En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Dimanche 30 mai 2021
52 min

L'accordéoniste Wieslaw Ochwat enregistre la musique contemporaine polonaise composée pour son instrument

A retrouver cette semaine également : trois pièces pour orchestre à cordes de Pēteris Vasks; deux concertos pour percussions de Ned Rorem et Alexis Alrich interprétés par la musicienne Evelyn Glennie; l'intégrale de la musique pour piano de Brian Ferneyhough par lan Pace...

Playlist En Pistes du 30 mai 2021

Programmation musicale

Ned Rorem
Mallet Concerto : VI. Tag
Evelyn Glennie (glockenspiel), City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, Jean Thorel (direction)
Album : Concertos for Mallet Instruments
Label : Naxos (2021)

Ned Rorem
Mallet Concerto : I. Beginning, II. Another Minotor
Evelyn Glennie (vibraphone et glockenspiel), City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, Jean Thorel (direction)
Album : Concertos for Mallet Instruments
Label : Naxos (2021)

Brian Ferneyhough
El Rey de Calabria
Ian Pace (piano)
Album : Brian Ferneyhough : Complete Piano Music 1965-2018
Label : Metier (2021)

Brian Ferneyhough
Opus Contra Naturam
Ian Pace (piano)
Album : Brian Ferneyhough : Complete Piano Music 1965-2018
Label : Metier (2021)

Pawel Janas
Sonata Infinity, pour accordéon : IV. Finale
Wieslaw Ochwat (accordéon)
Album : Between Paths
Label : Dux (2021)

Wojciech Blecharz
Hypopnea, pour accordéon
Wieslaw Ochwat (accordéon)
Album : Between Paths
Label : Dux (2021)

Peteris Vasks
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 "Klātbūtne" : III. Adagio
Uladzimir Sinkevich (violoncelle), Anna-Maria Palii (soprano), Orchestre de la Radio de Munich, Ivan Rpusic (direction)
Album :Pēteris Vasks: Orchestral Works
Label : BR-Klassik (2021)

