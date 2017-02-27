Cadavre exquis

Easy Tempo du dimanche 26 mars 2017

♫ Joe Dassin

« My Funny Valentine »

(Rodgers/Hart)

Extrait de The Guitar don’t Lie, L’Intégrale Joe Dassin vol. 10

SONY/BMG

♫ Lou Rawls

« You’ve so Made me so Very Happy »

(Gordy Jr./Wilson/B and P Holloway)

Extrait de la compilation Blue Breaks Beats Volume Three

BLUE NOTE 600045

♫ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

“December 1963 (Oh what a Night)”

(B. Gaudio and J Parker/B. Gaudio)

Extrait de la compilation CloClo Mania

NAÏVE 91411

♫ Merry Clayton

“Same Old story”

(Carole King)

Extrait de l’album Merry Clayton (1971)

REPERTOIRE 5177

♫ Lorraine Ellison

“Many Rivers to Cross”

(Jimmy Cliff)

Extrait de l’album Lorraine Ellison (1974)

WARNER BROS RECORDS LP BS 2780

♫ Aretha Franklin

“Night Time is the Right Time”

(Lew Herman)

Extrait de l’album Aretha Now

ATLANTIC 8122-76930-6

♫ Nancy Wilson

“Midnight Sun”

(Johnny Mercer/Sonny Burke/Lionel Hampton)

Extrait de l’album Lush Life

CAPITOL JAZZ7243 8 32745 2 9

♫ June Christy

“Something Cool”

(Barnes)

Extrait de la compilation California Cool

BLUE NOTE 0777 7 80707 2 6

♫ Johnny Mathis

“Fly me to the Moon”

(B Howard)

arrangements : John Lewis

Extrait de l’album A New Sound in Popular Song

LP CBS 980080-1

♫ Astrud Gilberto et Chet Baker

« Far Away »

(A. Gilberto /H. Shaper)

Extrait de l’album The Girl from Ipanema

BUDA RECORDS 824352

♫ The Claus Ogerman Orchestra avec Michaël Brecker

« Caprice »

(Claus Ogerman)

Extrait de l’album Gate of Dreams

WARNER BROS. 27489

♫ Brian Auger

« Pavane »

(Gabriel Fauré)

Extrait de l’anthologie Back to the Beginning Again

FREESTYLE RECORDS 116

♫ The Treya Quartet avec Paolo Fresu trompette

« Au Bord de l’eau op.8 n°1 »

(Gabriel Fauré)

Extrait de l’album The Treya Quartet plays Gabriel Fauré

APPASSIONATO 49802

♫ Un Poco Loco

Fidel Fourneyron trombone, Geoffroy Gesser saxophone ténor, Sebastien Beliah contrebasse

« Cool »

(Bernstein)

Extrait de l’album Feelin’ Pretty

UMFR 21

♫ Dave Grusin

« Prologue »

(Bernstein)

Extrait de l’album Dave Grusin Presents West Side Story

N2K ENCODED MUSIC

♫ Freddie Hubbard

« The Godfather »

(Nino Rota)

Extrait de l’album Sky Dive

KING RECORDS

♫ John Williams

« City Theme » - “Miles on Wheel”

(John Williams)

Extrait de la BO de Earthquake (Tremblement de terre)

♫ Roy Ayers

“MASH Theme”

(Johnny Mandel)

Extrait de l’album Change up the Groove

VERVE 0602517868489

♫ Fred Karlin

“Money is”

(Quincy Jones)

Extrait de l’album Cool and Classic Great Films Themes from the 1970’s

VARESE SARABANDE 5760

♫ Herbie Mann

« What I’d Say »

(Ray Charles)

Extrait de l’album Push Push

ATLANTIC 1237

♫ Earl Coleman featuring Billy Taylor

“The Work Song”

(Nat Adderley/Oscar Brown Jr.)

Extrait de l’album Love Songs

ATLANTIC 27394