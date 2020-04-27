Gershwin joue au tennis
Déjà 30 : 0 ! Ça ne tarde pas ! Une fois de plus, c’est lui qui mène le match. Mais là, son adversaire a réussi, a enfin réussi, pense-t-il intérieurement, à lui arracher un deuxième jeu. Evidemment, Gershwin ne doute pas une seule seconde du résultat…
Première diffusion 15 juin 2014
Complément de programme
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano / Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Judd
Decca
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessarily so
Bryn Terfel, baryton-basse / Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, dir. Paul Daniel
Deutsche Grammophon
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime
Sidney Bechet & Band
Frémeaux & Associés
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Oh, Doctor Jesus
Ella Fitzgerald, vocal / Orchestre sous la direction de Russell Garcia
Verve
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Bess, You Is My Woman
Louis Armstrong, vocal / Orchestre sous la direction de Russell Garcia
Verve
- Jérémie RousseauProduction
- Massimo BelliniProduction
- Fabien FleuratProduction