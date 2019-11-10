Mstislav Rostropovitch - Cordes sensibles 10 novembre 2019
Oeuvres de Villa-Lobos, Schubert et Chopin
programmation musicale :
(Disques CD)
Heitor Villa-Lobos,
1ère des Bachianas Brasileiras : Preludio (Modinha)
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle et direction Ensemble de violoncelles
Franz Schubert / transcription Jascha Heifetz / Mstislav Rostropovitch,
3ème Impromptu, en sol bémol Majeur
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle Alexander Dedyukhin, piano
WARNER CLASSICS 9029589230 (40 CD + 3 DVD) titre du coffret : Mstislav Rostropovich Cellist of the Century – The Complete Warner Recordings
Frédéric Chopin,
Introduction et Polonaise brillante pour violoncelle et piano, opus 3
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano opus 65 : Largo
Martha Argerich, piano Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 6579 (8 CD) titre du coffret : The Glory of Rostropovich – 80th Birthday Tribute
