Matthias Pintscher nous emmène au nemeton, un lieu de force et d'énergie
Cette semaine, nous vous embarquons dans le voyage vers le nemeton de Matthias Pintscher. Un voyage dont l'Ensemble Intercontemporain sera le guide. En chemin, nous retrouverons João Barradas, The Sixteen ou encore le Flemish Radio Choir.
Joseph Phibbs
Lullay, lullay, tu lytil child
Charlotte Mobbs, The Sixteen
Album : Carol of the Bells
Label : Coro (2021)
Eric Whitacre
Lux Aurumque
The Sixteen
Album : Carol of the Bells
Label : Coro (2021)
Matthias Pintscher
Lieder und Schneebilder, for Soprano and Piano I.(...)
Yeree Suh, Ensemble Intercontemporain
Album : Pintscher: Nemeton
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)
Matthias Pintscher
Nur for Solo Piano and Ensemble III. Erratico, con durezza
Dimitri Vassilakis, Ensemble Intercontemporain
Album : Pintscher: Nemeton
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)
Yann Robin
E[N]IGMA
João Barradas
Album: Debut
Label : Fuga Libera (2021)
Johan Duijck
L'Homme désarmé
Flemish Radio Choir
Album : Duijck compositions : L'Homme désarmé
Label : Etcetera (2021)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration