Dimanche 16 septembre 2018
"Thamos, Roi d'Egypte" de Mozart
Représentation donnée le 25 juin 2018 à La Seine Musicale de Boulogne-Billancourt, Thamos est une oeuvre rarement jouée qui préfigure la flûte enchantée.
PROGRAMME
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
1. Litanies du vénérable Autel,en mi bémol majeur, KV. 243 (1776)
2. Thamos, Roi d’Égypte, K. 345 (1773) - Incluant la Symphonie n°26 en mi bémol majeur, K. 184 : Molto presto - Andante - Allegro - (1773)
Tobias Philipp von Gebler livret d'après le roman français de l'abbé Terrasson
Sandrine Piau soprano
Aline Martin alto
Reinoud van Mechelen ténor
Andreas Wolf baryton
Chœur Accentus
Insula Orchestra
Laurence Equilbey direction
Yannis Kokkos, création visuelle
Guillaume Carreau, dessin en direct
Yohann Olivier, manipulation
Emmanuel Larue, vidéo
