Olivier Charlier, Raphaël Pidoux et Vincent Coq à la Folle Journée de Nantes 2022

Les concerts de La Folle Journée de Nantes
Samedi 29 janvier 2022
1h

Chefs-d'oeuvre des dernières années, les deux Trios avec piano sont contemporains du Voyage d'hiver. La même mélancolie poignante s'exprime dans le célèbre mouvement lent du Trio n°2.

Trio Wanderer, © Thomas Dorn

Programme musical

Franz Schubert
Trio avec piano n°2 en mi bémol majeur opus 100 D. 929
I. Allegro
II. Andante con moto
III. Scherzo : Allegro moderato
IV. Allegro moderato

Distribution

Olivier Charlier, violon
Raphäel Pidoux, violoncelle
Vincent Coq, piano

Après-concert

Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle
Programmation musicale :

**L. van Beethoven
**Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 2. Largo
Trio Wanderrer, Raphaël Pidoux, Vincent Coq, Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabedian
Album: Ludwig van Beethoven: Tripl concerto et Egmont
Label : Chant du monde

**Franz Schubert
**Sonate en La Maj D 821 "arpeggione" version violoncelle et piano : I. Allegro moderato
Roland Pidoux, Jean-Claude Pennetier
Album : Franz Schubert : Trios et sonate D 581, D471 & D 821
Label : Harmonia mundi

