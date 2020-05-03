En pistes, contemporains !
Dimanche 3 mai 2020
58 min

La Ronde des collaborateurs confinés

Toute l’équipe du Carrefour de la Création s’est mobilisée, concertée et amusée pour vous offrir une émission un peu différente ce soir. Chaque collaborateur de la soirée vous fera entendre son disque contemporain coup de cœur du moment.

Playlist En Pistes 3 mai 2020

  • Le choix d'Emilie Munera

Pierre Henry
Carnet de Venise : San Marco ; Torcello
Enregistrements à Venise et réalisation sonore de Pierre Henry assisté de Bernadette Mangin au studio Son/Ré

  • Le choix de Laurent Vilarem 

Gérard Grisey
Quatre Chants pour franchir le seuil : Berceuse
Barbara Hannigan, Ludwig Orchestra

  • Le choix de Suzanne Gervais 

Clara Iannotta
l colore dell Ombra : 2. D'un fiato - 3. Onirico
Longleash Trio

  • Le choix de Thomas Vergracht 

Olga Neuwirth
Miramondo multiplo : 2. Aria della memoria
Hakan Hardenberger (trompette), Gustav Mahler Jungendorchester, Ingo Metzmacher (direction)

  • Le choix d’Anne Montaron 

Désordre 2, Improvisation
Alexandra Grimal (saxophone & voix), Joëlle Léandre (contrebasse & voix)

  • Le choix d’Arnaud Merlin 

Samuel Andreyev
Iridescent Notation : 1. The Inventor Projected, 2. There are Forty-seven Pictures of her Walking out of Central High
Maren Schwier (soprano), Ukho Ensemble Kiev, Luigi Gaggero (direction)

  • Le choix de Corinne Schneider 

Toru Takemitsu
How slow the Wind pour orchestre (extrait)
NHK, Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, Paavo Järvi (direction)

  • Le choix de Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier

John Adams
Must the Devil have all the good tunes ?
Yuja Wang (piano), Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel (direction)

