En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 19 décembre 2021
50 min

Matthias Pintscher nous emmène au nemeton, un lieu de force et d'énergie

Cette semaine, nous vous embarquons dans le voyage vers le nemeton de Matthias Pintscher. Un voyage dont l'Ensemble Intercontemporain sera le guide. En chemin, nous retrouverons João Barradas, The Sixteen ou encore le Flemish Radio Choir.

Matthias Pintscher nous emmène au nemeton, un lieu de force et d'énergie
Playlist En Pistes, Contemporains ! du 19 décembre 2021, © *

Joseph Phibbs
Lullay, lullay, tu lytil child
Charlotte Mobbs, The Sixteen
Album : Carol of the Bells
Label : Coro (2021)

Eric Whitacre
Lux Aurumque
The Sixteen
Album : Carol of the Bells
Label : Coro (2021)

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Matthias Pintscher
Lieder und Schneebilder, for Soprano and Piano I.(...)
Yeree Suh, Ensemble Intercontemporain
Album : Pintscher: Nemeton
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Matthias Pintscher
Nur for Solo Piano and Ensemble III. Erratico, con durezza
Dimitri Vassilakis, Ensemble Intercontemporain
Album : Pintscher: Nemeton
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Yann Robin
E[N]IGMA
João Barradas
Album: Debut
Label : Fuga Libera (2021)

Johan Duijck
L'Homme désarmé
Flemish Radio Choir
Album : Duijck compositions : L'Homme désarmé
Label : Etcetera (2021)

L'équipe de l'émission :
50 min
émission précédente
Graciane Finzi sort son premier album monographique
dimanche 12 décembre 2021 Graciane Finzi sort son premier album monographique