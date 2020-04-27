Comme si vous y étiez
Par Jérémie Rousseau
Gershwin joue au tennis

Déjà 30 : 0 ! Ça ne tarde pas ! Une fois de plus, c’est lui qui mène le match. Mais là, son adversaire a réussi, a enfin réussi, pense-t-il intérieurement, à lui arracher un deuxième jeu. Evidemment, Gershwin ne doute pas une seule seconde du résultat…

Complément de programme

George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano / Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Judd
Decca

George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessarily so
Bryn Terfel, baryton-basse / Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, dir. Paul Daniel
Deutsche Grammophon

George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime
Sidney Bechet & Band
Frémeaux & Associés

George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Oh, Doctor Jesus
Ella Fitzgerald, vocal / Orchestre sous la direction de Russell Garcia
Verve

George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Bess, You Is My Woman
Louis Armstrong, vocal / Orchestre sous la direction de Russell Garcia
Verve

