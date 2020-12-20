Actualité CD de la création : Dominik Johannes Dieterle, Steve Reich, Thomas Adès, Kamran Ince, David Gorton
Au menu cette semaine : de l'accordéon en duo dans un vaste répertoire de Pérotin à Steve Reich ; des chants de noël du 17ème à nos jours ; des créations inspirées des Variations Goldberg interprétées par le violoniste allemand Niklas Liepe ; un triple trio du compositeur suisse Dominique Schafer...
Programmation musicale
Dominik Johannes Dieterle
Sleepless after JS Bach
Niklas Liepe (violon), NDR Radiophilharmonie, Jamie Phillips (direction)
Album : Goldberg Reflections
Label : Sony Classical (2020)
Tobias Rokahr
Sleepless (Goldberg goes crazy)
Niklas Liepe (violon), NDR Radiophilharmonie, Jamie Phillips (direction)
Album : Goldberg Reflections
Label : Sony Classical (2020)
Steve Reich
Piano Phase
Duo Xamp
Album : Vibes
Label Opera Aperta (2020)
Thomas Adès
The Fayrfax Carol
SWR Vocalensemble, Marcus Creed (direction)
Album : Christmas Carols
Label : SWR Classic (2020)
Kamran Ince
Requiem for Mehmet
Zeynep Ucbasaran, Miguel Ortega Chavaldas, Sergio Gallo (pianos)
Album : The Three-Piano Project
Label : Divine Art Recordings (2020)
David Gorton
Ondine
Roderick Chadwick (piano)
Album : La Mer bleue
Label : Divine Art Recordings (2020)
Dominique Schafer
Vers une présence réelle…
Ensemble Proton Bern, Matthias Kuhn (direction)
Album : Vers une présence réelle…
Label Kairos (2018)
