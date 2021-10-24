Bon anniversaire Sofia Gubaidulina !

Ce dimanche, nous fêtons le 90ème anniversaire de Sofia Gubaidulina avec la sortie d'un album puissant. Un tour du côté du cinéma avec Kian Soltani, les études pour piano de Ligeti par Cathy Krier et la musique de Luis de Pablo.

Sofia Gubaidulina

Dialog : ich und du

Vadim Repin, orchestre du gewandhaus de Leipzig dir. Andris Nelsons

Album : Sofia Gubaidulina – Dialog: Ich und Du; The Wrath of God; The Light of the End

Label : deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Sofia Gubaidulina

The light of the end

Gewandhausorchester Leipzig dir. Andris Nelsons

Album : Sofia Gubaidulina – Dialog: Ich und Du; The Wrath of God; The Light of the End

Label : deutsche Grammophon (2021)

LE DISQUE CONTEMPORAIN DE LA SEMAINE émission Le Disque contemporain de la semaine Sofia Gubaidulina : Dialog - Vadim Repin

Howard Shore

Epilogue. Into the West (Le seigneur des anneaux)

Kian Soltani

Album : Cello Unlimited

Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Hans Zimmer

Chevalier de Sangreal (Da Vinci Code)

Kian Soltani

Album : Cello Unlimited

Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2021)

Ligeti

No.3 touches bloquées

Cathy Krier

Album : Ligeti : Etudes pour piano

Label : CAvi-music (2021)

Ligeti

No.15 Withe on Withe

Cathy Krier

Album : Ligeti : Etudes pour piano

Label : CAvi-music (2021)

Luis de Pablo

Las orillas(1990) : El Dia

Orchestre Symphonique de Tenerife. Victor Pablo Perez

Album : de Pablo: Las Orillas (1990) - Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 - World Premiere Recording

Label : EMG Classical (2011)