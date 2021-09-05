La pianiste Sandra Chamoux reprend les Ephémères de Philippe Hersant
Pour cette rentrée, Emilie et Rodolphe nous font part des dernières sorties contemporaines avec Xelo Giner et son saxophone, les Solistes européens du Luxembourg dirigés par Christoph König, les Tokyo Contemporary Soloists et Sandra Chamoux avec ses Images éphémères en disque de la semaine.
Programmation musicale
Tatsiana Zelianko
Sonata delle Farfalle : IV. Allegretto volante
Solistes européens du Luxembourg dirigés par Christoph König
Album: Luxembourg Contemporary Music, Vol.1
Label: Naxos (2021)
Ivan Boumans
Meiosis, Op.106
Solistes européens du Luxembourg dirigés par Christoph König
Album: Luxembourg Contemporary Music, Vol.1
Label: Naxos (2021)
GyörgyKurtag
Jatekok : No.5, Einen Augenblick (Arr. X. Giner pour saxophone soprano)
Xelo Giner
Album : De profundis
Label : Naxos (2021)
Miguel Angel Berbis
Juana la Loca
Xelo Giner
Album : De Profundis
Label : Naxos (2021)
Philippe Hersant
Ephémères : Au temple de Suma
Sandra Chamoux
Album : Images éphémères - Works by Hersant & Debussy
Label : Calliope (2021)
Philippe Hersant
Ephémères : Le poulpe
Sandra Chamoux
Album : Images éphémères - Works by Hersant & Debussy
Label : Calliope (2021)
Philippe Hersant
Ephémères : Vallée du sud
Sandra Chamoux
Album : Images éphémères - Works by Hersant & Debussy
Label : Calliope (2021)
Yuji takahashi
... Fallen Fuschia Blossoms..., for clarinet, violin and piano
Tokyo Contemporary Soloists & Yoichi Sugiyama
Album : Kagahi : Orchestral Works of Yuji Takahashi
Label : Odradek Records (2021)
Yuji takahashi
Für dorsch und stint
Tokyo Contemporary Soloists & Yoichi Sugiyama
Album : Kagahi : Orchestral Works of Yuji Takahashi
Label : Odradek Records (2021)
