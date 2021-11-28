Marion Ralincourt rencontre Bach et Reich
Pour clôturer ce mois de novembre, place à la musique de Friedrich Cerha, Wolfgang Rihm, Steve Reich , Markus Hechtel ou encore Georgia Spiropoulos.
Programmation musicale
Friedrich Cerha
Eine letzte Art Chansons: VI. Gigözzn
HK Gruber, Friedrich Cerha, Ensemble die reihe
Album: Friedrich Cerha: I. Keintate | Eine letzte Art Chansons
Label : Kairos (2021)
Friedrich Cerha
I. Keintate: Epilog
HK Gruber, Friedrich Cerha, Ensemble die reihe
Album: Friedrich Cerha: I. Keintate | Eine letzte Art Chansons
Label : Kairos (2021)
Wolfgang Rihm
3 Vorspiele zu einer Insel N° 2, très vite
Pirmin Grehl, Nachum Erlich, Isao Nakamura
Album: Karlsruher Schule
Label: Capriccio (2021)
Wolfgang Rihm
6 Gedichte von Friedrich Nietzsche
Konstantin Ingenpass, Hyun-Hwa Park
Album: Karlsruher Schule
Label: Capriccio (2021)
Markus Hechtle
Blinder Fleck
Julius Kircher, Jón Vielhaber, Emilia Feil, Markus Stange, Gahyun Lee, Seina Ao, Frank Dupree
Album: Karlsruher Schule
Label: Capriccio (2021)
Georgia Spiropoulos
Les Bacchantes
Georgia Spiropoulos
Album: Fonotớpia
Label: éole records (2021)
Steve Reich
Vermont Counterpoint
Marion Ralincourt
Album: Bach, Reich
Label: NoMadMusic
