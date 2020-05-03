La Ronde des collaborateurs confinés
Toute l’équipe du Carrefour de la Création s’est mobilisée, concertée et amusée pour vous offrir une émission un peu différente ce soir. Chaque collaborateur de la soirée vous fera entendre son disque contemporain coup de cœur du moment.
Programmation musicale
- Le choix d'Emilie Munera
Pierre Henry
Carnet de Venise : San Marco ; Torcello
Enregistrements à Venise et réalisation sonore de Pierre Henry assisté de Bernadette Mangin au studio Son/Ré
- Le choix de Laurent Vilarem
Gérard Grisey
Quatre Chants pour franchir le seuil : Berceuse
Barbara Hannigan, Ludwig Orchestra
- Le choix de Suzanne Gervais
Clara Iannotta
l colore dell Ombra : 2. D'un fiato - 3. Onirico
Longleash Trio
- Le choix de Thomas Vergracht
Olga Neuwirth
Miramondo multiplo : 2. Aria della memoria
Hakan Hardenberger (trompette), Gustav Mahler Jungendorchester, Ingo Metzmacher (direction)
- Le choix d’Anne Montaron
Désordre 2, Improvisation
Alexandra Grimal (saxophone & voix), Joëlle Léandre (contrebasse & voix)
- Le choix d’Arnaud Merlin
Samuel Andreyev
Iridescent Notation : 1. The Inventor Projected, 2. There are Forty-seven Pictures of her Walking out of Central High
Maren Schwier (soprano), Ukho Ensemble Kiev, Luigi Gaggero (direction)
- Le choix de Corinne Schneider
Toru Takemitsu
How slow the Wind pour orchestre (extrait)
NHK, Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, Paavo Järvi (direction)
- Le choix de Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
John Adams
Must the Devil have all the good tunes ?
Yuja Wang (piano), Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel (direction)
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration