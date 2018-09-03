Actualité du disque : Brahms, Gounod, Blumenfeld...
Programmation musicale
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en sol majeur BWV 1049 : 3. Presto
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernardini, direction
Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en sol majeur BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - 2. Allegro
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernardini, direction
Frederic Chopin
Introduction et polonaise pour violoncelle et piano en do majeur, Op. 3 Steven Isserlis, violoncelle ; Dénes Varjon, piano
Franz Schubert
Sonate Arpeggione en la mineur, D 821
Steven Isserlis, violoncelle ; Dénes Varjon, piano
Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n° 11 en ré mineur
Swedish Chamber Orchestra
Thomas Dausgaard, direction
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n° 3 en fa majeur, Op. 90 : 1. Allegro con brio
Anna Larsson, alto
Swedish Chamber Orchestra
Thomas Dausgaard, direction
Charles Gounod
Zamora :
Tassis Christoyannis, baryton
Orchestre de la radio de Munich
Hervé Niquet, direction
Charles Gounod
Zamora :
Jennifer Holloway, Judith van Wanroij, mezzo-soprano ; Edgaras Montvidas, ténor
Choeur de la Radio Bavaroise, Orchestre de la Radio de Munich
Hervé Niquet, direction
Felix Blumenfeld
Etude Op. 54
Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano
Felix Blumenfeld
Une nuit à Magaratch, Op. 6, 1
Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto pour violon en sol majeur Op. 11 n°4 RV 308 : 1. Allegro
Midori Seiler, violon
Concerto Köln
Baldassare Galuppi
Concerto à quatre n°1 en sol mineur :
Concerto Köln
- 2/5 Les romantiques
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n°4 en la majeur Op. 90 MWV N 16 : 4. Saltarello
Orchestre de Cleveland
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n° 2 en ut majeur Op. 61 : 2 Scherzo
Orchestre de Cleveland
Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour piano n°2 en si bémol maj Op. 83 : 4. Allegretto grazioso Rudolf Serkin, piano
Orchestre de Cleveland
