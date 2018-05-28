En pistes !
Programmation musicale
En pistes !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 20 juin 2018
1h 55mn

Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Brahms, Liszt...

Playlist En pistes du 20 juin 2018

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Resound Beethoven Vol. 6 ALPHA
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 8
Allegretto scherzando

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 8
Allegro vivace
Orchester Wiener Akademie
Martin Haselböck, direction

Invention HARMONIA MUNDI
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°9 arr. Pour quatuor à cordes de Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor n°1 opus 18
Cuarteto Casals

Sonates pour violon et piano (Volume 2) ONDINE
Johannes Brahms
Wiemeldodienzieht es mir

Johannes Brahms
Sonaten° 2
Tuija Hakkila, piano ; Sirkka-liisa Kaakinen-Pilch, violon

Live récital Festival l'Esprit du piano
Franz Liszt
Rhapsodie espagnole
Jean-Baptiste Fonlupt, piano

HASSE Luth Sonatas AUDIX
Johann Adolf Hasse
Sonata IV
Jadran Duncumb, luth

Rameau Couperin EVIDENCE
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Les trois mains
Clément Lefebvre, piano

Marin Marais
Pièce de viole
Ensemble la rêveuse

Georges Bizet
Les Pêcheurs de Perle
Florian Sempey, Cyrille Dubois
Orchestre National de Lille  
Alexandre Bloch, direction 

10H30   PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

3. Guennadi Rojdesvenski

  • Enescu et Schumann

George Enescu
Suite d'orchestre n°3 en Ré Maj op 27 (Villageoise) : 2. Gamins en plein air  
Orchestre de la BBC

George Enescu
Rapsodie roumaine pour orchestre en La Maj op 11 n°1  
Orchestre de la BBC

Robert SchumannSymphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivace
Orchestre Symphonique d'état d'Estonie 

