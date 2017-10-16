Actualité du disque : Haydn, Beethoven, Suk...

En pistes !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
du lundi au vendredi, de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 9 novembre 2017
1h 55mn

10h30 PORTRAIT DE LA SEMAINE

Luciano Pavarotti
4. Les véristes

Cristofaro Caresana
Lamento degli occhi
La Venexiana
Filippo Mineccia, contre ténor
Rafaele Pe, contre ténor

La programmation musicale :
    09:04
    Joseph Haydn

    Concerto pour violon n°4 en Sol Maj HOB VIIa : 4 : 3. Allegro

    The String Soloists, Lisa JacobsALBUM : Haydn : Concertos pour violonLABEL : COBRA RECORDS
    09:10
    Joseph Haydn

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : 2. Adagio

    The String Soloists, Lisa JacobsALBUM : Haydn : Concertos pour violonLABEL : COBRA RECORDS
    09:16
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour piano n°5 en ut min op 10 n°1 : 3. Finale : Prestissimo

    Richard GoodeALBUM : Beethoven : The complete sonatas / CD 2LABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2017
    09:22
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour piano n°28 en La Maj op 101 : 3. Langsam und sehnsuchtsvoll / 4. Geschwinde doch nicht zu sehr und mit Entschlossenheit

    Richard GoodeALBUM : Beethoven : The complete sonatas / CD 9LABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2017
    09:34
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Requiem en ré min K 626 : Sequentia - Recordare, Confutatis et Lacrimosa

    Rene Jacobs, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Choeur De Chambre Du Rias De Berlin, Sophie KarthauserALBUM : Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : RequiemLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2017
