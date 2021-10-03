En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 3 octobre 2021
50 min

Gloire à Beethoven par Widmann et avec brio !

Emilie & Rodolphe ouvrent ce mois d'octobre avec de belles nouveautés contemporaines : l'Orchestre de Chambre Norvégien dirigé par Pekka Kuusisto, Nico Muhly, la chanteuse Ruby Hughes & le pianiste Joseph Middleton et Jörg Widmann à la une !

Gloire à Beethoven par Widmann et avec brio !
Playlist En Pistes, Contemporains ! du 03 octobre 2021

Programmation Musicale

Philip Glass
Quatuor à cordes n°3 "Mishima" (arr. P. Kuusisto pour orchestre à cordes)
Pekka Kuusisto
Album : First Light
Label : PentaTone (2021)

Nico Muhly
Shrink : III. Turns
Pekka Kuusisto
Album : First Light
Label : PentaTone (2021)

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Bernhard Gander
Peter Parker
Joonas Ahonen
Album : Charles Ives & Bernhard Gander : Piano Works
Label : BIS (2021)

Jörg Widmann
Con Brio
Irish Chamber Orchestra dirigé par Jörg Widmann
Album : Widmann, Strauss & Beethoven : Con Brio
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)

Helen Grime
Bright Travellers
Ruby Hughes & Joseph Middleton
Album : Songs for New Life and Love
Label : BIS (2021)

L'équipe de l'émission :
50 min
émission précédente
Nouvelle parution pour la Maîtrise de Radio France
dimanche 26 septembre 2021 Nouvelle parution pour la Maîtrise de Radio France