Actualité du disque : Beethoven, Brahms, Liszt...
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 8
Allegretto scherzando
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 8
Allegro vivace
Orchester Wiener Akademie
Martin Haselböck, direction
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°9 arr. Pour quatuor à cordes de Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor n°1 opus 18
Cuarteto Casals
Johannes Brahms
Wiemeldodienzieht es mir
Johannes Brahms
Sonaten° 2
Tuija Hakkila, piano ; Sirkka-liisa Kaakinen-Pilch, violon
Franz Liszt
Rhapsodie espagnole
Jean-Baptiste Fonlupt, piano
Johann Adolf Hasse
Sonata IV
Jadran Duncumb, luth
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Les trois mains
Clément Lefebvre, piano
Marin Marais
Pièce de viole
Ensemble la rêveuse
Georges Bizet
Les Pêcheurs de Perle
Florian Sempey, Cyrille Dubois
Orchestre National de Lille
Alexandre Bloch, direction
10H30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
3. Guennadi Rojdesvenski
- Enescu et Schumann
George Enescu
Suite d'orchestre n°3 en Ré Maj op 27 (Villageoise) : 2. Gamins en plein air
Orchestre de la BBC
George Enescu
Rapsodie roumaine pour orchestre en La Maj op 11 n°1
Orchestre de la BBC
Robert SchumannSymphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivace
Orchestre Symphonique d'état d'Estonie
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration