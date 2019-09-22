Antoine Tamestit et Masato Suzuki jouent Bach
Sonates pour viole de gambe et clavecin de Bach interprétées à l'alto par Antoine Tamestit avec Masato Suzuki (Harmonia Mundi). Et au violoncelle par Paul Tortelier avec Robert Veyron-Lacroix (Erato)
Programmation musicale :
(disques CD)
Jean-Sébastien (Johann Sebastian) Bach,
1ère sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en sol Majeur, BWV 1027 (arrangement pour alto et clavecin) : 1er mvt. Adagio – 2ème mvt. Allegro ma non tanto
2ème sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en ré Majeur, BWV 1028 (arr pour alto et clavecin) : 3ème mvt. Andante – 4ème mvt. Allegro
Antoine Tamestit, alto
Masato Suzuki, clavecin
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 902259
titre du CD : J.S. Bach – Sonatas for Viola (da Gamba) and Harpsichord
Choix de France Musique
3ème sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en sol mineur, BWV 1029 (arr pour violoncelle et clavecin) : 2ème mvt. Adagio – 3ème mvt. Allegro
Paul Tortelier, violoncelle
Robert Veyron-Lacroix, clavecin
ERATO – collection Le voyage musical vol. 77
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration