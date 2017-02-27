Cadavre exquis
Règle fondamentale du jeu inventé par les surréalistes, le cadavre exquis : l’alternance des participations. Aujourd'hui un cadavre exquis musical, surprises garanties !
Easy Tempo du dimanche 26 mars 2017
♫ Joe Dassin
« My Funny Valentine »
(Rodgers/Hart)
Extrait de The Guitar don’t Lie, L’Intégrale Joe Dassin vol. 10
SONY/BMG
♫ Lou Rawls
« You’ve so Made me so Very Happy »
(Gordy Jr./Wilson/B and P Holloway)
Extrait de la compilation Blue Breaks Beats Volume Three
BLUE NOTE 600045
♫ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
“December 1963 (Oh what a Night)”
(B. Gaudio and J Parker/B. Gaudio)
Extrait de la compilation CloClo Mania
NAÏVE 91411
♫ Merry Clayton
“Same Old story”
(Carole King)
Extrait de l’album Merry Clayton (1971)
REPERTOIRE 5177
♫ Lorraine Ellison
“Many Rivers to Cross”
(Jimmy Cliff)
Extrait de l’album Lorraine Ellison (1974)
WARNER BROS RECORDS LP BS 2780
♫ Aretha Franklin
“Night Time is the Right Time”
(Lew Herman)
Extrait de l’album Aretha Now
ATLANTIC 8122-76930-6
♫ Nancy Wilson
“Midnight Sun”
(Johnny Mercer/Sonny Burke/Lionel Hampton)
Extrait de l’album Lush Life
CAPITOL JAZZ7243 8 32745 2 9
♫ June Christy
“Something Cool”
(Barnes)
Extrait de la compilation California Cool
BLUE NOTE 0777 7 80707 2 6
♫ Johnny Mathis
“Fly me to the Moon”
(B Howard)
arrangements : John Lewis
Extrait de l’album A New Sound in Popular Song
LP CBS 980080-1
♫ Astrud Gilberto et Chet Baker
« Far Away »
(A. Gilberto /H. Shaper)
Extrait de l’album The Girl from Ipanema
BUDA RECORDS 824352
♫ The Claus Ogerman Orchestra avec Michaël Brecker
« Caprice »
(Claus Ogerman)
Extrait de l’album Gate of Dreams
WARNER BROS. 27489
♫ Brian Auger
« Pavane »
(Gabriel Fauré)
Extrait de l’anthologie Back to the Beginning Again
FREESTYLE RECORDS 116
♫ The Treya Quartet avec Paolo Fresu trompette
« Au Bord de l’eau op.8 n°1 »
(Gabriel Fauré)
Extrait de l’album The Treya Quartet plays Gabriel Fauré
APPASSIONATO 49802
♫ Un Poco Loco
Fidel Fourneyron trombone, Geoffroy Gesser saxophone ténor, Sebastien Beliah contrebasse
« Cool »
(Bernstein)
Extrait de l’album Feelin’ Pretty
UMFR 21
♫ Dave Grusin
« Prologue »
(Bernstein)
Extrait de l’album Dave Grusin Presents West Side Story
N2K ENCODED MUSIC
♫ Freddie Hubbard
« The Godfather »
(Nino Rota)
Extrait de l’album Sky Dive
KING RECORDS
♫ John Williams
« City Theme » - “Miles on Wheel”
(John Williams)
Extrait de la BO de Earthquake (Tremblement de terre)
♫ Roy Ayers
“MASH Theme”
(Johnny Mandel)
Extrait de l’album Change up the Groove
VERVE 0602517868489
♫ Fred Karlin
“Money is”
(Quincy Jones)
Extrait de l’album Cool and Classic Great Films Themes from the 1970’s
VARESE SARABANDE 5760
♫ Herbie Mann
« What I’d Say »
(Ray Charles)
Extrait de l’album Push Push
ATLANTIC 1237
♫ Earl Coleman featuring Billy Taylor
“The Work Song”
(Nat Adderley/Oscar Brown Jr.)
Extrait de l’album Love Songs
ATLANTIC 27394
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration