Dimanche à l'Opéra
Par Judith Chaine
le dimanche de 20h à 23h30Opéra
Dimanche 11 novembre 2018
3h 59mn

"Samson" de Haendel

Samson Dalila Collection Musée d'Orsay Paris Photo de Fine Art Images Heritage Images Getty.jpg, © Getty / Collection du Musée d'Orsay - Paris (Photo : Fine Art Images/Heritage Images)

Georg Friedrich Haendel (1685-1759) musique
Newburgh Hamilton (1691-1761) livret

Représentation donnée le 04 juillet 2018 en l'Eglise de Saint-Loup de Namur

DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Newlin ténor (Samson)
Catherine Watson soprano (Dalila)
Lawrence Zazzo contre-ténor (Micah)
Luigi Di Donato basse (Manoa)      
Guilhem Worms basse, (Harapha)

Chœur de Chambre de Namur et le Millenium Orchestra dirigés par Leonardo García Alarcón      

Leonardo García Alarcón
Leonardo García Alarcón, © Choeur de chambre de Namur

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Georg FriedrichHaendel
Suite n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : Menuet
Wilhelm Kempff transcription
Anne Queffelec piano
Mirare MIR 010   

Henry Purcell
4 songs :
- Sweeter than roses
- There’s not a swain of the Plain
­- Not all my torments
- Man is for the woman made
Jon Vickers ténor
Richard Woitach piano  
VAIA 1032   

Camille Saint-Saëns
Samson et Dalila
Jon Vickers ténor (Samson)
Rita Gorr mezzo-soprano (Dalila)
Ernest Blanc baryton (le Grand Prêtre)
Chœur et orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris
Georges Prêtre direction
EMI 7478958
 

Final de "Samson et Dalila" en vidéo

LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE, DIMANCHE 18 NOVEMBRE

Nabucco de Verdi

Représentation donnée le 09 novembre 2018 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.

