Autour de Paul Simon (1/2)
Premier opus d’Easy Tempo consacré à l’auteur-compositeur-interprète américain Paul Simon à qui l’on doit des « tubes planétaires » devenus des classiques, comme ''The Sound of silence'', ''Mrs Robinson'', ''Cécilia'', ''Bridge over trouble water''…
Programmation musicale
♫ Paul Simon
« I am a rock » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album The Paul Simon Songbook (1965)
CBS 88691912922JK1
♫ Paul Simon
« April come she will » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album The Paul Simon Songbook (1965)
CBS 88691912922JK1
♫ Davy Graham et Holly Gwinn-Graham
« Flowers nerver bend with the rainfall »
Extrait de l’album The holly kaleidoscope (1970)
LES COUSINS 0006
♫ Simon and Garfunkel
“The times they are a changin’” (Bob Dylan)
Extrait de l’album Wensday morning 3 am (1964)
CBS 63370
♫ Bob Dylan
“The boxer” (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Self Portrait (1970)
COLUMBIA 4670772
♫ Emmylou Harris
“The boxer” (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Roses in the snow (1980)
RINHOCEROS 8122-78140-2
♫ Pat Metheny 42 string guitare
« The sound of silence » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album What’s it all about (2011)
NONESUCH 7559-79647-0
♫ Antoine Bareil et Christian violons avec Valérie Milot harpe, Marjolaine Goulet cor et Dominique Girard contrebasse
« Scarborough fair » (Trad)
Extrait de l’album Hommage à Paul Simon et Art Garfunkel (2011)
ANALEKTA 2 9883
♫ Paul Desmond saxophone alto avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Don Sebesky
« Old Friends » et « Cecilia » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Bridge over troubled water (1970)
VERVE 3032
♫ Joe Dassin
« Cecilia » (Pierre Delanoë / Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’intégrale Joe Dassin
SONY 520522-2/2
♫ Marie Laforêt
« La voix du silence » (Pierre Saka / Paul Simon)
Extrait de la compilation La Voix du silence
DISQUES AZ 107672
♫ Laurent Voulzy en duo avec Alain Souchon
« The 59th street bridge song (Feelin’ groovy)
Extrait de l’album La septième vague (2006)
ARIOLA 82876862512
♫ Harpers bizarre
« The 59th street bridge song” (Feelin’ groovy)
Extrait de l’anthologie The complete singles collection (1965/70)
NOW SOUNDS 55
♫ Roberta Flack
“Bridge over troubled water” (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Quiet fire (1971)
ATLANTIC 1594-2
♫ Booker T and the MG’s
“Mrs Robinson” (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album The Booker T set (1972)
STAX 248531-2
♫ Billy Paul
« Mrs Robinson » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Ebony woman
ASSORTED MUSIC
♫ Bill Evans piano avec Toot Thielemans harmonica, Marc Johnson contrebasse et Elliot Zygmunt batterie
« I do it for your love » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album “Affinity” (1979)
WARNER BROS 927387-2
♫ Roland Brival chant avec Rémy Dercormeille piano, Manu Marchès contrebasse et Julien Charlet batterie
« I do it for your love » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Circonstances aggravantes (2014)
SUCH PRODUCTION 008
♫ Le Bang Bang Stefanie Bolz chant et Sven Faller contrebasse
“Fifty ways to leave your lover” (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Bang Bang
GLM MUSIC 545-2
♫ Swingle Singers
“Fifty ways to leave your lover” (Paul Simon)
Arrgts Ward Swingle (1976)
SONY MUSIC 0886975524624
♫ New York Voices
« Still Crazy after all these years » (Paul Simon)
Arrgts Gil Goldstein
Extrait de l’album New-York voices sings the song of Paul Simon (1998)
RCA / VICTOR 09026 68872 2
♫ Paul Simon
« Tenderness » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album There goes rhymin Simon (1973) Arrgts Allen Toussaint
WARNER BROS 925589
♫ Allen Toussaint
« American tune » (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album American tunes (2016)
NONESUCH 075597946677
♫ Merry Clayton
“Bridge over troubled water” (Paul Simon)
Extrait de l’album Gimme Shelter (1970)
REPERTOIRE 5176
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation