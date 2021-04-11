En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 11 avril 2021
52 min

La pianiste canadienne Claudia Chan explore le piano contemporain dans un disque enregistré à Royaumont

A retrouver aussi cette semaine, des contes populaires pour cinq voix et une batterie imaginés par le batteur et compositeur John Hollenbeck pour le Brussels Vocal Project ; un album du Trio George Sand autour de la figure de Mahler avec deux hommages de Gérard Pesson et Niriko Baba...

La pianiste canadienne Claudia Chan explore le piano contemporain dans un disque enregistré à Royaumont
Playlist En Pistes du 11 avril 2021

Programmation musicale

Arnold Schoenberg / Gérard Pesson
6 petites pièces opus 19 : 6. Sehr langsam
Trio George Sand
Album : Mahler intime
Label : ELSTIR (2020)

Noriko Baba
Au pavillon de (Monsieur) Porcelaine
Trio George Sand, Jennifer Asti (soprano)
Album : Mahler intime
Label : ELSTIR (2020)

Bjorn Charles Dreyer
Beneath the Lilac
Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra, Per Kristian Skalstad (direction)
Album : Time and Mass
Label : NXN Recordings (2021)

Bjorn Charles Dreyer
Entirety
Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra, Per Kristian Skalstad (direction)
Album : Time and Mass
Label : NXN Recordings (2021)

Maël Bailly
Or not prepared
Claudi Chan (piano)
Album : Thouth avout the piano
Label : B RECORDS (2021)

Philippe Leroux
Ama
Claudi Chan (piano)  
Album : Thouth avout the piano
Label : B RECORDS (2021)

John Hollenbeck
Modern Tales : Fish on land
Brussels Vocal Project   
Album : Modern Tales
Label : Signature Radio France (2021)

John Hollenbeck
Modern Tales : Red
Brussels Vocal Project  
Album : Modern Tales
Label : Signature Radio France (2021)

L'équipe de l'émission :
52 min
émission précédente
Julius Eastman, l'enfant terrible du minimalisme américain
dimanche 4 avril 2021 Julius Eastman, l'enfant terrible du minimalisme américain