Stax, au cœur de la soul

The Mar-keys

“Last night”

(Axton / Smith / Newman) (1961)

Extrait de l’anthologie Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music

STAX

*The Mar-keys

*

“Black”

(Wayne Jackson / Andrew Love)

“Soul man”

(David Porter / Isaac Hayes)

Extraits de l’album Damifiknow (1969)

STAX 959

Booker T and The MGs

“Sing a simple song”

(Pepper / Wart)

Extrait de l’album The Booker T set (1972)

STAX 69 022 LP

Booker T and The MGs

“Willow weep for me”

(Ann Ronell)

Extrait de l’album Soul limbo (1968)

STAX 24 4113-2

Booker T and The MGs

“Blues in the gutter”

(Booker T)

Extrait de la BO du film de Jules Dassin Up tight (1969)

STAX 248562-2

Judy Clay

“Give love to save love” (1969)

Extrait de l’Anthologie Stax sirens and vault vamps

STAX 013

Shirley Brown

“I ain’t no fun”

(Knight)

Extrait de l’album Woman to woman (1974)

STAX 002

Margie Joseph

“My world is empty without you”

(Holland / Dozier / Holland)

Extrait de l’album Phase II (1971)

STAX 83039-2

Carla Thomas

“I have a god who loves”

(Carla Thomas)

Extrait de l’album Full Circle (1973)

WARNER JAZZ and WORLD 50466-9384-2

Rufus Thomas

“Funkiest man alive”

(Rufus Thomas) (1973 )

Extrait de l’Anthologie (1973) The funkiest man / The Stax funk sessions 67 / 75

ACE RECORDS 135

Dramatics

“Watcha see is watcha get”

(T. Esther) (1984)

Extrait de l’anthologie Stax Funk

STAX 020

Fat Larry’s band

“Castle of joy”

(Mc Lean / Mc Daniels)

Extrait de l’anthologie Stax Funk

STAX 020

Isaac Hayes

“Blue’s crib”

(Isaac Hayes)

Extrait de la BO du film de Jonathan Kaplan Truck Turner (1974)

STAX 24 7507-2

Isaac Hayes

“Joe Bell”

(Isaac Hayes)

Extrait de la BO du film de Duccio Tessari Tough guys (1974) (Les durs)

ATLANTIC 88014-2

Maynard Fergusson trompette avec en solistes Pete Jackson piano et Jeff Daly saxophone alto

Arrgts Keith Mansfield

“Theme from Shaft”

(Isaac Hayes)

Extrait de l’album MF Horn two (1972)

WUNDED BIRD RECORDS 3470

Sammy Davis Jr

« John Shaft »

( Hayes / Crutcher)

Sammy Davis Jr Now Arrgts Isaac / Onzie Horn Extrait de l’Anthologie Hollywood

RHINO RECORDS 71007

Isaac Hayes

“Walk on by”

(Burt Bacharach / Hal David)

Extrait de l’anthologie Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music Radio edit.

STAX

*Otis Redding and Carla Thomas

*

« Let me be good to you »

(Hayes / Porter / Wells)

“Knock on wood”

(Cropper / Floyd)

Extraits de l’album King and Queen (1967)

SUNDAZED 5069

Eddie Floyd

“Stealing love”

(Eddie Floyd)

Extrait de l’album Soul street (1974)

The best of Eddie Floyd

STAX 010

Staples Singers

“Sitting (on the) dock of the bay”

(Otis Redding)

Extrait de l’album Soul folk in action (1969) prod Steve Tropper

STAX 109

Staples Singers

“Every day people”

Extrait de l’album We’ll get over (1969)

STAX 109

Staples Singers

“Brand new day”

(Al Kooper)

du film The land lord d’Hal Ashby

Extrait de l’anthologie Faith’n grace A Family journey (1953 /1976)

STAX RECORDS 3696902

Al Kooper orgue avec Bob Dozema guitare, Tom Stein basse et Larry Finn

“Green Onions”

(Jones / Steinberg/ Tropper /Jackson)

Extrait de l’anthologie Black coffe en public en Norvège (2001)

FAVORED NATIONS 2520-2