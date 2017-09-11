Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 2 octobre 2017
Actualité du disque : Berg, Satie, Dutilleux...
- 10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
1/ Joshua Bell, violoniste
George Gershwin
3 préludes : Prélude n°3 en mi bémol min - arrangement pour violon et piano
Avec au piano John Williams
Girl crazy : I got rhythm - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Embraceable you - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Nice work if you can get it - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Show girl : Liza (All the clouds'll roll away) - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Avec l’orchestre Symphonique de Londres dirigé par John Williams
Nicholas Maw
Concerto pour violon et orchestre : 4. Finale
Avec Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres dirigé par Roger Norrington
La programmation musicale :
09:05
George Gershwin
Girl crazy suite - arrangement pour soprano et orchestreBarbara Hannigan, Ludwig OrchestraALBUM : Crazy girl crazyLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2017
09:19
Erik Satie
3 autres mélodies : ChansonBarbara HanniganALBUM : Erik Satie : SocrateLABEL : WINTER & WINTERANNÉE : 2016
09:21
Erik Satie
3 mélodies : Les Anges, Elégie et SylvieBarbara HanniganALBUM : Erik Satie : SocrateLABEL : WINTER & WINTERANNÉE : 2016
09:32
Henri Dutilleux
Correspondances : Gong 2 - pour soprano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Henri Dutilleux : CorrespondancesLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2013
09:35
Henri Dutilleux
Correspondances : De Vincent à Théo - pour soprano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Henri Dutilleux : CorrespondancesLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2013
09:42
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Gideon : In notes of joy we hail the happy day (3ème partie) Air d'une IsraéliteJoachim Carlos Martini, Orchestre Baroque De Francfort, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Gideon (intégrale)LABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2004
09:50
Hans Abrahamsen
Let me tell youAndris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Hans Abrahamsen : Let me tell youLABEL : WINTER & WINTERANNÉE : 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
