Bach recomposé : Partita n°2 BWV 1004
Programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Jean-Sébastien Bach,
Partita pour violon n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004 :
1. Allemande
Rachel Podger, violon
CHANNEL CLASSICS CCS SEL 2498
Jean-Sébastien Bach / arr Edison Denissov,
Partita n°2 en ré min BWV 1004
arrangement pour violon et orchestre de chambre :
1. Allemande
Leonid Kogan, violon
Ensemble instrumental
direction : Pavel Kogan
PRAGA DIGITALS PRD 250373
Jean-Sébastien Bach,
Choral BWV 279 : Christ lag in Todesbanden
(Christ gisait dans les liens de la mort) pour 4 voix a cappella
Ensemble Hilliard :
Monika Mauch, soprano
David James, contre-ténor
John Potter, ténor
Gordon Jones, baryton
ECM 461 895-2
Jean-Sébastien Bach,
Cantate BWV 4 : Christ lag in Todesbanden :
Den Tod niemand zwingen kunnt
(Nul ne peut contraindre la mort)
pour haute-contre a cappella, 6 premières mesures
David James, contre-ténor
ECM 461 895-2
Jean-Sébastien Bach,
Partita n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004 :
Chaconne avec citations de chorals chantés
Christoph Poppen, violon
Ensemble Hilliard :
Monika Mauch, soprano
David James, contre-ténor
John Potter, ténor
Gordon Jones, baryton
ECM 461 895-2
- Marina ChicheProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration