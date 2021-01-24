Cordes sensibles
Programmation musicale
Cordes sensibles
Par Marina Chiche
le dimanche à 15h30Musique classique
Dimanche 24 janvier 2021
28 min

Le Duo Assad

Le Duo Assad
Les frères Assad, duo de guitares : Odair Assad, à gauche et Sergio Assad, © Getty / Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Heitor Villa-Lobos,

Suite popular brasileira :
2. Schottish-chôro (Chôro écossais)

Odair Assad, guitare
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES FA 5117

Domenico Scarlatti / arr Sergei Abreu,

Sonate en ré mineur K 141 L 422 transcrite en sol mineur
pour 2 guitares

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
ELEKTRA NONESUCH 7559-79292-2

Claude Debussy / arr Sergio Assad,

Suite Bergamasque :
- Prélude
arrangements pour 2 guitares

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 7559799710

Astor Piazzolla,

Tango Suite pour 2 guitares :
1. Deciso

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 9 79116-2

Darius Milhaud / arr Sergio Assad,

Scaramouche :
Brazileira
arrangements pour 2 guitares

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 7559799710

Egberto Gismonti / arr Sergio Assad,

Agua e vinho (Eau et vin)
arrangement pour 2 guitares

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 4559-79365-2

Radamés Gnattali,

Anacleto de Medeiros

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 9 79116-2

Sergio Assad,

Valseana (Valse)

Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 9 79116-2

L'équipe de l'émission :
28 min
