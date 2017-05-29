Stax, au cœur de la soul
Stax est un label indépendant us-américain, une maison de production éminente de la soul dans les années 60. Il a produit la fine fleur de la southern soul. En 2007, après plus de 30 ans de fermeture il a repris son activité.
The Mar-keys
“Last night”
(Axton / Smith / Newman) (1961)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music
STAX
*The Mar-keys
*
“Black”
(Wayne Jackson / Andrew Love)
“Soul man”
(David Porter / Isaac Hayes)
Extraits de l’album Damifiknow (1969)
STAX 959
Booker T and The MGs
“Sing a simple song”
(Pepper / Wart)
Extrait de l’album The Booker T set (1972)
STAX 69 022 LP
Booker T and The MGs
“Willow weep for me”
(Ann Ronell)
Extrait de l’album Soul limbo (1968)
STAX 24 4113-2
Booker T and The MGs
“Blues in the gutter”
(Booker T)
Extrait de la BO du film de Jules Dassin Up tight (1969)
STAX 248562-2
Judy Clay
“Give love to save love” (1969)
Extrait de l’Anthologie Stax sirens and vault vamps
STAX 013
Shirley Brown
“I ain’t no fun”
(Knight)
Extrait de l’album Woman to woman (1974)
STAX 002
Margie Joseph
“My world is empty without you”
(Holland / Dozier / Holland)
Extrait de l’album Phase II (1971)
STAX 83039-2
Carla Thomas
“I have a god who loves”
(Carla Thomas)
Extrait de l’album Full Circle (1973)
WARNER JAZZ and WORLD 50466-9384-2
Rufus Thomas
“Funkiest man alive”
(Rufus Thomas) (1973 )
Extrait de l’Anthologie (1973) The funkiest man / The Stax funk sessions 67 / 75
ACE RECORDS 135
Dramatics
“Watcha see is watcha get”
(T. Esther) (1984)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax Funk
STAX 020
Fat Larry’s band
“Castle of joy”
(Mc Lean / Mc Daniels)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax Funk
STAX 020
Isaac Hayes
“Blue’s crib”
(Isaac Hayes)
Extrait de la BO du film de Jonathan Kaplan Truck Turner (1974)
STAX 24 7507-2
Isaac Hayes
“Joe Bell”
(Isaac Hayes)
Extrait de la BO du film de Duccio Tessari Tough guys (1974) (Les durs)
ATLANTIC 88014-2
Maynard Fergusson trompette avec en solistes Pete Jackson piano et Jeff Daly saxophone alto
Arrgts Keith Mansfield
“Theme from Shaft”
(Isaac Hayes)
Extrait de l’album MF Horn two (1972)
WUNDED BIRD RECORDS 3470
Sammy Davis Jr
« John Shaft »
( Hayes / Crutcher)
Sammy Davis Jr Now Arrgts Isaac / Onzie Horn Extrait de l’Anthologie Hollywood
RHINO RECORDS 71007
Isaac Hayes
“Walk on by”
(Burt Bacharach / Hal David)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music Radio edit.
STAX
*Otis Redding and Carla Thomas
*
« Let me be good to you »
(Hayes / Porter / Wells)
“Knock on wood”
(Cropper / Floyd)
Extraits de l’album King and Queen (1967)
SUNDAZED 5069
Eddie Floyd
“Stealing love”
(Eddie Floyd)
Extrait de l’album Soul street (1974)
The best of Eddie Floyd
STAX 010
Staples Singers
“Sitting (on the) dock of the bay”
(Otis Redding)
Extrait de l’album Soul folk in action (1969) prod Steve Tropper
STAX 109
Staples Singers
“Every day people”
Extrait de l’album We’ll get over (1969)
STAX 109
Staples Singers
“Brand new day”
(Al Kooper)
du film The land lord d’Hal Ashby
Extrait de l’anthologie Faith’n grace A Family journey (1953 /1976)
STAX RECORDS 3696902
Al Kooper orgue avec Bob Dozema guitare, Tom Stein basse et Larry Finn
“Green Onions”
(Jones / Steinberg/ Tropper /Jackson)
Extrait de l’anthologie Black coffe en public en Norvège (2001)
FAVORED NATIONS 2520-2
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration