Lundi 2 octobre 2017
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Berg, Satie, Dutilleux...

En pistes ! 02/10/17
Joshua Bell The classical collection SONY
1/ Joshua Bell, violoniste
George Gershwin
3 préludes : Prélude n°3 en mi bémol min - arrangement pour violon et piano
Avec au piano John Williams
Girl crazy : I got rhythm - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Embraceable you - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Nice work if you can get it - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Show girl : Liza (All the clouds'll roll away) - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Avec l’orchestre Symphonique de Londres dirigé par John Williams
Nicholas Maw
Concerto pour violon et orchestre : 4. Finale
Avec Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres dirigé par Roger Norrington

    09:05
    George Gershwin

    Girl crazy suite - arrangement pour soprano et orchestre

    Barbara Hannigan, Ludwig OrchestraALBUM : Crazy girl crazyLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2017
    09:19
    Erik Satie

    3 autres mélodies : Chanson

    Barbara HanniganALBUM : Erik Satie : SocrateLABEL : WINTER & WINTERANNÉE : 2016
    09:21
    Erik Satie

    3 mélodies : Les Anges, Elégie et Sylvie

    Barbara HanniganALBUM : Erik Satie : SocrateLABEL : WINTER & WINTERANNÉE : 2016
    09:32
    Henri Dutilleux

    Correspondances : Gong 2 - pour soprano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Henri Dutilleux : CorrespondancesLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2013
    09:35
    Henri Dutilleux

    Correspondances : De Vincent à Théo - pour soprano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Henri Dutilleux : CorrespondancesLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2013
    09:42
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Gideon : In notes of joy we hail the happy day (3ème partie) Air d'une Israélite

    Joachim Carlos Martini, Orchestre Baroque De Francfort, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Gideon (intégrale)LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2004
    09:50
    Hans Abrahamsen

    Let me tell you

    Andris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Hans Abrahamsen : Let me tell youLABEL : WINTER & WINTERANNÉE : 2016
