Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Haas, Foerster

Ludwig Van Beethoven
Programme musical
Pavel Haas
Quintette à vent op 10 : 1. Preludio
Quintette Acelga
GENUIN CLASSICS [GEN 17460]
Josef Bohuslav Foerster
Quintette à vent en Ré Maj op 95 : 1. Allegro moderato
Quintette Acelga
GENUIN CLASSICS [GEN 17460]
Josef Bohuslav Foerster
Quintette à vent en Ré Maj op 95 : 2. Andante sostenuto
Quintette Acelga
GENUIN CLASSICS [GEN 17460]
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate n°1 pour violoncelle et piano en Fa Maj op 5 n°1 : 1. Adagio sostenuto - Allegro
Shani Diluka (piano), Valentin Erben (violoncelle)
MIRARE [MIR380]
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ut min op 37 : 1. Allegro con brio
Lars Vogt (piano, direction), Royal Northern Sinfonia
ONDINE [ODE12972]
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°2 en La Maj op 2 n°2 : 1. Allegro vivace
Giovanni Bellucci (piano)
BRILLIANT CLASSICS [2017]
Anonyme XVIème siècle
Chi vol seguir la guerra - à 3 voix
Paul Van Nevel (direction), Ensemble Huelgas
DGG [88985411762]
Paschal de L'Estocart
Chi vol seguir la guerra - à 3 voix
Paul Van Nevel (direction), Ensemble Huelgas
DGG [88985411762]
Bellerofonte Castaldi
Sonate pour théorbe n°7
Jadran Duncumb
AMBRONAY [AMY38D]
Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi-Mealli
Sonate pour violon et théorbe op 3 n°5 (La Clemente)
Jadran Duncumb
AMBRONAY [AMY38D]
