch, Op. 6, 1

Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano

Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto pour violon en sol majeur Op. 11 n°4 RV 308 : 1. Allegro

Midori Seiler, violon

Concerto Köln

Baldassare Galuppi

Concerto à quatre n°1 en sol mineur :

Concerto Köln

2/5 Les romantiques

Felix Mendelssohn

Symphonie n°4 en la majeur Op. 90 MWV N 16 : 4. Saltarello

Orchestre de Cleveland

Robert Schumann

Symphonie n° 2 en ut majeur Op. 61 : 2 Scherzo

Orchestre de Cleveland

Johannes Brahms

Concerto pour piano n°2 en si bémol maj Op. 83 : 4. Allegretto grazioso Rudolf Serkin, piano

Orchestre de Cleveland