Dimanche 22 septembre 2019
28 min

Antoine Tamestit et Masato Suzuki jouent Bach

Sonates pour viole de gambe et clavecin de Bach interprétées à l'alto par Antoine Tamestit avec Masato Suzuki (Harmonia Mundi). Et au violoncelle par Paul Tortelier avec Robert Veyron-Lacroix (Erato)

Antoine Tamestit et Masato Suzuki jouent Bach
Antoine Tamestit, alto et Masato Suzuki, clavecin. Leur disque des sonates pour viole de gambe et clavecin de Bach paraît chez Harmonia Mundi. Choix de France Musique, © photo by Philippe Matsas / Harmonia Mundi

Programmation musicale :

(disques CD)

Jean-Sébastien (Johann Sebastian) Bach,

1ère sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en sol Majeur, BWV 1027 (arrangement pour alto et clavecin) : 1er mvt. Adagio – 2ème mvt. Allegro ma non tanto

2ème sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en ré Majeur, BWV 1028 (arr pour alto et clavecin) : 3ème mvt. Andante – 4ème mvt. Allegro

Antoine Tamestit, alto
Masato Suzuki, clavecin
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 902259
titre du CD : J.S. Bach – Sonatas for Viola (da Gamba) and Harpsichord
Choix de France Musique

3ème sonate pour viole de gambe et clavecin, en sol mineur, BWV 1029 (arr pour violoncelle et clavecin) : 2ème mvt. Adagio – 3ème mvt. Allegro

Paul Tortelier, violoncelle
Robert Veyron-Lacroix, clavecin
ERATO – collection Le voyage musical vol. 77

L'équipe de l'émission :
