La Ronde des collaborateurs confinés

Toute l’équipe du Carrefour de la Création s’est mobilisée, concertée et amusée pour vous offrir une émission un peu différente ce soir. Chaque collaborateur de la soirée vous fera entendre son disque contemporain coup de cœur du moment.

Programmation musicale

Le choix d'Emilie Munera

Pierre Henry

Carnet de Venise : San Marco ; Torcello

Enregistrements à Venise et réalisation sonore de Pierre Henry assisté de Bernadette Mangin au studio Son/Ré

Le choix de Laurent Vilarem

Gérard Grisey

Quatre Chants pour franchir le seuil : Berceuse

Barbara Hannigan, Ludwig Orchestra

Le choix de Suzanne Gervais

Clara Iannotta

l colore dell Ombra : 2. D'un fiato - 3. Onirico

Longleash Trio

Le choix de Thomas Vergracht

Olga Neuwirth

Miramondo multiplo : 2. Aria della memoria

Hakan Hardenberger (trompette), Gustav Mahler Jungendorchester, Ingo Metzmacher (direction)

Le choix d’Anne Montaron

Désordre 2, Improvisation

Alexandra Grimal (saxophone & voix), Joëlle Léandre (contrebasse & voix)

Le choix d’Arnaud Merlin

Samuel Andreyev

Iridescent Notation : 1. The Inventor Projected, 2. There are Forty-seven Pictures of her Walking out of Central High

Maren Schwier (soprano), Ukho Ensemble Kiev, Luigi Gaggero (direction)

Le choix de Corinne Schneider

Toru Takemitsu

How slow the Wind pour orchestre (extrait)

NHK, Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, Paavo Järvi (direction)

Le choix de Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier

John Adams

Must the Devil have all the good tunes ?

Yuja Wang (piano), Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel (direction)