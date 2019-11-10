Mstislav Rostropovitch - Cordes sensibles 10 novembre 2019

programmation musicale :

(Disques CD)

Heitor Villa-Lobos,

1ère des Bachianas Brasileiras : Preludio (Modinha)

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle et direction Ensemble de violoncelles

Franz Schubert / transcription Jascha Heifetz / Mstislav Rostropovitch,

3ème Impromptu, en sol bémol Majeur

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle Alexander Dedyukhin, piano

WARNER CLASSICS 9029589230 (40 CD + 3 DVD) titre du coffret : Mstislav Rostropovich Cellist of the Century – The Complete Warner Recordings

Frédéric Chopin,

Introduction et Polonaise brillante pour violoncelle et piano, opus 3

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano opus 65 : Largo

Martha Argerich, piano Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 6579 (8 CD) titre du coffret : The Glory of Rostropovich – 80th Birthday Tribute