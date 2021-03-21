Paul Hillier et Ars Nova Copenhagen dans un album de pièces vocales d'Arvo Pärt, Caroline Shaw et Julia Wolfe

Deux concertos de Michael Jarrell au disque, l'un pour ato l'autre pour violon, interprétés par leur dédicataires Tabea Zimmermann et Renaud Capuçon sous la direction de Pascal Rophé. Mais aussi un disque monographique du compositeur finlandais Antti Auvinen...

Programmation musicale

Caroline Shaw

And the swallow

Ars Nova Copenhagen, Paul Hillier (direction)

Album : ...and...

Label : Naxos (2020)

Arvo Pärt

Virgencita

Ars Nova Copenhagen, Paul Hillier (direction)

Album : ...and...

Label : Naxos (2020)

Michael Jarrell

Emergences-Résurgences : IV

Tabea Zimmermann (alto), Orchestre national des pays de la Loire, Pascal Rophé (direction)

Album : Michael Jarrell

Label : BIS (2021)

Michael Jarrell

4 Eindrücke : n°1

Renaud Capuçon (violon), Orchestre national des pays de la Loire, Pascal Rophé (direction)

Album : Michael Jarrell

Label : BIS (2021)

Antti Auvinen

Himmel Punk

Orchestre de la radio finlandaise, Hannu Lintu (direction)

Album : Antti Auvinen

Label : Ondine (2020)

Christian Lindberg

The Waves of Wollongong : Bar 467

New Trombone Collective Ensemble, Christian Lindberg (direction)

Album : Christian Lindberg: Orchestral Works

Label : BIS (2020)

Christian Lindberg

2017 : 3. Fake news

Orchestre symphonique d’Anvers, Christian Lindberg (direction)

Album : Christian Lindberg: Orchestral Works

Label : BIS (2020)