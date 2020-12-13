Actualité CD de la création : Carlos Cipa, Philip Glass, Patrick Zimmerli, Benoît Mernier, Hans Werner Henze
Ce soir, une programmation éclectique qui vous fait entendre des instruments rares au disque : la cornemuse écossaise dans les œuvres de Philip Glass et Heiner Goebbels, l'accordéon roi dans un concerto de Krzysztof Penderecki ou encore la mandoline en trio chez Hans Werner Henze...
Programmation musicale
Carlos Cipa
Promenade I
Carlos Cipa (piano)
Album : Correlations
Label : Warner Classics (2020)
Carlos Cipa
Sable sonatino II ; Stairwell 11 :30 p.m. ; Promenade IV
Carlos Cipa (piano)
Album : Correlations
Label : Warner Classics (2020)
Philip Glass
Two Pages
Erwan Keravec (cornemuse)
Album : Goebbels/Glass/Radigue
Label : Buda Musique (2020)
Heiner Goebbels
N°20/58
Erwan Keravec (cornemuse)
Album : Goebbels/Glass/Radigue
Label : Buda Musique (2020)
Patrick Zimmerli
Baritone Bolshevik Blues
Matthieu Delage (saxophone baryton), Franck Woeste (piano)
Album : Inner voice
Label : Chapeau l'artiste (2020)
Benoît Mernier
Fancy upon Teares
L’achéron
Album : Boesmans, Bartholomée, Foccroulle & Mernier
Label : Ricercar (2020)
Krzysztof Penderecki
Concerto pour accordéon
Sinfonia Iuventus, Maciej Frackiewicz (accordéon)
Album : Krzysztof Penderecki - Concertos
Label : DUX (2020)
Hans Werner Henze
Carillon ; Masques
Avi Avital (mandoline), Sean Shibe (guitare), Anneleen Lenaerts (harpe)
Album : Art of the Mandolin
Label : Deutsche Grammophon (2020)
