Cordes sensibles
Programmation musicale
Cordes sensibles
Par Frédéric Lodéon
le dimanche à 15h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 26 janvier 2020
28 min

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle - Cordes sensibles - 26 janvier 2020

Final du concerto pour violoncelle d'Elgar par Sheku Kanneh-Mason et le LSO sous la direction de Sir Simon Rattle. Prière de Bloch arrangée pour violon et violoncelle. Hymnus de Klengel. Spring Song de Bridge arrangée pour violoncelle et quatuor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle - Cordes sensibles - 26 janvier 2020
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle. Son enregistrement du concerto d'Elgar avec le London Symphony Orchestra sous la direction de Sir Simon Rattle est paru chez Decca, © Photo by Jake Turney Photography / Decca

Programmation musicale :

(Disque CD)

Sir Edward Elgar,

Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre : 4ème mvt. Allegro

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Sir Simon Rattle

Ernest Bloch / arr Braimah et Sheku Kanneh-Mason

De la vie juive : Prière

Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violon
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle

Julius Klengel,

Hymnus

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Ashok Klouda, Josephine Knight, Caroline Dearnley, Hannah Roberts, Rowena Calvert, Nicholas Trygstad, Jo Cole, Desmond Neysmith, Robert Max, Chris Murray, Ben Davies, violoncelles

Frank Bridge / arr Simon Parkin,

Spring Song (Chant de printemps)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
Heath Quartet, quatuor à cordes : Oliver Heath, Sara Wolstenholme, violons – Gary Pomeroy, alto – Christopher Murray, violoncelle

DECCA 485 0241

L'équipe de l'émission :
28 min
émission précédente
Diana Tishchenko, violoniste - Cordes sensibles - 19 janvier 2020
dimanche 19 janvier 2020 Diana Tishchenko, violoniste - Cordes sensibles - 19 janvier 2020