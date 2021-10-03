Gloire à Beethoven par Widmann et avec brio !

Emilie & Rodolphe ouvrent ce mois d'octobre avec de belles nouveautés contemporaines : l'Orchestre de Chambre Norvégien dirigé par Pekka Kuusisto, Nico Muhly, la chanteuse Ruby Hughes & le pianiste Joseph Middleton et Jörg Widmann à la une !

Programmation Musicale

Philip Glass

Quatuor à cordes n°3 "Mishima" (arr. P. Kuusisto pour orchestre à cordes)

Pekka Kuusisto

Album : First Light

Label : PentaTone (2021)

Nico Muhly

Shrink : III. Turns

Pekka Kuusisto

Album : First Light

Label : PentaTone (2021)

Bernhard Gander

Peter Parker

Joonas Ahonen

Album : Charles Ives & Bernhard Gander : Piano Works

Label : BIS (2021)

Jörg Widmann

Con Brio

Irish Chamber Orchestra dirigé par Jörg Widmann

Album : Widmann, Strauss & Beethoven : Con Brio

Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

LE DISQUE CONTEMPORAIN DE LA SEMAINE émission Le Disque contemporain de la semaine Widmann, Strauss & Beethoven : Con Brio - Jorg Widmann & Irish Ensemble Orchestra

Helen Grime

Bright Travellers

Ruby Hughes & Joseph Middleton

Album : Songs for New Life and Love

Label : BIS (2021)