Par Judith Chaine
le dimanche de 20h à 23h30Opéra
Dimanche 16 septembre 2018
3h 59mn

"Thamos, Roi d'Egypte" de Mozart

Représentation donnée le 25 juin 2018 à La Seine Musicale de Boulogne-Billancourt, Thamos est une oeuvre rarement jouée qui préfigure la flûte enchantée.

"Thamos, Roi d'Egypte" de Mozart
Représentation de Thamos à la Seine Musicale, © Capture d'écran de vidéo

PROGRAMME

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

1.  Litanies du vénérable Autel,en mi bémol majeur, KV. 243 (1776)  

L'Egypte de Thamos
L'Egypte de Thamos, © Yannis Kokkos

2. Thamos, Roi d’Égypte, K. 345 (1773) - Incluant la Symphonie n°26 en mi bémol majeur, K. 184 : Molto presto - Andante - Allegro - (1773)
Tobias Philipp von Gebler livret d'après le roman français de l'abbé Terrasson

Sandrine Piau soprano
Aline Martin alto

Sandrine Piau et Aline Martin
Sandrine Piau et Aline Martin, © Capture écran film arte

Reinoud van Mechelen ténor
Andreas Wolf  baryton

Reinoud van Mechelen et Andreas Wolf
Reinoud van Mechelen et Andreas Wolf, © Capture écran film arte
Saïs, élevée par Mirza dans le culte du Soleil
Saïs, élevée par Mirza dans le culte du Soleil, © Yannis Kokkos

Chœur Accentus

Insula Orchestra

Laurence Equilbey direction

Yannis Kokkos, création visuelle
Guillaume Carreau, dessin en direct

Guillaume Carreau, dessin en direct
Guillaume Carreau, dessin en direct, © Capture d'écrant film arte

Yohann Olivier, manipulation
Emmanuel Larue, vidéo

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE COMPLÉMENTAIRE

La semaine prochaine, vendredi 23 septembre 

"Il Pirata" au Théâtre de la Scala de Milan

