Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle - Cordes sensibles - 26 janvier 2020
Final du concerto pour violoncelle d'Elgar par Sheku Kanneh-Mason et le LSO sous la direction de Sir Simon Rattle. Prière de Bloch arrangée pour violon et violoncelle. Hymnus de Klengel. Spring Song de Bridge arrangée pour violoncelle et quatuor
Programmation musicale :
(Disque CD)
Sir Edward Elgar,
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre : 4ème mvt. Allegro
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
Ernest Bloch / arr Braimah et Sheku Kanneh-Mason
De la vie juive : Prière
Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violon
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
Julius Klengel,
Hymnus
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Ashok Klouda, Josephine Knight, Caroline Dearnley, Hannah Roberts, Rowena Calvert, Nicholas Trygstad, Jo Cole, Desmond Neysmith, Robert Max, Chris Murray, Ben Davies, violoncelles
Frank Bridge / arr Simon Parkin,
Spring Song (Chant de printemps)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
Heath Quartet, quatuor à cordes : Oliver Heath, Sara Wolstenholme, violons – Gary Pomeroy, alto – Christopher Murray, violoncelle
DECCA 485 0241
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration