Actualité CD de la création : Henri Dutilleux, Giovanni Sollima, Anna Clyne, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Tigran Mansurian
Au programme cette semaine : Dans son nouvel album, le violoncelliste Christian-Pierre Lamarca nous conduit à travers les genres et les époques ; plongée dans l'œuvre symphonique de la compositrice britannique Anna Clyne ; un album pour fêter le 80ème anniversaire du compositeur Tigran Mansurian...
Programmation musicale
Henri Dutilleux
Trois strophes sur le nom de Sacher
Christian Pierre Lamarca (violoncelle)
Album : Cello 360
Label : Naïve (2020)
GiovanniSollima
Lamentatio
Christian Pierre Lamarca (violoncelle)
Album : Cello 360
Label : Naïve (2020)
Anna Clyne
Night Ferry
BBC Philharmonic orchestra, Andrew Litton (direction)
Album : Anna Clyne : Mythologies
Label : AVIE Records (2020)
Erkki-Sven Tüür
Fata Morgana
Harry Traksmann, Leho Karin, Marrit Gerretz-Traksmann
Album : Lost Prayers
Label : ECM (2020)
Tigran Mansurian
Die Tänzerin
Varty Manouelian (violon), Kim Kashkashian (alto)
Album : Con anima
Label : ECM (2020)
Tigran Mansurian
Agnus Dei
Boris Allakhverdyan (clarinette), Varty Manouelian (violon), Michael Kaufman (violoncelle), Steven Vaunhauwaert (piano)
Album : Con anima
Label : ECM (2020)
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration