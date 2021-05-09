La saxophoniste Jess Gillam réunit la musique de Björk, Brian Eno et Max Richter dans son nouvel album
[Rediffusion] A retrouver aujourd'hui également : le Makrokosmos Quartet enregistre deux œuvres de Nik Bärtsch ; Yann Robin s'inspire de l'Enfer de Dante et des quarks pour deux collaborations avec l'Orchestre National de Lille...
Rediffusion du En Pistes contemporains diffusé pour la première fois le 25 octobre 2020.
Programmation musicale
Björk
Venus as a Boy
Jess Gillam (saxophone)
Album : Time
Label : Decca (2020)
Max Richter
On the nature of daylight
Jess Gillam (saxophone)
Album : Time
Label : Decca (2020)
Yann Robin
Concerto pour violoncelle
Eric-Maria Couturier (violoncelle), Orchestre National de Lille, Peter Rundel (direction)
Album : Inferno - Quarks
Label : Cuicatl (2020)
Nik Bärtsch
Mantra Mantra
Makrokosmos Quartet
Album : Rofu - Manta Mantra
Label : Ronin Rhythm Records (2020)
Reinhard Febel
18 études basées sur l’art de la fugue
Duo Tal Groethuysen
Album : J.S. Bach & Reinhard Febel
Label : Sony classical (2020)
Johannes Kreidler
Das Ungewöhnliche
Martin Tchiba (piano)
Album : Johannes Kreidler - Piano Music
Label : SWR (2020)
Florentine Mulsant
Quatuor n°3
Quatuor Sine qua non
Album : 4 for 4
Label : Scarbo (2020)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration