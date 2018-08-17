Leonard Bernstein : "The Joy of Music"

Cette journée sera parsemée d'interviews avec le compositeur et de documents rares ou inédits

Pianiste, chef d’orchestre, spécialiste de la musique de Gustav Mahler mais aussi compositeur : cet hommage dévoile aux auditeurs le parcours hors norme de ce géant de la musique.

Héritage

, © Getty / Carlo Bavagnoli/Mondadori Portfolio

Leonard Bernstein

West side story (Dansessymphoniques)

Prologue – Somewhere – Scherzo – Mambo – Cha Cha – Meeting scène – Rumble - Finale

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein

Bernstein's New York Philharmonic Debut

Introduction et Star spangled banner

Ouverture de Manfred de Robert Schumann

Rosza introduction

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

NEW YORK PHILHAMONIC

Leonard Bernstein et Gustav Mahler

, © Getty / Bettmann

Gustav Mahler

Symphonie n°3 en ré min : VI Langsam . Ruhevoll. Empfunden - adagio

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Gustav Mahler

Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : Adagietto

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Gustav Mahler

Symphonie n°2 en ut min : III. Scherzo :

In ruhigfliessenderBewegung

Sehr getragen und gesangvoll

Zum Tempo I zurückkehren

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Gustav Mahler

Symphonie n°9 en Ré Maj : 4. Adagio : Sehr langsam und noch zurückhaltend

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein, Chef d'Orchestre

, © Getty / CBS

Joseph Haydn

Symphonie en Ut Maj HOB I : 82 l'ours : Vivace assai

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op.125 : II. Molto Vivace

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY

ARCHIVE INA 1966

Dimitri Chostakovitch

Symphonie n°5 en ré mineur, opus 47, en quatre mouvements

Orchestre National de France

Orchestre National de l'ORTF

Leonard Bernstein, direction

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski

Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 Pathétique : Finale: Adagio lamentoso – Andante

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Aaron Copland

Appalachian spring : Moderato – Fast

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY

Léonard Bernstein, le pianiste

, © George S. Zimbel

Maurice Ravel

Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol :

Allegramente - Adagio asai - Presto

Orchestre national de France

Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano

WARNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto nº15 en Si bémol Maj k 450 : Allegro – Andante pour piano et orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano

DECCA

Gustav Mahler

Lieder und Gesängeaus der Jugendzeit pour baryton et piano :Frühlingsmorgen

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton

Leonard Bernstein, piano

MYTO RECCORDS

George Gershwin

Rhapsody in blue - pour piano et orchestra

Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles

Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano

DGG

Leonard Bernstein, les racines juives

, © Getty / Bettmann

Leonard Bernstein

Psaume 148 - pour mezzo soprano et piano

Angelina Reaux, mezzo-soprano

Barry Snyder, piano

NAXOS

Leonard Bernstein

On the Town : Some other time

Nancy Walker, voix

On The Town Orchestra

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein

Symphonie n°1 jeremiah - 3. lamentation: lento

Israël Philharmonic Orchestra

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein

Dybbuk suite n°1 pour tenor baryton basse et orchestre : Invocation and trance

Paul Sperry, ténor

Bruce Fifer, baryton basse

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein

Halil nocturne pour flûte traversière orchestre à cordes et percussions

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flûte

Israël Philharmonic Orchestra

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein

Symphonie n°3 Kaddish

Montserrat Caballé, soprano

Michael Wager, récitant

Israël Philharmonic Orchestra

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein et le jazz

, © Getty / Ron Galella/WireImage

Leonard Bernstein

Symphonie n°2 (the age of anxiety) : The masque

Leonard Bernstein, piano

Orchestre Symphonique de Boston

Serge Koussevitzky, direction

SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Leonard Bernstein

What is Jazz : Part One (Types of jazz)

Leonard Bernstein, voix

SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein

Wonderful town (1953)

Swing!

Rosalind Russell and the Villagers Chorus

DECCA

Leonard Bernstein

Prélude fugue and riffs :

Prelude for the brass - Fugue for the saxes - Riffs for everyone - pour clarinette et ensemble de jazz

Benny Goddman, clarinette

Columbia Jazz Combo

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY

ARCHIVE INA

Leonard Bernstein

Songfest

Orchestre national de France

Leonard Bernstein, direction

HowardBrubeck

Dialogues : Allegro

Dave Brubeck Quartet

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

FONTANA

Leonard Bernstein

Fancy free

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein pour la scène et le cinéma

, © Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection

Leonard Bernstein

Glitter and be gay (acte 1) air de Cunégonde

Barbara Cook, voix

MASTERWORKS BROADWAY

Leonard Bernstein

Candide : Make our garden grow (Finale)

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein

West side Story : Tonight - Somewhere (1957)

Leonard Bernstein, direction

GRAND PRIX

Leonard Bernstein

West side Story : Cool

Kurt Hollmann, baryton

Leonard Bernstein, direction

DGG

Leonard Bernstein

Peter Pan : Dream with me

Linda Eder, voix

Amber Chamber Orchestra

Alexander Frey, direction

KOCH

Leonard Bernstein

Wonderful town (1953) Wrong note rag

Rosalind Russell, voix

Edith Adams And The Villagers Chorus

DECCA

Leonard Bernstein

On the waterfront : Andante – Adagio – Andante largamente

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Leonard Bernstein, direction

SONY CLASSICAL

Leonard Bernstein

Sérénade : Agathon - pour violon cordes harpe et percussions

Isaac Isaac, violon

Orchestre Symphonique de l'air

Leonard Bernstein, direction

MUNUET

Seront diffusés notamment des enregistrements inédits avec l’Orchestre National de France. En point d’orgue de cet après-midi qui lui est consacré, la diffusion de Mass, probablement son œuvre la plus extravagante, entre jazz, gospel et comédie musicale, enregistrée à la Philharmonie de Paris en mars dernier.