Sergent Pepper et l'année 1967

Générique Easy Tempo compositeur : Daven Keller

Générique fin Scott Taylor

The Beatles

“Sergent Pepper’s lonely hearts club band” et “Whith a little help from my friends”

(Lennon / Mac Cartney)

Extrait de l’album Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band (1967)

EMI 6994512

Jean-Luc Ponty violon avec Georges Gruntz piano, Carmell Jones trompette et Daniel Humair batterie

“Whith a little help from my friends”

(Lennon / Mac Cartney)

Extrait de l’album More than meets the ear (1968)

ONE WAY RECORDS S21 17605

Barbra Streisand

“Whith a little help from my friends”

(Lennon / Mac Cartney)

Arrgts Michel Legrand

Extrait de l’album What about today ? (1969)

CBS 63 697 LP

Hélène Labarrière contrebasse en duo avec Hasse Poulsen guitare

« Lucy in the sky with diamond »

(Lennon / Mc Cartney)

Extraits de l’album Busking (2016)

INNACORE RECORDS 11511

The Alan Lorber orchestra

« Lucy in the sky with diamond »

(Lennon / Mc Cartney)

Extrait de l’album The lotus palace (1967)

VERVE 6 8 711

Katia Labèque piano avec Marque Gilmore chant et batterie, David Chalmin guitare, Giovanni Solima violoncelle, Viktoria Mulova violon, Nicolas Tescari hammond B3 et arrgts et Massimo Pupillo contrebasse

« Being for the benefit of Mr Kite »

(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)

Extrait de l’album Across the universe of languages (2007)

KML RECORDINGS 1115

Katia Labèque et Nicolas Tescari piano à quatre mains

“When I’m 64”

(Lenonn Mc Cartney)

Extrait l’album Rewires the Beatles (2011)

KML RECORDINGS 2120

Brian Auger and The Trinity Brian Auger orgue avec Dave Ambrose basse et Clive Thacker batterie

“A day in the life”

(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)

Extrait de l’album Definitely what ! … (1968)

ONE WAY RECORDS 30012

Syreeta

“She’s living home”

(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)

arrangé et produit par Stevie Wonder.

Extrait de l’album Syreeta (1972)

MOTOWN 1920

Harry Nilsson

“She’s living home”

(Lenonn / Mc Cartney)

Extrait de l’album Pandemonium shadow show (1967)

RCA 88697915502-1

Harry Nilsson

“Sleep late my friend”

(Harry Nilsson)

Extrait de l’album Pandemonium shadow show (1967)

RCA 88697915502-1

Del Shannon

« Runaway 61 »

(Del Shannon / Max Crook)

Arrgts Arthur Greenslade.

Extrait de l’album Home and away (1967)

EMI 3748532

The Left Banke

“Walk away Renée”

(Brown / Calilli / Sansone)

Extrait de l’album The Complete recordings (1966 / 1969)

POLYGRAM RECORDS 848 095-2

The Four Tops

“Walk away Renée”

(Brown / Calilli / Sansone)

Extrait de l’album Reach out (1967)

MOTOWN 72067

James Brown

“Come rain or come shine”

(Arlen / Mercer)

et

“Nature Boy”

(Eden Abhez)

Extraits de l’album Cold sweat (1967)

POLYDOR 813 492-1 LP

The Supremes

“It’s the same old song”

(Holland / Dozier / Holland)

Extrait de l’album The Supremes sings Holland / Dozier / Holland (1967)

MOTOWN 530443-2

Marvin Gaye et Tammi Terrell

“Something’s stupid”

(C. Carson Parks)

Extrait de l’album United (1967)

MOTOWN 72211

The Marvelettes

“Message to Michael”

(Bacharach / David)

Extrait de l’album The Marvelettes (1967)

MOTOWN 0016193-02

Dionne Warwick

"(There‘s) always something there to remind me”

(Bacharach / David)

Extrait de l’album The windows of the world (1967)

EDSEL RECORDS 3017

Dionne Warwick

“You’re gonna hear from me”

(André Previn / Dory Langdon)

Arrgts Peter Matz du film de Robert Mulligan Inside Daisy Clover

Extrait de l’album The windows of the world (1967)

EDSEL RECORDS 3017

Scott Walker

“You’re gonna hear from me”

(André Previn / Dory Langdon)

Arrgts Peter Knight

Extrait de l’album Scott (1967)

FONTANA 510 879-2

Bobby Gentry

“Hurry Tuesday child ”

(Bobby Gentry)

Arrgts Jimmie Haskell

Extrait de l’album Ode to Billie Joe (1967)

RAVEN RECORDS 287

Bobby Gentry

« Ode to Billie Joe »

(Bobby Gentry)

Extrait de l’album Ode to Billie Joe (1967)

RAVEN RECORDS 287

Lee Hazelwood

« Ode to Billie Joe »

(Bobby Gentry)

Single (1967)

Arrgts Don Randi Anthologie Strung out on something new : The Reprise recordings

RHINO REPRISE 07754

Gilberto Gil

« Louvaçao » et « Viramundo »

(Gilberto Gil)

Extraits de l’album Louvaçao (1967)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 6873

Caetano Veloso

« Clarice »

Extrait de l’album Caetano Veloso (1967)

Arrgts Rugerio Duprat

PHILIPS 04228385572

The Beatles

« A day in the life »

(Lennon Mc Cartney)

Extrait de l’album Sergent Pepper’s lonely heart club band (1967)

EMI 6994512