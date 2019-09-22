Antoine Tamestit et Masato Suzuki jouent Bach

Programmation musicale :

(disques CD)

Jean-Sébastien (Johann Sebastian) Bach,

1ère sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en sol Majeur, BWV 1027 (arrangement pour alto et clavecin) : 1er mvt. Adagio – 2ème mvt. Allegro ma non tanto

2ème sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en ré Majeur, BWV 1028 (arr pour alto et clavecin) : 3ème mvt. Andante – 4ème mvt. Allegro

Antoine Tamestit, alto

Masato Suzuki, clavecin

HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 902259

titre du CD : J.S. Bach – Sonatas for Viola (da Gamba) and Harpsichord

Choix de France Musique

3ème sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en sol mineur, BWV 1029 (arr pour violoncelle et clavecin) : 2ème mvt. Adagio – 3ème mvt. Allegro

Paul Tortelier, violoncelle

Robert Veyron-Lacroix, clavecin

ERATO – collection Le voyage musical vol. 77