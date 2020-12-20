Ténors et violonistes : tous des crooners!
Programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Jules Massenet – Louis Gallet,
Elégie
Enrico Caruso, ténor
Mischa Elman, violon
Percy B. Kahn, piano
PEARL PEARL EVC III (code-barres : 27031 52242)
Giambattista de Curtis / arr Ernesto de Curtis
Carmé
John McCormack, ténor
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Orchestre
direction : Walter B. Rogers
NIMBUS NI 7868
Sergei Rachmaninov – Alexandre Pouchkine,
O cease thy singing maiden fair
(Ne chantez plus pour moi, la belle) op 4 n°4
– pour ténor violon et piano
John McCormack, ténor
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Edwin Schneider, piano
NIMBUS NI 7868
Ernö Balogh / arr Fritz Kreisler,
Caprice antique
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Carl Lamson, piano
NIMBUS NI 7868
Traditionnel d’Ulster,
The Londonderry Air
John McCormack, ténor
Orchestre, piano, direction non cités
PEARL GEMM CD 9338
Traditionnel d’Ulster / arr Fritz Kreisler,
The Londonderry Air
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Franz Rupp, piano
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7647012
Félix Mendelssohn / transcription Fritz Kreisler,
Lied ohne Worte op 62 n°1, « Mailufte »
(Romance sans paroles en sol Majeur, « Brise de mai »)
Fritz Kreisler, violon
Carl Lamson, piano
NAXOS 8.112064
Hermann Löhr – Edward Teschemacher,
Where my caravan has rested
(Où ma caravane a fait étape)
Bing Crosby, chant
Jascha Heifetz, violon
Orchestre
direction : Victor Young
NAXOS 8.111379
- Marina ChicheProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration