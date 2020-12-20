Ténors et violonistes : tous des crooners!

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Jules Massenet – Louis Gallet,

Elégie

Enrico Caruso, ténor

Mischa Elman, violon

Percy B. Kahn, piano

PEARL PEARL EVC III (code-barres : 27031 52242)

Giambattista de Curtis / arr Ernesto de Curtis

Carmé

John McCormack, ténor

Fritz Kreisler, violon

Orchestre

direction : Walter B. Rogers

NIMBUS NI 7868

Sergei Rachmaninov – Alexandre Pouchkine,

O cease thy singing maiden fair

(Ne chantez plus pour moi, la belle) op 4 n°4

– pour ténor violon et piano

John McCormack, ténor

Fritz Kreisler, violon

Edwin Schneider, piano

NIMBUS NI 7868

Ernö Balogh / arr Fritz Kreisler,

Caprice antique

Fritz Kreisler, violon

Carl Lamson, piano

NIMBUS NI 7868

Traditionnel d’Ulster,

The Londonderry Air

John McCormack, ténor

Orchestre, piano, direction non cités

PEARL GEMM CD 9338

Traditionnel d’Ulster / arr Fritz Kreisler,

The Londonderry Air

Fritz Kreisler, violon

Franz Rupp, piano

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7647012

Félix Mendelssohn / transcription Fritz Kreisler,

Lied ohne Worte op 62 n°1, « Mailufte »

(Romance sans paroles en sol Majeur, « Brise de mai »)

Fritz Kreisler, violon

Carl Lamson, piano

NAXOS 8.112064

Hermann Löhr – Edward Teschemacher,

Where my caravan has rested

(Où ma caravane a fait étape)

Bing Crosby, chant

Jascha Heifetz, violon

Orchestre

direction : Victor Young

NAXOS 8.111379