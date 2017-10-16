Programmation musicale
En pistes !
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 9 novembre 2017
Actualité du disque : Haydn, Beethoven, Suk...
10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE
Luciano Pavarotti
4. Les véristes
Complément de programme
Cristofaro Caresana
Lamento degli occhi
La Venexiana
Filippo Mineccia, contre ténor
Rafaele Pe, contre ténor
La programmation musicale :
09:04
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon n°4 en Sol Maj HOB VIIa : 4 : 3. AllegroThe String Soloists, Lisa JacobsALBUM : Haydn : Concertos pour violonLABEL : COBRA RECORDS
09:10
Joseph Haydn
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : 2. AdagioThe String Soloists, Lisa JacobsALBUM : Haydn : Concertos pour violonLABEL : COBRA RECORDS
09:16
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°5 en ut min op 10 n°1 : 3. Finale : PrestissimoRichard GoodeALBUM : Beethoven : The complete sonatas / CD 2LABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2017
09:22
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano n°28 en La Maj op 101 : 3. Langsam und sehnsuchtsvoll / 4. Geschwinde doch nicht zu sehr und mit EntschlossenheitRichard GoodeALBUM : Beethoven : The complete sonatas / CD 9LABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2017
09:34
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem en ré min K 626 : Sequentia - Recordare, Confutatis et LacrimosaRene Jacobs, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Choeur De Chambre Du Rias De Berlin, Sophie KarthauserALBUM : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : RequiemLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
