Winterreise is coming, avec Ian Bostridge et David Lively

A la table des invités :

Ian Bostridge (ténor)

(ténor) David Lively (pianiste)

Programme musical

Franz Schubert, Die Schöne Müllerin D 795 - "Whohin ?"

Ian Bostridge (ténor), Mitsuko Uchida (piano)

EMI Classics 5578272

Franz Schubert, Winterreise D 911 - "Auf dem Flusse"

Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)

EMI Classics 5577902

Franz Schubert, Winterreise D 911 - "Einsamkeit"

Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)

EMI Classics 5577902

Franz Schubert, Winterreise D 911 - "Der Leiermann"

Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)

EMI Classics 5577902

Benjamin Britten, Sérénade op. 31 pour ténor, cor et cordes - Pastorale

Ian Bostridge (ténor), Radek Baborak (cor), Berliner Philharmoniker, Simon Rattle (direction)

EMI Classics 5580492

Aaron Copland, Four Blues, Soft and languid

David Lively (piano)

La Musica LMU 11

George Gershwin, Oh, Lady Be Good! ; Do It Again

David Lively (piano)

La Musica LMU 11

Scott Joplin, Maple Leaf Rag

David Lively (piano)

La Musica LMU 11

Samuel Barber, Excursions op. 20 - Allegro molto

David Lively (piano)

La Musica LMU 11