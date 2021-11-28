En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 28 novembre 2021
50 min

Marion Ralincourt rencontre Bach et Reich

Pour clôturer ce mois de novembre, place à la musique de Friedrich Cerha, Wolfgang Rihm, Steve Reich , Markus Hechtel ou encore Georgia Spiropoulos.

Marion Ralincourt rencontre Bach et Reich
Playlist En Pistes, contemporains du 219 novembre 2021, © *

Programmation musicale

Friedrich Cerha
Eine letzte Art Chansons: VI. Gigözzn
HK Gruber, Friedrich Cerha, Ensemble die reihe
Album:  Friedrich Cerha: I. Keintate | Eine letzte Art Chansons
Label : Kairos (2021)

Friedrich Cerha
I. Keintate: Epilog
HK Gruber, Friedrich Cerha, Ensemble die reihe
Album:  Friedrich Cerha: I. Keintate | Eine letzte Art Chansons
Label : Kairos (2021)

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Wolfgang Rihm
3 Vorspiele zu einer Insel  N° 2, très vite
Pirmin Grehl, Nachum Erlich, Isao Nakamura
Album:  Karlsruher Schule
Label: Capriccio (2021)

Wolfgang Rihm
6 Gedichte von Friedrich Nietzsche
Konstantin Ingenpass, Hyun-Hwa Park
Album:  Karlsruher Schule
Label: Capriccio (2021)

Markus Hechtle
Blinder Fleck
Julius Kircher,  Jón Vielhaber,  Emilia Feil,  Markus Stange,  Gahyun Lee,  Seina Ao,  Frank Dupree
Album:  Karlsruher Schule
Label: Capriccio (2021)

Georgia Spiropoulos
Les Bacchantes
Georgia Spiropoulos
Album:  Fonotớpia
Label: éole records (2021)

Steve Reich
Vermont Counterpoint
Marion Ralincourt
Album: Bach, Reich
Label: NoMadMusic

L'équipe de l'émission :
50 min
émission précédente
A la découverte de l'oeuvre inédite d'Olivier Greif
dimanche 21 novembre 2021 A la découverte de l'oeuvre inédite d'Olivier Greif