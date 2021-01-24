Le Duo Assad
Programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Heitor Villa-Lobos,
Suite popular brasileira :
2. Schottish-chôro (Chôro écossais)
Odair Assad, guitare
FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES FA 5117
Domenico Scarlatti / arr Sergei Abreu,
Sonate en ré mineur K 141 L 422 transcrite en sol mineur
pour 2 guitares
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
ELEKTRA NONESUCH 7559-79292-2
Claude Debussy / arr Sergio Assad,
Suite Bergamasque :
- Prélude
arrangements pour 2 guitares
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 7559799710
Astor Piazzolla,
Tango Suite pour 2 guitares :
1. Deciso
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 9 79116-2
Darius Milhaud / arr Sergio Assad,
Scaramouche :
Brazileira
arrangements pour 2 guitares
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 7559799710
Egberto Gismonti / arr Sergio Assad,
Agua e vinho (Eau et vin)
arrangement pour 2 guitares
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 4559-79365-2
Radamés Gnattali,
Anacleto de Medeiros
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 9 79116-2
Sergio Assad,
Valseana (Valse)
Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, guitares
NONESUCH 9 79116-2
- Marina ChicheProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration