Lab.Oratorium de Philippe Manoury, une oeuvre engagée
Emilie et Rodolphe clôturent ce mois d'octobre avec une belle programmation : Philippe Manoury, Enno Poppe, Gérard Pesson ou encore Cecila McDowall. En pistes... pour les contemporains !
Enno Poppe
Freizeit
Quatuor Diotima
Album : Gervasoni, Pesson, Poppe
Label : Naïve (2021)
Gérard Pesson
Farrago Quatuor Diotima
Album : Gervasoni, Pesson, Poppe
Label : Naïve (2021)
Brita Bystrom
No.3, A walk to Schubert Rick Stotijn
Album : Back to StockHome
Label : BIS (2021)
Brita Bystrom
Infinite Rooms
Rick Stotijn
Album : Back to StockHome
Label : BIS (2021)
Philippe Manoury
Lab. Oratorium : Mare Nostrum
Rinnat Moriah, Gürzenich-orchester Köln dirigé par FX Roth
Album : Philippe Manoury : Lab.Oratorium
Label : Wergo (2O21)
Cecilia McDowall
Alma redemptoris mater
The choir of trinity college Cambridge dirigé par Stephen Layton
Album : Cecilia McDowall : Sacred Choral Music
Label. Hyperion (2021)
Cecilia McDowall
Love incorruptible
The choir of trinity college Cambridge dirigé par Stephen Layton
Album : Cecilia McDowall : Sacred Choral Music
Label : Hyperion (2021)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration