En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Dimanche 31 octobre 2021
50 min

Lab.Oratorium de Philippe Manoury, une oeuvre engagée

Emilie et Rodolphe clôturent ce mois d'octobre avec une belle programmation : Philippe Manoury, Enno Poppe, Gérard Pesson ou encore Cecila McDowall. En pistes... pour les contemporains !

Playlist En Pistes, Contemporains ! du 31 octobre 2021

Enno Poppe
Freizeit
Quatuor Diotima
Album : Gervasoni, Pesson, Poppe
Label : Naïve (2021)

Gérard Pesson
Farrago Quatuor Diotima
Album : Gervasoni, Pesson, Poppe
Label : Naïve (2021)

Brita Bystrom
No.3, A walk to Schubert Rick Stotijn
Album : Back to StockHome
Label : BIS (2021)

Brita Bystrom
Infinite Rooms
Rick Stotijn
Album : Back to StockHome
Label : BIS (2021)

Philippe Manoury
Lab. Oratorium : Mare Nostrum
Rinnat Moriah, Gürzenich-orchester Köln dirigé par FX Roth
Album : Philippe Manoury : Lab.Oratorium
Label : Wergo (2O21)

Cecilia McDowall
Alma redemptoris mater
The choir of trinity college Cambridge dirigé par Stephen Layton
Album : Cecilia McDowall : Sacred Choral Music
Label. Hyperion (2021)

Cecilia McDowall
Love incorruptible
The choir of trinity college Cambridge dirigé par Stephen Layton
Album : Cecilia McDowall : Sacred Choral Music
Label : Hyperion (2021)

