"Samson" de Haendel

Georg Friedrich Haendel (1685-1759) musique

Newburgh Hamilton (1691-1761) livret

Représentation donnée le 04 juillet 2018 en l'Eglise de Saint-Loup de Namur

DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Newlin ténor (Samson)

Catherine Watson soprano (Dalila)

Lawrence Zazzo contre-ténor (Micah)

Luigi Di Donato basse (Manoa)

Guilhem Worms basse, (Harapha)

Chœur de Chambre de Namur et le Millenium Orchestra dirigés par Leonardo García Alarcón

, © Choeur de chambre de Namur

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Georg FriedrichHaendel

Suite n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : Menuet

Wilhelm Kempff transcription

Anne Queffelec piano

Mirare MIR 010

Henry Purcell

4 songs :

- Sweeter than roses

- There’s not a swain of the Plain

­- Not all my torments

- Man is for the woman made

Jon Vickers ténor

Richard Woitach piano

VAIA 1032

Camille Saint-Saëns

Samson et Dalila

Jon Vickers ténor (Samson)

Rita Gorr mezzo-soprano (Dalila)

Ernest Blanc baryton (le Grand Prêtre)

Chœur et orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris

Georges Prêtre direction

EMI 7478958



Final de "Samson et Dalila" en vidéo

LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE, DIMANCHE 18 NOVEMBRE

Nabucco de Verdi

Représentation donnée le 09 novembre 2018 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.