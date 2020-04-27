Gershwin joue au tennis

Déjà 30 : 0 ! Ça ne tarde pas ! Une fois de plus, c’est lui qui mène le match. Mais là, son adversaire a réussi, a enfin réussi, pense-t-il intérieurement, à lui arracher un deuxième jeu. Evidemment, Gershwin ne doute pas une seule seconde du résultat…

Première diffusion 15 juin 2014

Complément de programme

Rhapsody in Blue

Rhapsody in Blue

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano / Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Judd

Decca

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : It ain't necessarily so

Bryn Terfel, baryton-basse / Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, dir. Paul Daniel

Deutsche Grammophon

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : Summertime

Sidney Bechet & Band

Frémeaux & Associés

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : Oh, Doctor Jesus

Ella Fitzgerald, vocal / Orchestre sous la direction de Russell Garcia

Verve

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : Bess, You Is My Woman

Louis Armstrong, vocal / Orchestre sous la direction de Russell Garcia

Verve