Winterreise is coming, avec Ian Bostridge et David Lively
En direct et en public de l'Hôtel Bedford
A la table des invités :
- Ian Bostridge (ténor)
- David Lively (pianiste)
Programme musical
Franz Schubert, Die Schöne Müllerin D 795 - "Whohin ?"
Ian Bostridge (ténor), Mitsuko Uchida (piano)
EMI Classics 5578272
Franz Schubert, Winterreise D 911 - "Auf dem Flusse"
Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)
EMI Classics 5577902
Franz Schubert, Winterreise D 911 - "Einsamkeit"
Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)
EMI Classics 5577902
Franz Schubert, Winterreise D 911 - "Der Leiermann"
Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)
EMI Classics 5577902
Benjamin Britten, Sérénade op. 31 pour ténor, cor et cordes - Pastorale
Ian Bostridge (ténor), Radek Baborak (cor), Berliner Philharmoniker, Simon Rattle (direction)
EMI Classics 5580492
Aaron Copland, Four Blues, Soft and languid
David Lively (piano)
La Musica LMU 11
George Gershwin, Oh, Lady Be Good! ; Do It Again
David Lively (piano)
La Musica LMU 11
Scott Joplin, Maple Leaf Rag
David Lively (piano)
La Musica LMU 11
Samuel Barber, Excursions op. 20 - Allegro molto
David Lively (piano)
La Musica LMU 11
- Ian BostridgeInvité
- Franz SchubertCompositeur
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration