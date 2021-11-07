En pistes.. pour un tour du monde du contemporain
Cette semaine, place aux compositeurs noirs mais aussi à la musique polonaise, américaine avec Steve Reich et chinoise avec le célèbre compositeur Xiaogang Ye. Un véritable tour du monde ce dimanche !
Programmation musicale
Xiaogang Ye
The song of sorrow and gratification
Shenyang
Album : Winter
Label : BIS (2021)
Xiaogang Ye
Starry Sky, Op.56
Noriko Ogawa & Royal Scottish National Orchestra dirigé par José Sérebrier
Album : Winter
Label : BIS (2021)
Steve Reich
Nagoya Guitars
Pierre Bibault
Album : Steve Reich
Label : Indésens (2021)
Steve Reich
Electric Counterpoint : N°2, Slow
Pierre Bibault
Album : Steve Reich
Label : Indésens (2021)
Damien Sneed
I Dream a world Will Liverman (voix) & Paul Sanchez (piano)
Album : Dreams of a New Day : Songs by black composers
Label : Cedille (2021)
Shawn E Okpebholo
N°1, Ballad of Birmingham
Will Liverman (voix) & Paul Sanchez (piano)
Album : Dreams of a New Day : Songs by black composers
Label : Cedille (2021)
Elżbieta Sikora
Sonosphere V. Wanda Landowska
Misja Fitzgerald Michel, orchestre Pasdeloup dirigé par Marziena Diakun Album : Polish Heroines of Music
Label : Universal Music Polska
Hanna Kulenty
Aisthetikos
Bartlomiej Dus, Magdalena Dus, orchestre Pasdeloup dirigé par Marziena Diakun
Album : Polish Heroines of Music
Label : Universal Music Polska
