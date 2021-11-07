En pistes.. pour un tour du monde du contemporain

Cette semaine, place aux compositeurs noirs mais aussi à la musique polonaise, américaine avec Steve Reich et chinoise avec le célèbre compositeur Xiaogang Ye. Un véritable tour du monde ce dimanche !

Programmation musicale

Xiaogang Ye

The song of sorrow and gratification

Shenyang

Album : Winter

Label : BIS (2021)

Xiaogang Ye

Starry Sky, Op.56

Noriko Ogawa & Royal Scottish National Orchestra dirigé par José Sérebrier

Album : Winter

Label : BIS (2021)

Steve Reich

Nagoya Guitars

Pierre Bibault

Album : Steve Reich

Label : Indésens (2021)

Steve Reich

Electric Counterpoint : N°2, Slow

Pierre Bibault

Album : Steve Reich

Label : Indésens (2021)

Damien Sneed

I Dream a world Will Liverman (voix) & Paul Sanchez (piano)

Album : Dreams of a New Day : Songs by black composers

Label : Cedille (2021)

Shawn E Okpebholo

N°1, Ballad of Birmingham

Will Liverman (voix) & Paul Sanchez (piano)

Album : Dreams of a New Day : Songs by black composers

Label : Cedille (2021)

Elżbieta Sikora

Sonosphere V. Wanda Landowska

Misja Fitzgerald Michel, orchestre Pasdeloup dirigé par Marziena Diakun Album : Polish Heroines of Music

Label : Universal Music Polska

Hanna Kulenty

Aisthetikos

Bartlomiej Dus, Magdalena Dus, orchestre Pasdeloup dirigé par Marziena Diakun

Album : Polish Heroines of Music

Label : Universal Music Polska