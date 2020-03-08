Cordes sensibles
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
le dimanche à 15h30Musique classique
Dimanche 8 mars 2020
Camille Thomas : Voix de l'espérance - Cordes sensibles - 08 mars 2020

Voice of Hope, c'est le titre du nouvel enregistrement de la violoncelliste Camille Thomas avec le Brussels Philharmonic dirigé par Stéphane Denève et Mathieu Herzog (Deutsche Grammophon en partenariat avec l'UNICEF, à paraître le 27 mars 2020)

La violoncelliste Camille Thomas. Son nouveau disque, "Voice of Hope" paraîtra le 27 mars 2020 (Deutsche Grammophon, en partenariat avec l'UNICEF), © Photo by Sonia Sieff / Deutsche Grammophon

Programmation musicale :

Maurice Ravel / Transcription Richard Tognetti,

2 Mélodies hébraïques : I. Kaddisch

Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Brussels Philharmonic
direction : Mathieu Herzog

Fazil Say (1970),

Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre, « Never give up » (« Ne renoncez jamais ») : 3ème mvt. Song of hope (Chant d’espoir)

Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Brussels Philharmonic
direction : Stéphane Denève

Christoph Willibald Gluck / arr Mathieu Herzog,

Orfeo ed Euridice : Danse des esprits bénis, arrangement pour violoncelle et cordes

Max Bruch,

Kol Nidrei

Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Brussels Philharmonic
direction : Mathieu Herzog

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0 28948 38564 5 (à paraître le 27 mars 2020)

L'équipe de l'émission :
