Paul Hillier et Ars Nova Copenhagen dans un album de pièces vocales d'Arvo Pärt, Caroline Shaw et Julia Wolfe
Deux concertos de Michael Jarrell au disque, l'un pour ato l'autre pour violon, interprétés par leur dédicataires Tabea Zimmermann et Renaud Capuçon sous la direction de Pascal Rophé. Mais aussi un disque monographique du compositeur finlandais Antti Auvinen...
Programmation musicale
Caroline Shaw
And the swallow
Ars Nova Copenhagen, Paul Hillier (direction)
Album : ...and...
Label : Naxos (2020)
Arvo Pärt
Virgencita
Ars Nova Copenhagen, Paul Hillier (direction)
Album : ...and...
Label : Naxos (2020)
Michael Jarrell
Emergences-Résurgences : IV
Tabea Zimmermann (alto), Orchestre national des pays de la Loire, Pascal Rophé (direction)
Album : Michael Jarrell
Label : BIS (2021)
Michael Jarrell
4 Eindrücke : n°1
Renaud Capuçon (violon), Orchestre national des pays de la Loire, Pascal Rophé (direction)
Album : Michael Jarrell
Label : BIS (2021)
Antti Auvinen
Himmel Punk
Orchestre de la radio finlandaise, Hannu Lintu (direction)
Album : Antti Auvinen
Label : Ondine (2020)
Christian Lindberg
The Waves of Wollongong : Bar 467
New Trombone Collective Ensemble, Christian Lindberg (direction)
Album : Christian Lindberg: Orchestral Works
Label : BIS (2020)
Christian Lindberg
2017 : 3. Fake news
Orchestre symphonique d’Anvers, Christian Lindberg (direction)
Album : Christian Lindberg: Orchestral Works
Label : BIS (2020)
