Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 1 septembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Mozart, Rameau

Retrouvez à 10h30 le

Portrait de la semaine

Kurt Masur - chef d'orchestre

5.Orchestre National de France

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Symphonie n°5 : 1er mouvement
Orchestre National de France

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Concerto pour violon : final
Sarah Nemtanu
Orchestre National de France

La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : 3. Rondo - pour violon et piano

    09:11
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Sonate n°21 en mi min K 304/300c : 1. Allegro - pour violon et piano

    09:18
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Thème

    09:21
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : 33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120

    09:35
    Jean Philippe Rameau

    Les fêtes de Polymnie : Pigmalion : Ouverture - pour orchestre

