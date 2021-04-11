La pianiste canadienne Claudia Chan explore le piano contemporain dans un disque enregistré à Royaumont
A retrouver aussi cette semaine, des contes populaires pour cinq voix et une batterie imaginés par le batteur et compositeur John Hollenbeck pour le Brussels Vocal Project ; un album du Trio George Sand autour de la figure de Mahler avec deux hommages de Gérard Pesson et Niriko Baba...
Programmation musicale
Arnold Schoenberg / Gérard Pesson
6 petites pièces opus 19 : 6. Sehr langsam
Trio George Sand
Album : Mahler intime
Label : ELSTIR (2020)
Noriko Baba
Au pavillon de (Monsieur) Porcelaine
Trio George Sand, Jennifer Asti (soprano)
Album : Mahler intime
Label : ELSTIR (2020)
Bjorn Charles Dreyer
Beneath the Lilac
Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra, Per Kristian Skalstad (direction)
Album : Time and Mass
Label : NXN Recordings (2021)
Bjorn Charles Dreyer
Entirety
Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra, Per Kristian Skalstad (direction)
Album : Time and Mass
Label : NXN Recordings (2021)
Maël Bailly
Or not prepared
Claudi Chan (piano)
Album : Thouth avout the piano
Label : B RECORDS (2021)
Philippe Leroux
Ama
Claudi Chan (piano)
Album : Thouth avout the piano
Label : B RECORDS (2021)
John Hollenbeck
Modern Tales : Fish on land
Brussels Vocal Project
Album : Modern Tales
Label : Signature Radio France (2021)
John Hollenbeck
Modern Tales : Red
Brussels Vocal Project
Album : Modern Tales
Label : Signature Radio France (2021)
