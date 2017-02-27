Easy tempo
Dimanche 26 mars 2017
1h 58mn

Cadavre exquis

Règle fondamentale du jeu inventé par les surréalistes, le cadavre exquis : l’alternance des participations. Aujourd'hui un cadavre exquis musical, surprises garanties !

Cadavre exquis
Man Ray, Max Morise, André Breton, Yves Tanguy Cadavre exquis

Easy Tempo du dimanche 26 mars 2017

The Guitar don’t Lie, L’Intégrale Joe Dassin vol. 10
The Guitar don’t Lie, L’Intégrale Joe Dassin vol. 10

♫ Joe Dassin
« My Funny Valentine »
(Rodgers/Hart)
Extrait de The Guitar don’t Lie, L’Intégrale Joe Dassin vol. 10
SONY/BMG

Blue Breaks Beats Volume Three
Blue Breaks Beats Volume Three

♫ Lou Rawls
« You’ve so Made me so Very Happy »
(Gordy Jr./Wilson/B and P Holloway)
Extrait de la compilation Blue Breaks Beats Volume Three
BLUE NOTE 600045

CloClo Mania
CloClo Mania

♫ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
“December 1963 (Oh what a Night)”
(B. Gaudio and J Parker/B. Gaudio)
Extrait de la compilation CloClo Mania
NAÏVE 91411

Merry Clayton (1971)
Merry Clayton (1971)

♫ Merry Clayton
“Same Old story”
(Carole King)
Extrait de l’album Merry Clayton (1971)
REPERTOIRE 5177

Lorraine Ellison (1974)
Lorraine Ellison (1974)

♫ Lorraine Ellison
“Many Rivers to Cross”
(Jimmy Cliff)
Extrait de l’album Lorraine Ellison (1974)
WARNER BROS RECORDS LP BS 2780

Aretha Now
Aretha Now

♫ Aretha Franklin
“Night Time is the Right Time”
(Lew Herman)
Extrait de l’album Aretha Now
ATLANTIC 8122-76930-6

Lush Life
Lush Life

♫ Nancy Wilson
“Midnight Sun”
(Johnny Mercer/Sonny Burke/Lionel Hampton)
Extrait de l’album Lush Life
CAPITOL JAZZ7243 8 32745 2 9

California Cool
California Cool

♫ June Christy
“Something Cool”
(Barnes)
Extrait de la compilation California Cool
BLUE NOTE 0777 7 80707 2 6

♫ Johnny Mathis
“Fly me to the Moon”
(B Howard)
arrangements : John Lewis
Extrait de l’album A New Sound in Popular Song
LP CBS 980080-1

♫ Astrud Gilberto et Chet Baker
« Far Away »
(A. Gilberto /H. Shaper)
Extrait de l’album The Girl from Ipanema
BUDA RECORDS 824352

Gate of Dreams
Gate of Dreams

♫ The Claus Ogerman Orchestra avec Michaël Brecker
« Caprice »
(Claus Ogerman)
Extrait de l’album Gate of Dreams
WARNER BROS. 27489

Back to the Beginning Again
Back to the Beginning Again

♫ Brian Auger
« Pavane »
(Gabriel Fauré)
Extrait de l’anthologie Back to the Beginning Again
FREESTYLE RECORDS 116

The Treya Quartet plays Gabriel Fauré
The Treya Quartet plays Gabriel Fauré

♫ The Treya Quartet avec Paolo Fresu trompette
« Au Bord de l’eau op.8 n°1 »
(Gabriel Fauré)
Extrait de l’album The Treya Quartet plays Gabriel Fauré
APPASSIONATO 49802

♫ Un Poco Loco
Fidel Fourneyron trombone, Geoffroy Gesser saxophone ténor, Sebastien Beliah contrebasse
« Cool »
(Bernstein)
Extrait de l’album Feelin’ Pretty
UMFR 21

Dave Grusin Presents West Side Story
Dave Grusin Presents West Side Story

♫ Dave Grusin
« Prologue »
(Bernstein)
Extrait de l’album Dave Grusin Presents West Side Story
N2K ENCODED MUSIC

Sky Dive
Sky Dive

♫ Freddie Hubbard
« The Godfather »
(Nino Rota)
Extrait de l’album Sky Dive
KING RECORDS

BO de Earthquake
BO de Earthquake

♫ John Williams
« City Theme » - “Miles on Wheel”
(John Williams)
Extrait de la BO de Earthquake (Tremblement de terre)

Change up the Groove
Change up the Groove

♫ Roy Ayers
“MASH Theme”
(Johnny Mandel)
Extrait de l’album Change up the Groove
VERVE 0602517868489

♫ Fred Karlin
“Money is”
(Quincy Jones)
Extrait de l’album Cool and Classic Great Films Themes from the 1970’s
VARESE SARABANDE 5760

Push Push
Push Push

♫ Herbie Mann
« What I’d Say »
(Ray Charles)
Extrait de l’album Push Push
ATLANTIC 1237

Love Songs
Love Songs

♫ Earl Coleman featuring Billy Taylor
“The Work Song”
(Nat Adderley/Oscar Brown Jr.)
Extrait de l’album Love Songs
ATLANTIC 27394

