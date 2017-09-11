Actualité du disque : Berg, Satie, Dutilleux...

10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

1/ Joshua Bell, violoniste

George Gershwin

3 préludes : Prélude n°3 en mi bémol min - arrangement pour violon et piano

Avec au piano John Williams

Girl crazy : I got rhythm - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

Embraceable you - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

Nice work if you can get it - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

Show girl : Liza (All the clouds'll roll away) - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

Avec l’orchestre Symphonique de Londres dirigé par John Williams

Nicholas Maw

Concerto pour violon et orchestre : 4. Finale

Avec Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres dirigé par Roger Norrington