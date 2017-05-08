Sergent Pepper et l'année 1967
L’album des Beatles Sergent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band a 50 ans ! Radio France organise à cette occasion une exposition à l'Agora de Radio France et les chaînes de la Maison consacrent des émissions à cet événement. Voici celle d'Easy Tempo !
The Beatles
“Sergent Pepper’s lonely hearts club band” et “Whith a little help from my friends”
(Lennon / Mac Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band (1967)
EMI 6994512
Jean-Luc Ponty violon avec Georges Gruntz piano, Carmell Jones trompette et Daniel Humair batterie
“Whith a little help from my friends”
(Lennon / Mac Cartney)
Extrait de l’album More than meets the ear (1968)
ONE WAY RECORDS S21 17605
Barbra Streisand
“Whith a little help from my friends”
(Lennon / Mac Cartney)
Arrgts Michel Legrand
Extrait de l’album What about today ? (1969)
CBS 63 697 LP
Hélène Labarrière contrebasse en duo avec Hasse Poulsen guitare
« Lucy in the sky with diamond »
(Lennon / Mc Cartney)
Extraits de l’album Busking (2016)
INNACORE RECORDS 11511
The Alan Lorber orchestra
« Lucy in the sky with diamond »
(Lennon / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album The lotus palace (1967)
VERVE 6 8 711
Katia Labèque piano avec Marque Gilmore chant et batterie, David Chalmin guitare, Giovanni Solima violoncelle, Viktoria Mulova violon, Nicolas Tescari hammond B3 et arrgts et Massimo Pupillo contrebasse
« Being for the benefit of Mr Kite »
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Across the universe of languages (2007)
KML RECORDINGS 1115
Katia Labèque et Nicolas Tescari piano à quatre mains
“When I’m 64”
(Lenonn Mc Cartney)
Extrait l’album Rewires the Beatles (2011)
KML RECORDINGS 2120
Brian Auger and The Trinity Brian Auger orgue avec Dave Ambrose basse et Clive Thacker batterie
“A day in the life”
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Definitely what ! … (1968)
ONE WAY RECORDS 30012
Syreeta
“She’s living home”
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
arrangé et produit par Stevie Wonder.
Extrait de l’album Syreeta (1972)
MOTOWN 1920
Harry Nilsson
“She’s living home”
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Pandemonium shadow show (1967)
RCA 88697915502-1
Harry Nilsson
“Sleep late my friend”
(Harry Nilsson)
Extrait de l’album Pandemonium shadow show (1967)
RCA 88697915502-1
Del Shannon
« Runaway 61 »
(Del Shannon / Max Crook)
Arrgts Arthur Greenslade.
Extrait de l’album Home and away (1967)
EMI 3748532
The Left Banke
“Walk away Renée”
(Brown / Calilli / Sansone)
Extrait de l’album The Complete recordings (1966 / 1969)
POLYGRAM RECORDS 848 095-2
The Four Tops
“Walk away Renée”
(Brown / Calilli / Sansone)
Extrait de l’album Reach out (1967)
MOTOWN 72067
James Brown
“Come rain or come shine”
(Arlen / Mercer)
et
“Nature Boy”
(Eden Abhez)
Extraits de l’album Cold sweat (1967)
POLYDOR 813 492-1 LP
The Supremes
“It’s the same old song”
(Holland / Dozier / Holland)
Extrait de l’album The Supremes sings Holland / Dozier / Holland (1967)
MOTOWN 530443-2
Marvin Gaye et Tammi Terrell
“Something’s stupid”
(C. Carson Parks)
Extrait de l’album United (1967)
MOTOWN 72211
The Marvelettes
“Message to Michael”
(Bacharach / David)
Extrait de l’album The Marvelettes (1967)
MOTOWN 0016193-02
Dionne Warwick
"(There‘s) always something there to remind me”
(Bacharach / David)
Extrait de l’album The windows of the world (1967)
EDSEL RECORDS 3017
Dionne Warwick
“You’re gonna hear from me”
(André Previn / Dory Langdon)
Arrgts Peter Matz du film de Robert Mulligan Inside Daisy Clover
Extrait de l’album The windows of the world (1967)
EDSEL RECORDS 3017
Scott Walker
“You’re gonna hear from me”
(André Previn / Dory Langdon)
Arrgts Peter Knight
Extrait de l’album Scott (1967)
FONTANA 510 879-2
Bobby Gentry
“Hurry Tuesday child ”
(Bobby Gentry)
Arrgts Jimmie Haskell
Extrait de l’album Ode to Billie Joe (1967)
RAVEN RECORDS 287
Bobby Gentry
« Ode to Billie Joe »
(Bobby Gentry)
Extrait de l’album Ode to Billie Joe (1967)
RAVEN RECORDS 287
Lee Hazelwood
« Ode to Billie Joe »
(Bobby Gentry)
Single (1967)
Arrgts Don Randi Anthologie Strung out on something new : The Reprise recordings
RHINO REPRISE 07754
Gilberto Gil
« Louvaçao » et « Viramundo »
(Gilberto Gil)
Extraits de l’album Louvaçao (1967)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 6873
Caetano Veloso
« Clarice »
Extrait de l’album Caetano Veloso (1967)
Arrgts Rugerio Duprat
PHILIPS 04228385572
The Beatles
« A day in the life »
(Lennon Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band (1967)
EMI 6994512
