Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 1 septembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Mozart, Rameau
Retrouvez à 10h30 le
Kurt Masur - chef d'orchestre
5.Orchestre National de France
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Symphonie n°5 : 1er mouvement
Orchestre National de France
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Concerto pour violon : final
Sarah Nemtanu
Orchestre National de France
La programmation musicale :
09:04
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : 3. Rondo - pour violon et pianoJi Young LimLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
09:11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate n°21 en mi min K 304/300c : 1. Allegro - pour violon et pianoJi Young LimLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
09:18
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : ThèmeFilippo GoriniLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @
09:21
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : 33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120Filippo GoriniLABEL : ALPHA (ET MBM) @
09:35
Jean Philippe Rameau
Les fêtes de Polymnie : Pigmalion : Ouverture - pour orchestreChristophe Rousset, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Les Talens Lyriques,LABEL : APARTE
