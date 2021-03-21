En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 21 mars 2021
52 min

Paul Hillier et Ars Nova Copenhagen dans un album de pièces vocales d'Arvo Pärt, Caroline Shaw et Julia Wolfe

Deux concertos de Michael Jarrell au disque, l'un pour ato l'autre pour violon, interprétés par leur dédicataires Tabea Zimmermann et Renaud Capuçon sous la direction de Pascal Rophé. Mais aussi un disque monographique du compositeur finlandais Antti Auvinen...

Paul Hillier et Ars Nova Copenhagen dans un album de pièces vocales d'Arvo Pärt, Caroline Shaw et Julia Wolfe
Playlist En Pistes du 21 mars 2021

Programmation musicale

Caroline Shaw
And the swallow
Ars Nova Copenhagen, Paul Hillier (direction)
Album : ...and...
Label : Naxos (2020)

Arvo Pärt
Virgencita
Ars Nova Copenhagen, Paul Hillier (direction)
Album : ...and...
Label : Naxos (2020)

Michael Jarrell
Emergences-Résurgences : IV
Tabea Zimmermann (alto), Orchestre national des pays de la Loire, Pascal Rophé (direction)
Album : Michael Jarrell
Label : BIS (2021)

Michael Jarrell
4 Eindrücke : n°1
Renaud Capuçon (violon), Orchestre national des pays de la Loire, Pascal Rophé (direction)
Album : Michael Jarrell
Label : BIS (2021)

Antti Auvinen
Himmel Punk
Orchestre de la radio finlandaise, Hannu Lintu (direction)
Album : Antti Auvinen
Label : Ondine (2020)

Christian Lindberg
The Waves of Wollongong : Bar 467
New Trombone Collective Ensemble, Christian Lindberg (direction)
Album : Christian Lindberg: Orchestral Works
Label : BIS (2020)

Christian Lindberg
2017 : 3. Fake news
Orchestre symphonique d’Anvers, Christian Lindberg (direction)
Album : Christian Lindberg: Orchestral Works
Label : BIS (2020)

L'équipe de l'émission :
52 min
émission précédente
György Ligeti, Tonu Korvits, Ana Sokolović, Bryce Dessner, Luigi Nono...
dimanche 14 mars 2021 György Ligeti, Tonu Korvits, Ana Sokolović, Bryce Dessner, Luigi Nono...