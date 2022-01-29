Olivier Charlier, Raphaël Pidoux et Vincent Coq à la Folle Journée de Nantes 2022
Chefs-d'oeuvre des dernières années, les deux Trios avec piano sont contemporains du Voyage d'hiver. La même mélancolie poignante s'exprime dans le célèbre mouvement lent du Trio n°2.
Programme musical
Franz Schubert
Trio avec piano n°2 en mi bémol majeur opus 100 D. 929
I. Allegro
II. Andante con moto
III. Scherzo : Allegro moderato
IV. Allegro moderato
Distribution
Olivier Charlier, violon
Raphäel Pidoux, violoncelle
Vincent Coq, piano
Après-concert
Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle
Programmation musicale :
**L. van Beethoven
**Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 2. Largo
Trio Wanderrer, Raphaël Pidoux, Vincent Coq, Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabedian
Album: Ludwig van Beethoven: Tripl concerto et Egmont
Label : Chant du monde
**Franz Schubert
**Sonate en La Maj D 821 "arpeggione" version violoncelle et piano : I. Allegro moderato
Roland Pidoux, Jean-Claude Pennetier
Album : Franz Schubert : Trios et sonate D 581, D471 & D 821
Label : Harmonia mundi
- Priscille LafitteProduction
- Christophe DilysProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation