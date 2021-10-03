Gloire à Beethoven par Widmann et avec brio !
Emilie & Rodolphe ouvrent ce mois d'octobre avec de belles nouveautés contemporaines : l'Orchestre de Chambre Norvégien dirigé par Pekka Kuusisto, Nico Muhly, la chanteuse Ruby Hughes & le pianiste Joseph Middleton et Jörg Widmann à la une !
Programmation Musicale
Philip Glass
Quatuor à cordes n°3 "Mishima" (arr. P. Kuusisto pour orchestre à cordes)
Pekka Kuusisto
Album : First Light
Label : PentaTone (2021)
Nico Muhly
Shrink : III. Turns
Pekka Kuusisto
Album : First Light
Label : PentaTone (2021)
Bernhard Gander
Peter Parker
Joonas Ahonen
Album : Charles Ives & Bernhard Gander : Piano Works
Label : BIS (2021)
Jörg Widmann
Con Brio
Irish Chamber Orchestra dirigé par Jörg Widmann
Album : Widmann, Strauss & Beethoven : Con Brio
Label : Alpha Classics (2021)
Helen Grime
Bright Travellers
Ruby Hughes & Joseph Middleton
Album : Songs for New Life and Love
Label : BIS (2021)
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration