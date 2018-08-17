Emission spéciale Leonard Bernstein
Par Laurent Valière
Samedi 25 août 2018 de 14h à 20hMusique classique
Samedi 25 août 2018
6h

Leonard Bernstein : "The Joy of Music"

Laurent Valière explore les diverses facettes du premier grand chef d'orchestre américain à travers la diffusion intégrale de ses œuvres et notamment le concert qui le révéla au grand public en 1943, lorsqu’il remplaça Bruno Walter à la direction de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.

Leonard Bernstein : "The Joy of Music"
VIENNA - JUNE 5: Leonard Bernstein during rehearsal for 'Beethoven's 200th Anniversary Symphony' in Vienna. Image dated June 5, 1970, © Getty / CBS
  • Cette journée sera parsemée d'interviews avec le compositeur et de documents rares ou inédits

Pianiste, chef d’orchestre, spécialiste de la musique de Gustav Mahler mais aussi compositeur : cet hommage dévoile aux auditeurs le parcours hors norme de ce géant de la musique. 

Héritage

American composer, pianist and conductor Leonard Bernstein studying the score of an opera seated in an armchair. Milan, 1955
American composer, pianist and conductor Leonard Bernstein studying the score of an opera seated in an armchair. Milan, 1955, © Getty / Carlo Bavagnoli/Mondadori Portfolio

Leonard Bernstein
West side story (Dansessymphoniques)
Prologue – Somewhere – Scherzo – Mambo – Cha Cha – Meeting scène – Rumble - Finale
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein
Bernstein's New York Philharmonic Debut
Introduction et Star spangled banner
Ouverture de Manfred de Robert Schumann
Rosza introduction
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
NEW YORK PHILHAMONIC

Leonard Bernstein et Gustav Mahler

Conductor Leonard Bernstein at the climax of Mahler's Resurrection symphony performed by the Boston Symphony in Lenox, Massachusetts
Conductor Leonard Bernstein at the climax of Mahler's Resurrection symphony performed by the Boston Symphony in Lenox, Massachusetts, © Getty / Bettmann

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°3 en ré min : VI Langsam . Ruhevoll. Empfunden - adagio
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : Adagietto
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°2 en ut min : III. Scherzo :
In ruhigfliessenderBewegung
Sehr getragen und gesangvoll
Zum Tempo I zurückkehren
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°9 en Ré Maj : 4. Adagio : Sehr langsam und noch zurückhaltend
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein, Chef d'Orchestre

VIENNA - APRIL 1: Leonard Bernstein rehearsing for 'Beethoven's 200th Anniversary in Vienna'. Image dated April 1, 1970
VIENNA - APRIL 1: Leonard Bernstein rehearsing for 'Beethoven's 200th Anniversary in Vienna'. Image dated April 1, 1970, © Getty / CBS

Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ut Maj HOB I : 82 l'ours : Vivace assai
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op.125 : II. Molto Vivace
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY

ARCHIVE INA 1966
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Symphonie n°5 en ré mineur, opus 47, en quatre mouvements
Orchestre National de France
Orchestre National de l'ORTF
Leonard Bernstein, direction

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 Pathétique : Finale: Adagio lamentoso – Andante
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Aaron Copland
Appalachian spring : Moderato – Fast
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY 

Léonard Bernstein, le pianiste

Bernstein At The Piano American composer Leonard Bernstein (1918 - 1990) composes at the piano in his home, Fairfield, Connecticut, 1968
Bernstein At The Piano American composer Leonard Bernstein (1918 - 1990) composes at the piano in his home, Fairfield, Connecticut, 1968, © George S. Zimbel

Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol :
Allegramente - Adagio asai - Presto
Orchestre national de France
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
WARNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº15 en Si bémol Maj k 450 : Allegro – Andante pour piano et orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
DECCA

Gustav Mahler
Lieder und Gesängeaus der Jugendzeit pour baryton et piano :Frühlingsmorgen
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton
Leonard Bernstein, piano
MYTO RECCORDS

George Gershwin
Rhapsody in blue - pour piano et orchestra
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
DGG

Leonard Bernstein, les racines juives

Leonard Bernstein And Golda Meir (Original Caption) 5/21/1947-Jerusalem, Palestine
Leonard Bernstein And Golda Meir (Original Caption) 5/21/1947-Jerusalem, Palestine, © Getty / Bettmann

Leonard Bernstein
Psaume 148 - pour mezzo soprano et piano
Angelina Reaux, mezzo-soprano
Barry Snyder, piano
NAXOS

Leonard Bernstein
On the Town : Some other time
Nancy Walker, voix
On The Town Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°1 jeremiah - 3. lamentation: lento
Israël Philharmonic Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein
Dybbuk suite n°1 pour tenor baryton basse et orchestre : Invocation and trance
Paul Sperry, ténor
Bruce Fifer, baryton basse
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein
Halil nocturne pour flûte traversière orchestre à cordes et percussions
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flûte
Israël Philharmonic Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°3 Kaddish
Montserrat Caballé, soprano
Michael Wager, récitant
Israël Philharmonic Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein et le jazz

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 7: Musicians Leonard Bernstein and Count Basie attend Kennedy Center Honors Gala on December 7, 1980 at the White House in Washington, D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 7: Musicians Leonard Bernstein and Count Basie attend Kennedy Center Honors Gala on December 7, 1980 at the White House in Washington, D.C, © Getty / Ron Galella/WireImage

Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°2 (the age of anxiety) : The masque
Leonard Bernstein, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Serge Koussevitzky, direction
SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Leonard Bernstein
What is Jazz : Part One (Types of jazz)
Leonard Bernstein, voix
SONY CLASSICAL 

Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town (1953)
Swing!
Rosalind Russell and the Villagers Chorus
DECCA

Leonard Bernstein
Prélude fugue and riffs :
Prelude for the brass - Fugue for the saxes - Riffs for everyone - pour clarinette et ensemble de jazz
Benny Goddman, clarinette
Columbia Jazz Combo
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY

ARCHIVE INA
Leonard Bernstein
Songfest
Orchestre national de France
Leonard Bernstein, direction

HowardBrubeck
Dialogues : Allegro
Dave Brubeck Quartet
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
FONTANA

Leonard Bernstein
Fancy free
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein pour la scène et le cinéma

Composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein looking intently at himself in the mirror as he dresses for concert which he will conduct at Carnegie Hall
Composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein looking intently at himself in the mirror as he dresses for concert which he will conduct at Carnegie Hall, © Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection

Leonard Bernstein
Glitter and be gay (acte 1) air de Cunégonde
Barbara Cook, voix
MASTERWORKS BROADWAY

Leonard Bernstein
Candide : Make our garden grow (Finale)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein
West side Story : Tonight -  Somewhere (1957)
Leonard Bernstein, direction
GRAND PRIX

Leonard Bernstein
West side Story : Cool
Kurt Hollmann, baryton
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG

Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan : Dream with me
Linda Eder, voix
Amber Chamber Orchestra
Alexander Frey, direction
KOCH

Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town (1953) Wrong note rag
Rosalind Russell, voix
Edith Adams And The Villagers Chorus
DECCA

Leonard Bernstein
On the waterfront : Andante – Adagio – Andante largamente
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein
Sérénade : Agathon - pour violon cordes harpe et percussions
Isaac Isaac, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de l'air
Leonard Bernstein, direction
MUNUET 

Seront diffusés notamment des enregistrements inédits avec l’Orchestre National de France. En point d’orgue de cet après-midi qui lui est consacré, la diffusion de Mass, probablement son œuvre la plus extravagante, entre jazz, gospel et comédie musicale, enregistrée à la Philharmonie de Paris en mars dernier.

L'équipe de l'émission :
