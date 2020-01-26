Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle - Cordes sensibles - 26 janvier 2020

Final du concerto pour violoncelle d'Elgar par Sheku Kanneh-Mason et le LSO sous la direction de Sir Simon Rattle. Prière de Bloch arrangée pour violon et violoncelle. Hymnus de Klengel. Spring Song de Bridge arrangée pour violoncelle et quatuor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle. Son enregistrement du concerto d'Elgar avec le London Symphony Orchestra sous la direction de Sir Simon Rattle est paru chez Decca, © Photo by Jake Turney Photography / Decca