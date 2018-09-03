En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 25 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Actualité du disque : Brahms, Gounod, Blumenfeld...

Actualité du disque : Brahms, Gounod, Blumenfeld...
Playlist En pistes ! du 25 septembre 2018

Programmation musicale

Bach : Concertos brandebourgeois, ARCANA
Bach : Concertos brandebourgeois, ARCANA

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en sol majeur BWV 1049 : 3. Presto
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernardini, direction

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en sol majeur BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - 2. Allegro
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernardini, direction

Chopin : Sonate pour violoncelle ; Schubert : Sonate pour arpeggione, HYPERION
Chopin : Sonate pour violoncelle ; Schubert : Sonate pour arpeggione, HYPERION

Frederic Chopin
Introduction et polonaise pour violoncelle et piano en do majeur, Op. 3 Steven Isserlis, violoncelle ; Dénes Varjon, piano

Franz Schubert
Sonate Arpeggione en la mineur, D 821
Steven Isserlis, violoncelle ; Dénes Varjon, piano

Brahms : Symphonie n° 3, BIS
Brahms : Symphonie n° 3, BIS

Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n° 11 en ré mineur
Swedish Chamber Orchestra
Thomas Dausgaard, direction

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n° 3 en fa majeur, Op. 90 : 1. Allegro con brio
Anna Larsson, alto
Swedish Chamber Orchestra  
Thomas Dausgaard, direction

Le tribut de Zamora, BRU ZANE
Le tribut de Zamora, BRU ZANE

Charles Gounod
Zamora :
Tassis Christoyannis, baryton
Orchestre de la radio de Munich
Hervé Niquet, direction

Charles Gounod
Zamora :
Jennifer Holloway, Judith van Wanroij, mezzo-soprano ; Edgaras Montvidas, ténor
Choeur de la Radio Bavaroise, Orchestre de la Radio de Munich
Hervé Niquet, direction

Felix Blumenfeld : piano music, MDG
Felix Blumenfeld : piano music, MDG

Felix Blumenfeld
Etude Op. 54
Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano

Felix Blumenfeld
Une nuit à Magaratch, Op. 6, 1
Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano

La Venezia di Anna Maria, BERLIN CLASSICS
La Venezia di Anna Maria, BERLIN CLASSICS

Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto pour violon en sol majeur Op. 11 n°4 RV 308 : 1. Allegro
Midori Seiler, violon
Concerto Köln

Baldassare Galuppi
Concerto à quatre n°1 en sol mineur :
Concerto Köln

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE : GEORGE SZELL

George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY
George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY
  • 2/5 Les romantiques

Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n°4 en la majeur Op. 90 MWV N 16 : 4. Saltarello
Orchestre de Cleveland

Robert Schumann
Symphonie n° 2 en ut majeur Op. 61 : 2 Scherzo
Orchestre de Cleveland

Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour piano n°2 en si bémol maj Op. 83 : 4. Allegretto grazioso Rudolf Serkin, piano
Orchestre de Cleveland

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 24 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Saint-Säens, Bach, Enescu...
émission suivante
mercredi 26 septembre 2018
1h 58mn
Actualité du disque : Clementi, Lefebvre, Poulenc...