Cordes sensibles
Programmation musicale
Cordes sensibles
Par Marina Chiche
le dimanche à 15h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 7 mars 2021
28 min

Bach recomposé : Partita n°2 BWV 1004

Bach recomposé : Partita n°2 BWV 1004
Début de la Chaconne de la 2ème Partita pour violon de Jean-Sébastien Bach - manuscrit autographe (détail), © Photo by Dmitrismirnov, travail personnel / via Wikimedia Commons

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Jean-Sébastien Bach,

Partita pour violon n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004 :
1. Allemande

Rachel Podger, violon
CHANNEL CLASSICS CCS SEL 2498

Jean-Sébastien Bach / arr Edison Denissov,

Partita n°2 en ré min BWV 1004
arrangement pour violon et orchestre de chambre :
1. Allemande

Leonid Kogan, violon
Ensemble instrumental
direction : Pavel Kogan
PRAGA DIGITALS PRD 250373

Jean-Sébastien Bach,

Choral BWV 279 : Christ lag in Todesbanden
(Christ gisait dans les liens de la mort) pour 4 voix a cappella

Ensemble Hilliard :
Monika Mauch, soprano
David James, contre-ténor
John Potter, ténor
Gordon Jones, baryton
ECM 461 895-2

Jean-Sébastien Bach,

Cantate BWV 4 : Christ lag in Todesbanden :
Den Tod niemand zwingen kunnt
(Nul ne peut contraindre la mort)
pour haute-contre a cappella, 6 premières mesures

David James, contre-ténor
ECM 461 895-2

Jean-Sébastien Bach,

Partita n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004 :
Chaconne avec citations de chorals chantés

Christoph Poppen, violon
Ensemble Hilliard :
Monika Mauch, soprano
David James, contre-ténor
John Potter, ténor
Gordon Jones, baryton
ECM 461 895-2

L'équipe de l'émission :
28 min
émission précédente
Harpe et musique française
dimanche 28 février 2021 Harpe et musique française