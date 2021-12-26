Scala Music nous offre un premier disque réjouissant

Aujourd'hui et pour cette dernière de l'année, on vous parle du premier disque du nouveau label Scala Music et du Quatuor face à face. On écoutera aussi Kalevi Aho et Kevin Puts entre autres !

Programmation musicale

Leonard Bernstein

West Side Story - Symphonic Dances: Rumble (Transcription Peter Sadlo)

Quatuor Face à face

Album : On the other side

Label : Scala Music (2021)

Alexandros Markeas

Outside Rythms

Quatuor Face à face

Album : On the other side

Label : Scala Music (2021)

Kalevi Aho

Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano & Chamber Orchestra II. Presto

Storioni Trio

Album : Kalevi Aho: Double & Triple Concertos

Label : BIS (2021)

Kevin Puts

Silent Night, Act I Scene 3 Christbäume (Live)

Minnesota Opera Orchestra, Edward Parks, Miles Mykkanen, Karin Wolverton

Album : Kevin Puts: Silent Night (Live)

Label : Naxos (2021)

Kevin Puts

Silent Night, Act I Scene 2 Blessés. Grabert, Pierre (Live) + Sleep (Live)

Minnesota Opera Orchestra, Edward Parks, Miles Mykkanen, Karin Wolverton

Album : Kevin Puts: Silent Night (Live)

Label : Naxos (2021)

Eugenniusz Knapik

Song When...

Silesian Chamber Orchestra

Album : Gorecki / Knapik: Master and Apprentice, When Songs Are Sung

Label : Dux (2021)

Henrik Gorecki

String quartet N°2, "Quasi una fantasia", Op.78 Allegro

Silesian Chamber Orchestra

Album : Gorecki / Knapik: Master and Apprentice, When Songs Are Sung

Label : Dux (2021)