En pistes, contemporains !
Programmation musicale
En pistes, contemporains !
Par Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier et Emilie Munera
le dimanche à 21hMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 20 décembre 2020
52 min

Actualité CD de la création : Dominik Johannes Dieterle, Steve Reich, Thomas Adès, Kamran Ince, David Gorton

Au menu cette semaine : de l'accordéon en duo dans un vaste répertoire de Pérotin à Steve Reich ; des chants de noël du 17ème à nos jours ; des créations inspirées des Variations Goldberg interprétées par le violoniste allemand Niklas Liepe ; un triple trio du compositeur suisse Dominique Schafer...

Actualité CD de la création : Dominik Johannes Dieterle, Steve Reich, Thomas Adès, Kamran Ince, David Gorton
Playlist En Pistes du 20 décembre 2020

Programmation musicale

Dominik Johannes Dieterle
Sleepless after JS Bach
Niklas Liepe (violon), NDR Radiophilharmonie, Jamie Phillips (direction)
Album : Goldberg Reflections
Label : Sony Classical (2020)

Tobias Rokahr
Sleepless (Goldberg goes crazy)
Niklas Liepe (violon), NDR Radiophilharmonie, Jamie Phillips (direction)
Album : Goldberg Reflections
Label : Sony Classical (2020)

Steve Reich
Piano Phase
Duo Xamp
Album : Vibes
Label Opera Aperta (2020)

Thomas Adès
The Fayrfax Carol
SWR Vocalensemble, Marcus Creed (direction)
Album : Christmas Carols
Label : SWR Classic (2020)

Kamran Ince
Requiem for Mehmet
Zeynep Ucbasaran, Miguel Ortega Chavaldas, Sergio Gallo (pianos)
Album : The Three-Piano Project
Label : Divine Art Recordings (2020)

David Gorton
Ondine
Roderick Chadwick (piano)
Album : La Mer bleue
Label : Divine Art Recordings (2020)

Dominique Schafer
Vers une présence réelle…
Ensemble Proton Bern, Matthias Kuhn (direction)
Album : Vers une présence réelle…
Label Kairos (2018)

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h
émission précédente
Actualité CD de la création : Carlos Cipa, Philip Glass, Patrick Zimmerli, Benoît Mernier, Hans Werner Henze
dimanche 13 décembre 2020 Actualité CD de la création : Carlos Cipa, Philip Glass, Patrick Zimmerli, Benoît Mernier, Hans Werner Henze