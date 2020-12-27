En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21h
Dimanche 27 décembre 2020
52 min

Actualité CD de la création : Henri Dutilleux, Giovanni Sollima, Anna Clyne, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Tigran Mansurian

Au programme cette semaine : Dans son nouvel album, le violoncelliste Christian-Pierre Lamarca nous conduit à travers les genres et les époques ; plongée dans l'œuvre symphonique de la compositrice britannique Anna Clyne ; un album pour fêter le 80ème anniversaire du compositeur Tigran Mansurian...

Playlist En Pistes du 27 décembre 2020

Henri Dutilleux
Trois strophes sur le nom de Sacher
Christian Pierre Lamarca (violoncelle)
Album : Cello 360
Label : Naïve (2020)

GiovanniSollima
Lamentatio
Christian Pierre Lamarca (violoncelle)
Album : Cello 360
Label : Naïve (2020)

Anna Clyne
Night Ferry
BBC Philharmonic orchestra, Andrew Litton (direction)
Album : Anna Clyne : Mythologies
Label : AVIE Records (2020)

Erkki-Sven Tüür
Fata Morgana
Harry Traksmann, Leho Karin, Marrit Gerretz-Traksmann
Album : Lost Prayers
Label : ECM (2020)

Tigran Mansurian
Die Tänzerin
Varty Manouelian (violon), Kim Kashkashian (alto)
Album : Con anima
Label : ECM (2020)

Tigran Mansurian
Agnus Dei
Boris Allakhverdyan (clarinette), Varty Manouelian (violon), Michael Kaufman (violoncelle), Steven Vaunhauwaert (piano)
Album : Con anima
Label : ECM (2020)

