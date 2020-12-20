Cordes sensibles
Par Marina Chiche
le dimanche à 15h30Musique classique
Dimanche 20 décembre 2020
28 min

Ténors et violonistes : tous des crooners!

Le violoniste et compositeur Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962), et le ténor John McCormack (1884-1945), © Getty / Photos by Bettmann et by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Jules Massenet – Louis Gallet,

Elégie

Enrico Caruso, ténor
Mischa Elman, violon
Percy B. Kahn, piano
PEARL PEARL EVC III (code-barres : 27031 52242)

Giambattista de Curtis / arr Ernesto de Curtis

Carmé

John McCormack, ténor
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Orchestre
direction : Walter B. Rogers
NIMBUS NI 7868

Sergei Rachmaninov – Alexandre Pouchkine,

O cease thy singing maiden fair
(Ne chantez plus pour moi, la belle) op 4 n°4
– pour ténor violon et piano

John McCormack, ténor
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Edwin Schneider, piano
NIMBUS NI 7868

Ernö Balogh / arr Fritz Kreisler,

Caprice antique

Fritz Kreisler, violon
Carl Lamson, piano
NIMBUS NI 7868

Traditionnel d’Ulster,

The Londonderry Air

John McCormack, ténor
Orchestre, piano, direction non cités
PEARL GEMM CD 9338

Traditionnel d’Ulster / arr Fritz Kreisler,

The Londonderry Air

Fritz Kreisler, violon
Franz Rupp, piano
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7647012

Félix Mendelssohn / transcription Fritz Kreisler,

Lied ohne Worte op 62 n°1, « Mailufte »
(Romance sans paroles en sol Majeur, « Brise de mai »)

Fritz Kreisler, violon
Carl Lamson, piano
NAXOS 8.112064

Hermann Löhr – Edward Teschemacher,

Where my caravan has rested
(Où ma caravane a fait étape)

Bing Crosby, chant
Jascha Heifetz, violon
Orchestre
direction : Victor Young
NAXOS 8.111379

