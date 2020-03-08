Camille Thomas : Voix de l'espérance - Cordes sensibles - 08 mars 2020
Voice of Hope, c'est le titre du nouvel enregistrement de la violoncelliste Camille Thomas avec le Brussels Philharmonic dirigé par Stéphane Denève et Mathieu Herzog (Deutsche Grammophon en partenariat avec l'UNICEF, à paraître le 27 mars 2020)
Programmation musicale :
(Disque CD)
Maurice Ravel / Transcription Richard Tognetti,
2 Mélodies hébraïques : I. Kaddisch
Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Brussels Philharmonic
direction : Mathieu Herzog
Fazil Say (1970),
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre, « Never give up » (« Ne renoncez jamais ») : 3ème mvt. Song of hope (Chant d’espoir)
Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Brussels Philharmonic
direction : Stéphane Denève
Christoph Willibald Gluck / arr Mathieu Herzog,
Orfeo ed Euridice : Danse des esprits bénis, arrangement pour violoncelle et cordes
Max Bruch,
Kol Nidrei
Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Brussels Philharmonic
direction : Mathieu Herzog
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0 28948 38564 5 (à paraître le 27 mars 2020)
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration