Leonard Bernstein : "The Joy of Music"
Laurent Valière explore les diverses facettes du premier grand chef d'orchestre américain à travers la diffusion intégrale de ses œuvres et notamment le concert qui le révéla au grand public en 1943, lorsqu’il remplaça Bruno Walter à la direction de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.
- Cette journée sera parsemée d'interviews avec le compositeur et de documents rares ou inédits
Pianiste, chef d’orchestre, spécialiste de la musique de Gustav Mahler mais aussi compositeur : cet hommage dévoile aux auditeurs le parcours hors norme de ce géant de la musique.
Héritage
Leonard Bernstein
West side story (Dansessymphoniques)
Prologue – Somewhere – Scherzo – Mambo – Cha Cha – Meeting scène – Rumble - Finale
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY CLASSICAL
Leonard Bernstein
Bernstein's New York Philharmonic Debut
Introduction et Star spangled banner
Ouverture de Manfred de Robert Schumann
Rosza introduction
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
NEW YORK PHILHAMONIC
Leonard Bernstein et Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°3 en ré min : VI Langsam . Ruhevoll. Empfunden - adagio
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : Adagietto
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°2 en ut min : III. Scherzo :
In ruhigfliessenderBewegung
Sehr getragen und gesangvoll
Zum Tempo I zurückkehren
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°9 en Ré Maj : 4. Adagio : Sehr langsam und noch zurückhaltend
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein, Chef d'Orchestre
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ut Maj HOB I : 82 l'ours : Vivace assai
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op.125 : II. Molto Vivace
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY
ARCHIVE INA 1966
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Symphonie n°5 en ré mineur, opus 47, en quatre mouvements
Orchestre National de France
Orchestre National de l'ORTF
Leonard Bernstein, direction
Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski
Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 Pathétique : Finale: Adagio lamentoso – Andante
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Aaron Copland
Appalachian spring : Moderato – Fast
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY
Léonard Bernstein, le pianiste
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano et orchestre en sol :
Allegramente - Adagio asai - Presto
Orchestre national de France
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
WARNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº15 en Si bémol Maj k 450 : Allegro – Andante pour piano et orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
DECCA
Gustav Mahler
Lieder und Gesängeaus der Jugendzeit pour baryton et piano :Frühlingsmorgen
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton
Leonard Bernstein, piano
MYTO RECCORDS
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in blue - pour piano et orchestra
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Leonard Bernstein, direction et piano
DGG
Leonard Bernstein, les racines juives
Leonard Bernstein
Psaume 148 - pour mezzo soprano et piano
Angelina Reaux, mezzo-soprano
Barry Snyder, piano
NAXOS
Leonard Bernstein
On the Town : Some other time
Nancy Walker, voix
On The Town Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°1 jeremiah - 3. lamentation: lento
Israël Philharmonic Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein
Dybbuk suite n°1 pour tenor baryton basse et orchestre : Invocation and trance
Paul Sperry, ténor
Bruce Fifer, baryton basse
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein
Halil nocturne pour flûte traversière orchestre à cordes et percussions
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flûte
Israël Philharmonic Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°3 Kaddish
Montserrat Caballé, soprano
Michael Wager, récitant
Israël Philharmonic Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein et le jazz
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie n°2 (the age of anxiety) : The masque
Leonard Bernstein, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Serge Koussevitzky, direction
SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Leonard Bernstein
What is Jazz : Part One (Types of jazz)
Leonard Bernstein, voix
SONY CLASSICAL
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town (1953)
Swing!
Rosalind Russell and the Villagers Chorus
DECCA
Leonard Bernstein
Prélude fugue and riffs :
Prelude for the brass - Fugue for the saxes - Riffs for everyone - pour clarinette et ensemble de jazz
Benny Goddman, clarinette
Columbia Jazz Combo
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY
ARCHIVE INA
Leonard Bernstein
Songfest
Orchestre national de France
Leonard Bernstein, direction
HowardBrubeck
Dialogues : Allegro
Dave Brubeck Quartet
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
FONTANA
Leonard Bernstein
Fancy free
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY CLASSICAL
Leonard Bernstein pour la scène et le cinéma
Leonard Bernstein
Glitter and be gay (acte 1) air de Cunégonde
Barbara Cook, voix
MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
Leonard Bernstein
Candide : Make our garden grow (Finale)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein
West side Story : Tonight - Somewhere (1957)
Leonard Bernstein, direction
GRAND PRIX
Leonard Bernstein
West side Story : Cool
Kurt Hollmann, baryton
Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG
Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan : Dream with me
Linda Eder, voix
Amber Chamber Orchestra
Alexander Frey, direction
KOCH
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town (1953) Wrong note rag
Rosalind Russell, voix
Edith Adams And The Villagers Chorus
DECCA
Leonard Bernstein
On the waterfront : Andante – Adagio – Andante largamente
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Leonard Bernstein, direction
SONY CLASSICAL
Leonard Bernstein
Sérénade : Agathon - pour violon cordes harpe et percussions
Isaac Isaac, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de l'air
Leonard Bernstein, direction
MUNUET
Seront diffusés notamment des enregistrements inédits avec l’Orchestre National de France. En point d’orgue de cet après-midi qui lui est consacré, la diffusion de Mass, probablement son œuvre la plus extravagante, entre jazz, gospel et comédie musicale, enregistrée à la Philharmonie de Paris en mars dernier.
