Autour de Paul Simon (1/2)

Programmation musicale

♫ Paul Simon

« I am a rock » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album The Paul Simon Songbook (1965)

CBS 88691912922JK1

♫ Paul Simon

« April come she will » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album The Paul Simon Songbook (1965)

CBS 88691912922JK1

♫ Davy Graham et Holly Gwinn-Graham

« Flowers nerver bend with the rainfall »

Extrait de l’album The holly kaleidoscope (1970)

LES COUSINS 0006

♫ Simon and Garfunkel

“The times they are a changin’” (Bob Dylan)

Extrait de l’album Wensday morning 3 am (1964)

CBS 63370

♫ Bob Dylan

“The boxer” (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Self Portrait (1970)

COLUMBIA 4670772

♫ Emmylou Harris

“The boxer” (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Roses in the snow (1980)

RINHOCEROS 8122-78140-2

♫ Pat Metheny 42 string guitare

« The sound of silence » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album What’s it all about (2011)

NONESUCH 7559-79647-0

♫ Antoine Bareil et Christian violons avec Valérie Milot harpe, Marjolaine Goulet cor et Dominique Girard contrebasse

« Scarborough fair » (Trad)

Extrait de l’album Hommage à Paul Simon et Art Garfunkel (2011)

ANALEKTA 2 9883

♫ Paul Desmond saxophone alto avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Don Sebesky

« Old Friends » et « Cecilia » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Bridge over troubled water (1970)

VERVE 3032

♫ Joe Dassin

« Cecilia » (Pierre Delanoë / Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’intégrale Joe Dassin

SONY 520522-2/2

♫ Marie Laforêt

« La voix du silence » (Pierre Saka / Paul Simon)

Extrait de la compilation La Voix du silence

DISQUES AZ 107672

♫ Laurent Voulzy en duo avec Alain Souchon

« The 59th street bridge song (Feelin’ groovy)

Extrait de l’album La septième vague (2006)

ARIOLA 82876862512

♫ Harpers bizarre

« The 59th street bridge song” (Feelin’ groovy)

Extrait de l’anthologie The complete singles collection (1965/70)

NOW SOUNDS 55

♫ Roberta Flack

“Bridge over troubled water” (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Quiet fire (1971)

ATLANTIC 1594-2

♫ Booker T and the MG’s

“Mrs Robinson” (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album The Booker T set (1972)

STAX 248531-2

♫ Billy Paul

« Mrs Robinson » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Ebony woman

ASSORTED MUSIC

♫ Bill Evans piano avec Toot Thielemans harmonica, Marc Johnson contrebasse et Elliot Zygmunt batterie

« I do it for your love » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album “Affinity” (1979)

WARNER BROS 927387-2

♫ Roland Brival chant avec Rémy Dercormeille piano, Manu Marchès contrebasse et Julien Charlet batterie

« I do it for your love » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Circonstances aggravantes (2014)

SUCH PRODUCTION 008

♫ Le Bang Bang Stefanie Bolz chant et Sven Faller contrebasse

“Fifty ways to leave your lover” (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Bang Bang

GLM MUSIC 545-2

♫ Swingle Singers

“Fifty ways to leave your lover” (Paul Simon)

Arrgts Ward Swingle (1976)

SONY MUSIC 0886975524624

♫ New York Voices

« Still Crazy after all these years » (Paul Simon)

Arrgts Gil Goldstein

Extrait de l’album New-York voices sings the song of Paul Simon (1998)

RCA / VICTOR 09026 68872 2

♫ Paul Simon

« Tenderness » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album There goes rhymin Simon (1973) Arrgts Allen Toussaint

WARNER BROS 925589

♫ Allen Toussaint

« American tune » (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album American tunes (2016)

NONESUCH 075597946677

♫ Merry Clayton

“Bridge over troubled water” (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l’album Gimme Shelter (1970)

REPERTOIRE 5176