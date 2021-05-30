L'accordéoniste Wieslaw Ochwat enregistre la musique contemporaine polonaise composée pour son instrument

A retrouver cette semaine également : trois pièces pour orchestre à cordes de Pēteris Vasks; deux concertos pour percussions de Ned Rorem et Alexis Alrich interprétés par la musicienne Evelyn Glennie; l'intégrale de la musique pour piano de Brian Ferneyhough par lan Pace...

Programmation musicale

Ned Rorem

Mallet Concerto : VI. Tag

Evelyn Glennie (glockenspiel), City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, Jean Thorel (direction)

Album : Concertos for Mallet Instruments

Label : Naxos (2021)

Ned Rorem

Mallet Concerto : I. Beginning, II. Another Minotor

Evelyn Glennie (vibraphone et glockenspiel), City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, Jean Thorel (direction)

Album : Concertos for Mallet Instruments

Label : Naxos (2021)

Brian Ferneyhough

El Rey de Calabria

Ian Pace (piano)

Album : Brian Ferneyhough : Complete Piano Music 1965-2018

Label : Metier (2021)

Brian Ferneyhough

Opus Contra Naturam

Ian Pace (piano)

Album : Brian Ferneyhough : Complete Piano Music 1965-2018

Label : Metier (2021)

Pawel Janas

Sonata Infinity, pour accordéon : IV. Finale

Wieslaw Ochwat (accordéon)

Album : Between Paths

Label : Dux (2021)

Wojciech Blecharz

Hypopnea, pour accordéon

Wieslaw Ochwat (accordéon)

Album : Between Paths

Label : Dux (2021)

Peteris Vasks

Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 "Klātbūtne" : III. Adagio

Uladzimir Sinkevich (violoncelle), Anna-Maria Palii (soprano), Orchestre de la Radio de Munich, Ivan Rpusic (direction)

Album :Pēteris Vasks: Orchestral Works

Label : BR-Klassik (2021)