"Samson" de Haendel
Georg Friedrich Haendel (1685-1759) musique
Newburgh Hamilton (1691-1761) livret
Représentation donnée le 04 juillet 2018 en l'Eglise de Saint-Loup de Namur
DISTRIBUTION
Matthew Newlin ténor (Samson)
Catherine Watson soprano (Dalila)
Lawrence Zazzo contre-ténor (Micah)
Luigi Di Donato basse (Manoa)
Guilhem Worms basse, (Harapha)
Chœur de Chambre de Namur et le Millenium Orchestra dirigés par Leonardo García Alarcón
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Georg FriedrichHaendel
Suite n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : Menuet
Wilhelm Kempff transcription
Anne Queffelec piano
Mirare MIR 010
Henry Purcell
4 songs :
- Sweeter than roses
- There’s not a swain of the Plain
- Not all my torments
- Man is for the woman made
Jon Vickers ténor
Richard Woitach piano
VAIA 1032
Camille Saint-Saëns
Samson et Dalila
Jon Vickers ténor (Samson)
Rita Gorr mezzo-soprano (Dalila)
Ernest Blanc baryton (le Grand Prêtre)
Chœur et orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris
Georges Prêtre direction
EMI 7478958
Final de "Samson et Dalila" en vidéo
Représentation donnée le 09 novembre 2018 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
