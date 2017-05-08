Easy tempo
Programmation musicale
Easy tempo
Par Laurent Valero et Thierry Jousse
le dimanche de 18h à 20h
Dimanche 4 juin 2017
1h 58mn

Sergent Pepper et l'année 1967

L’album des Beatles Sergent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band a 50 ans ! Radio France organise à cette occasion une exposition à l'Agora de Radio France et les chaînes de la Maison consacrent des émissions à cet événement. Voici celle d'Easy Tempo !

Sergent Pepper et l'année 1967
Carte de l'exposition Sergent Peper's Experience à Radio France, © Radio France

Générique Easy Tempo compositeur : Daven Keller

Générique fin Scott Taylor

Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band
Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band

The Beatles
“Sergent Pepper’s lonely hearts club band” et “Whith a little help from my friends”
(Lennon / Mac Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band (1967)
EMI 6994512

More than meets the ear
More than meets the ear

Jean-Luc Ponty violon avec Georges Gruntz piano, Carmell Jones trompette et Daniel Humair batterie
“Whith a little help from my friends”
(Lennon / Mac Cartney)
Extrait de l’album More than meets the ear (1968)
ONE WAY RECORDS S21 17605

What about today ?
What about today ?

Barbra Streisand
“Whith a little help from my friends”
(Lennon / Mac Cartney)
Arrgts Michel Legrand
Extrait de l’album What about today ? (1969)
CBS 63 697 LP

Busking
Busking

Hélène Labarrière contrebasse en duo avec Hasse Poulsen guitare
« Lucy in the sky with diamond »
(Lennon / Mc Cartney)
Extraits de l’album Busking (2016)
INNACORE RECORDS 11511

The lotus palace
The lotus palace

The Alan Lorber orchestra
« Lucy in the sky with diamond »
(Lennon / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album The lotus palace (1967)
VERVE 6 8 711

Across the universe of languages
Across the universe of languages

Katia Labèque piano avec Marque Gilmore chant et batterie, David Chalmin guitare, Giovanni Solima violoncelle, Viktoria Mulova violon, Nicolas Tescari hammond B3 et arrgts et Massimo Pupillo contrebasse
« Being for the benefit of Mr Kite »
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Across the universe of languages (2007)
KML RECORDINGS 1115

Rewires the Beatles
Rewires the Beatles

Katia Labèque et Nicolas Tescari piano à quatre mains
“When I’m 64”
(Lenonn Mc Cartney)
Extrait l’album Rewires the Beatles (2011)
KML RECORDINGS 2120

Definitely what !
Definitely what !

Brian Auger and The Trinity Brian Auger orgue avec Dave Ambrose basse et Clive Thacker batterie
“A day in the life”
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Definitely what ! … (1968)
ONE WAY RECORDS 30012

Syreeta
Syreeta

Syreeta
“She’s living home”
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
arrangé et produit par Stevie Wonder.
Extrait de l’album Syreeta (1972)
MOTOWN 1920

Pandemonium shadow show
Pandemonium shadow show

Harry Nilsson
“She’s living home”
(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Pandemonium shadow show (1967)
RCA 88697915502-1

Harry Nilsson
“Sleep late my friend”
(Harry Nilsson)
Extrait de l’album Pandemonium shadow show (1967)
RCA 88697915502-1

Home and away (1967)
Home and away (1967)

Del Shannon
« Runaway 61 »
(Del Shannon / Max Crook)
Arrgts Arthur Greenslade.
Extrait de l’album Home and away (1967)
EMI 3748532

The Complete recordings The Left Banke
The Complete recordings The Left Banke

The Left Banke
“Walk away Renée”
(Brown / Calilli / Sansone)
Extrait de l’album The Complete recordings (1966 / 1969)
POLYGRAM RECORDS 848 095-2

Reach out
Reach out

The Four Tops
“Walk away Renée”
(Brown / Calilli / Sansone)
Extrait de l’album Reach out (1967)
MOTOWN 72067

James Brown
“Come rain or come shine”
(Arlen / Mercer)
et
“Nature Boy”
(Eden Abhez)
Extraits de l’album Cold sweat (1967)
POLYDOR 813 492-1 LP

The Supremes sings Holland / Dozier / Holland
The Supremes sings Holland / Dozier / Holland

The Supremes
“It’s the same old song”
(Holland / Dozier / Holland)
Extrait de l’album The Supremes sings Holland / Dozier / Holland (1967)
MOTOWN 530443-2

United
United

Marvin Gaye et Tammi Terrell
“Something’s stupid”
(C. Carson Parks)
Extrait de l’album United (1967)
MOTOWN 72211

The Marvelettes
The Marvelettes

The Marvelettes
“Message to Michael”
(Bacharach / David)
Extrait de l’album The Marvelettes (1967)
MOTOWN 0016193-02

The windows of the world
The windows of the world

Dionne Warwick
"(There‘s) always something there to remind me”
(Bacharach / David)
Extrait de l’album The windows of the world (1967)
EDSEL RECORDS 3017

Dionne Warwick
“You’re gonna hear from me”
(André Previn / Dory Langdon)
Arrgts Peter Matz du film de Robert Mulligan Inside Daisy Clover
Extrait de l’album The windows of the world (1967)
EDSEL RECORDS 3017

Scott
Scott

Scott Walker
“You’re gonna hear from me”
(André Previn / Dory Langdon)
Arrgts Peter Knight
Extrait de l’album Scott (1967)
FONTANA 510 879-2

Ode to Billie Joe
Ode to Billie Joe

Bobby Gentry
“Hurry Tuesday child ”
(Bobby Gentry)
Arrgts Jimmie Haskell
Extrait de l’album Ode to Billie Joe (1967)
RAVEN RECORDS 287

Bobby Gentry
« Ode to Billie Joe »
(Bobby Gentry)
Extrait de l’album Ode to Billie Joe (1967)
RAVEN RECORDS 287

Anthologie Strung out on something new : The Reprise recordings
Anthologie Strung out on something new : The Reprise recordings

Lee Hazelwood
« Ode to Billie Joe »
(Bobby Gentry)
Single (1967)
Arrgts Don Randi Anthologie Strung out on something new : The Reprise recordings
RHINO REPRISE 07754

Louvaçao
Louvaçao

Gilberto Gil
« Louvaçao » et « Viramundo »
(Gilberto Gil)
Extraits de l’album Louvaçao (1967)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 6873

Caetano Veloso
Caetano Veloso

Caetano Veloso
« Clarice »
Extrait de l’album Caetano Veloso (1967)
Arrgts Rugerio Duprat
PHILIPS 04228385572

Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band
Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band

The Beatles
« A day in the life »
(Lennon Mc Cartney)
Extrait de l’album Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band (1967)
EMI 6994512

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
