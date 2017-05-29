Easy tempo
Programmation musicale
Easy tempo
Par Laurent Valero et Thierry Jousse
le dimanche de 18h à 20h
Dimanche 25 juin 2017
1h 58mn

Stax, au cœur de la soul

Stax est un label indépendant us-américain, une maison de production éminente de la soul dans les années 60. Il a produit la fine fleur de la southern soul. En 2007, après plus de 30 ans de fermeture il a repris son activité.

Stax, au cœur de la soul
Otis Redding, © Getty / Sherry Rayn Barnett

The Mar-keys
“Last night”
(Axton / Smith / Newman) (1961)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music
STAX

Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music
Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music

*The Mar-keys
*
“Black”
(Wayne Jackson / Andrew Love)

“Soul man”
(David Porter / Isaac Hayes)
Extraits de l’album Damifiknow (1969)
STAX 959

Damifiknow
Damifiknow

Booker T and The MGs
“Sing a simple song”
(Pepper / Wart)
Extrait de l’album The Booker T set (1972)
STAX 69 022 LP

The Booker T set
The Booker T set

Booker T and The MGs
“Willow weep for me”
(Ann Ronell)
Extrait de l’album Soul limbo (1968)
STAX 24 4113-2

Soul limbo
Soul limbo

Booker T and The MGs
“Blues in the gutter”
(Booker T)
Extrait de la BO du film de Jules Dassin Up tight (1969)
STAX 248562-2

Stax sirens and vault vamps
Stax sirens and vault vamps

Judy Clay
“Give love to save love” (1969)
Extrait de l’Anthologie Stax sirens and vault vamps
STAX 013

Woman to woman
Woman to woman

Shirley Brown
“I ain’t no fun”
(Knight)
Extrait de l’album Woman to woman (1974)
STAX 002

Phase II
Phase II

Margie Joseph
“My world is empty without you”
(Holland / Dozier / Holland)
Extrait de l’album Phase II (1971)
STAX 83039-2

Carla Thomas
“I have a god who loves”
(Carla Thomas)
Extrait de l’album Full Circle (1973)
WARNER JAZZ and WORLD 50466-9384-2

The funkiest man / The Stax funk sessions 67 / 75
The funkiest man / The Stax funk sessions 67 / 75

Rufus Thomas
“Funkiest man alive”
(Rufus Thomas) (1973 )
Extrait de l’Anthologie (1973) The funkiest man / The Stax funk sessions 67 / 75
ACE RECORDS 135

Stax Funk
Stax Funk

Dramatics
“Watcha see is watcha get”
(T. Esther) (1984)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax Funk
STAX 020

Fat Larry’s band
“Castle of joy”
(Mc Lean / Mc Daniels)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax Funk
STAX 020

Isaac Hayes
“Blue’s crib”
(Isaac Hayes)
Extrait de la BO du film de Jonathan Kaplan Truck Turner (1974)
STAX 24 7507-2

Duccio Tessari Tough guys
Duccio Tessari Tough guys

Isaac Hayes
“Joe Bell”
(Isaac Hayes)
Extrait de la BO du film de Duccio Tessari Tough guys (1974) (Les durs)
ATLANTIC 88014-2

MF Horn two
MF Horn two

Maynard Fergusson trompette avec en solistes Pete Jackson piano et Jeff Daly saxophone alto
Arrgts Keith Mansfield
“Theme from Shaft”
(Isaac Hayes)
Extrait de l’album MF Horn two (1972)
WUNDED BIRD RECORDS 3470

Sammy Davis Jr
« John Shaft »
( Hayes / Crutcher)
Sammy Davis Jr Now Arrgts Isaac / Onzie Horn Extrait de l’Anthologie Hollywood
RHINO RECORDS 71007

Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music Radio edit.
Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music Radio edit.

Isaac Hayes
“Walk on by”
(Burt Bacharach / Hal David)
Extrait de l’anthologie Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Music Radio edit.
STAX

King and Queen
King and Queen

*Otis Redding and Carla Thomas
*
« Let me be good to you »
(Hayes / Porter / Wells)

“Knock on wood”
(Cropper / Floyd)
Extraits de l’album King and Queen (1967)
SUNDAZED 5069

The best of Eddie Floyd
The best of Eddie Floyd

Eddie Floyd
“Stealing love”
(Eddie Floyd)
Extrait de l’album Soul street (1974)
The best of Eddie Floyd
STAX 010

Soul folk in action
Soul folk in action

Staples Singers
“Sitting (on the) dock of the bay”
(Otis Redding)
Extrait de l’album Soul folk in action (1969) prod Steve Tropper
STAX 109

We’ll get over
We’ll get over

Staples Singers
“Every day people”
Extrait de l’album We’ll get over (1969)
STAX 109

Staples Singers
“Brand new day”
(Al Kooper)
du film The land lord d’Hal Ashby
Extrait de l’anthologie Faith’n grace A Family journey (1953 /1976)
STAX RECORDS 3696902

Black coffee
Black coffee

Al Kooper orgue avec Bob Dozema guitare, Tom Stein basse et Larry Finn
“Green Onions”
(Jones / Steinberg/ Tropper /Jackson)
Extrait de l’anthologie Black coffe en public en Norvège (2001)
FAVORED NATIONS 2520-2

1h 58mn
