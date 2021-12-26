En pistes, contemporains !
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Dimanche 26 décembre 2021
50 min

Scala Music nous offre un premier disque réjouissant

Aujourd'hui et pour cette dernière de l'année, on vous parle du premier disque du nouveau label Scala Music et du Quatuor face à face. On écoutera aussi Kalevi Aho et Kevin Puts entre autres !

Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - Symphonic Dances: Rumble (Transcription Peter Sadlo)
Quatuor Face à face
Album : On the other side
Label : Scala Music (2021)

Alexandros Markeas
Outside Rythms 
Quatuor Face à face
Album : On the other side
Label : Scala Music (2021)

Kalevi Aho
Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano & Chamber Orchestra  II. Presto
Storioni Trio
Album :  Kalevi Aho: Double & Triple Concertos
Label : BIS (2021)

Kevin Puts
Silent Night, Act I Scene 3  Christbäume (Live)
Minnesota Opera Orchestra, Edward Parks, Miles Mykkanen, Karin Wolverton
Album : Kevin Puts: Silent Night (Live)
Label : Naxos (2021)

Kevin Puts
Silent Night, Act I Scene 2  Blessés. Grabert, Pierre (Live) +  Sleep (Live)
Minnesota Opera Orchestra, Edward Parks, Miles Mykkanen, Karin Wolverton
Album : Kevin Puts: Silent Night (Live)
Label : Naxos (2021)

Eugenniusz Knapik
Song When...
Silesian Chamber Orchestra
Album :  Gorecki / Knapik: Master and Apprentice, When Songs Are Sung
Label : Dux (2021)

Henrik Gorecki
String quartet N°2, "Quasi una fantasia", Op.78 Allegro
Silesian Chamber Orchestra
Album :  Gorecki / Knapik: Master and Apprentice, When Songs Are Sung
Label : Dux (2021)

