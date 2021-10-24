Bon anniversaire Sofia Gubaidulina !
Ce dimanche, nous fêtons le 90ème anniversaire de Sofia Gubaidulina avec la sortie d'un album puissant. Un tour du côté du cinéma avec Kian Soltani, les études pour piano de Ligeti par Cathy Krier et la musique de Luis de Pablo.
Sofia Gubaidulina
Dialog : ich und du
Vadim Repin, orchestre du gewandhaus de Leipzig dir. Andris Nelsons
Album : Sofia Gubaidulina – Dialog: Ich und Du; The Wrath of God; The Light of the End
Label : deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Sofia Gubaidulina
The light of the end
Gewandhausorchester Leipzig dir. Andris Nelsons
Album : Sofia Gubaidulina – Dialog: Ich und Du; The Wrath of God; The Light of the End
Label : deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Howard Shore
Epilogue. Into the West (Le seigneur des anneaux)
Kian Soltani
Album : Cello Unlimited
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Hans Zimmer
Chevalier de Sangreal (Da Vinci Code)
Kian Soltani
Album : Cello Unlimited
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)
Ligeti
No.3 touches bloquées
Cathy Krier
Album : Ligeti : Etudes pour piano
Label : CAvi-music (2021)
Ligeti
No.15 Withe on Withe
Cathy Krier
Album : Ligeti : Etudes pour piano
Label : CAvi-music (2021)
Luis de Pablo
Las orillas(1990) : El Dia
Orchestre Symphonique de Tenerife. Victor Pablo Perez
Album : de Pablo: Las Orillas (1990) - Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 - World Premiere Recording
Label : EMG Classical (2011)
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Lisa CréppyCollaboration