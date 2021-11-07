En pistes.. pour un tour du monde du contemporain

En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Dimanche 7 novembre 2021
50 min

Cette semaine, place aux compositeurs noirs mais aussi à la musique polonaise, américaine avec Steve Reich et chinoise avec le célèbre compositeur Xiaogang Ye. Un véritable tour du monde ce dimanche !

Playlist En Pistes, Contemporains du 07 novembre 2021

Programmation musicale 

Xiaogang Ye
The song of sorrow and gratification
Shenyang  
Album : Winter  
Label : BIS (2021)

Xiaogang Ye
Starry Sky, Op.56
Noriko Ogawa & Royal Scottish National Orchestra dirigé par José Sérebrier  
Album : Winter  
Label : BIS (2021) 

Steve Reich
Nagoya Guitars
Pierre Bibault  
Album : Steve Reich  
Label : Indésens (2021) 

Steve Reich
Electric Counterpoint : N°2, Slow
Pierre Bibault  
Album : Steve Reich  
Label : Indésens (2021) 

Damien Sneed
I Dream a world Will Liverman (voix) & Paul Sanchez (piano)  
Album : Dreams of a New Day : Songs by black composers  
Label : Cedille (2021) 

Shawn E Okpebholo
N°1, Ballad of Birmingham
Will Liverman (voix) & Paul Sanchez (piano)  
Album : Dreams of a New Day : Songs by black composers  
Label : Cedille (2021) 

Elżbieta Sikora
Sonosphere V. Wanda Landowska
Misja Fitzgerald Michel, orchestre Pasdeloup dirigé par Marziena Diakun Album : Polish Heroines of Music  
Label : Universal Music Polska 

Hanna Kulenty
Aisthetikos
Bartlomiej Dus, Magdalena Dus, orchestre Pasdeloup dirigé par Marziena Diakun  
Album : Polish Heroines of Music  
Label : Universal Music Polska 

L'équipe de l'émission :
50 min
