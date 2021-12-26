Scala Music nous offre un premier disque réjouissant
Aujourd'hui et pour cette dernière de l'année, on vous parle du premier disque du nouveau label Scala Music et du Quatuor face à face. On écoutera aussi Kalevi Aho et Kevin Puts entre autres !
Programmation musicale
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - Symphonic Dances: Rumble (Transcription Peter Sadlo)
Quatuor Face à face
Album : On the other side
Label : Scala Music (2021)
Alexandros Markeas
Outside Rythms
Quatuor Face à face
Album : On the other side
Label : Scala Music (2021)
Kalevi Aho
Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano & Chamber Orchestra II. Presto
Storioni Trio
Album : Kalevi Aho: Double & Triple Concertos
Label : BIS (2021)
Kevin Puts
Silent Night, Act I Scene 3 Christbäume (Live)
Minnesota Opera Orchestra, Edward Parks, Miles Mykkanen, Karin Wolverton
Album : Kevin Puts: Silent Night (Live)
Label : Naxos (2021)
Kevin Puts
Silent Night, Act I Scene 2 Blessés. Grabert, Pierre (Live) + Sleep (Live)
Minnesota Opera Orchestra, Edward Parks, Miles Mykkanen, Karin Wolverton
Album : Kevin Puts: Silent Night (Live)
Label : Naxos (2021)
Eugenniusz Knapik
Song When...
Silesian Chamber Orchestra
Album : Gorecki / Knapik: Master and Apprentice, When Songs Are Sung
Label : Dux (2021)
Henrik Gorecki
String quartet N°2, "Quasi una fantasia", Op.78 Allegro
Silesian Chamber Orchestra
Album : Gorecki / Knapik: Master and Apprentice, When Songs Are Sung
Label : Dux (2021)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration