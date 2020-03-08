Camille Thomas : Voix de l'espérance - Cordes sensibles - 08 mars 2020

Voice of Hope, c'est le titre du nouvel enregistrement de la violoncelliste Camille Thomas avec le Brussels Philharmonic dirigé par Stéphane Denève et Mathieu Herzog (Deutsche Grammophon en partenariat avec l'UNICEF, à paraître le 27 mars 2020)

Programmation musicale :

(Disque CD)

Maurice Ravel / Transcription Richard Tognetti,

2 Mélodies hébraïques : I. Kaddisch

Camille Thomas, violoncelle

Brussels Philharmonic

direction : Mathieu Herzog

Fazil Say (1970),

Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre, « Never give up » (« Ne renoncez jamais ») : 3ème mvt. Song of hope (Chant d’espoir)

Camille Thomas, violoncelle

Brussels Philharmonic

direction : Stéphane Denève

Christoph Willibald Gluck / arr Mathieu Herzog,

Orfeo ed Euridice : Danse des esprits bénis, arrangement pour violoncelle et cordes

Max Bruch,

Kol Nidrei

Camille Thomas, violoncelle

Brussels Philharmonic

direction : Mathieu Herzog

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0 28948 38564 5 (à paraître le 27 mars 2020)