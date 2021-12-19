Matthias Pintscher nous emmène au nemeton, un lieu de force et d'énergie

Cette semaine, nous vous embarquons dans le voyage vers le nemeton de Matthias Pintscher. Un voyage dont l'Ensemble Intercontemporain sera le guide. En chemin, nous retrouverons João Barradas, The Sixteen ou encore le Flemish Radio Choir.

Joseph Phibbs

Lullay, lullay, tu lytil child

Charlotte Mobbs, The Sixteen

Album : Carol of the Bells

Label : Coro (2021)

Eric Whitacre

Lux Aurumque

The Sixteen

Album : Carol of the Bells

Label : Coro (2021)

Matthias Pintscher

Lieder und Schneebilder, for Soprano and Piano I.(...)

Yeree Suh, Ensemble Intercontemporain

Album : Pintscher: Nemeton

Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Matthias Pintscher

Nur for Solo Piano and Ensemble III. Erratico, con durezza

Dimitri Vassilakis, Ensemble Intercontemporain

Album : Pintscher: Nemeton

Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Yann Robin

E[N]IGMA

João Barradas

Album: Debut

Label : Fuga Libera (2021)

Johan Duijck

L'Homme désarmé

Flemish Radio Choir

Album : Duijck compositions : L'Homme désarmé

Label : Etcetera (2021)