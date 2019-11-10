Cordes sensibles
Programmation musicale
Cordes sensibles
Par Frédéric Lodéon
le dimanche à 15h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 10 novembre 2019

Dossier France Musique célèbre le 30e anniversaire de la chute du mur de Berlin

28 min

Mstislav Rostropovitch - Cordes sensibles 10 novembre 2019

Oeuvres de Villa-Lobos, Schubert et Chopin

Mstislav Rostropovitch - Cordes sensibles 10 novembre 2019
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre, © Photo by Susesch Bayat / Deutsche Grammophon

programmation musicale :

(Disques CD)

Heitor Villa-Lobos,

1ère des Bachianas Brasileiras : Preludio (Modinha)

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle et direction  Ensemble de violoncelles

Franz Schubert / transcription Jascha Heifetz / Mstislav Rostropovitch,

3ème Impromptu, en sol bémol Majeur

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle  Alexander Dedyukhin, piano

WARNER CLASSICS 9029589230 (40 CD + 3 DVD)  titre du coffret : Mstislav Rostropovich Cellist of the Century – The Complete Warner Recordings

Frédéric Chopin,

Introduction et Polonaise brillante pour violoncelle et piano, opus 3

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano opus 65 : Largo

Martha Argerich, piano  Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 6579 (8 CD)  titre du coffret : The Glory of Rostropovich – 80th Birthday Tribute

L'équipe de l'émission :
28 min
émission précédente
Cordes sensibles : Gérard Caussé, alto et direction
dimanche 3 novembre 2019 Cordes sensibles : Gérard Caussé, alto et direction