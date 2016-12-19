Un éléphant ça Trump…

A la tables des invités :

Joel Cohen (ancien chef de la Boston Camerata)

Geoffroy Jourdain (chef de choeur)

Programme musical

Yankee Doodle

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)

Erato [3984-21668-2]

Hail to the Chief

Orchestre symphonique de la radio slovaque, Peter Breiner (direction)

Marco Polo [8225363]

Ode on science

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)

Erato [3984-21668-2]

Rights of Woman

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)

Erato [3984-21668-2]

Working Boy

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)

Erato [3984-21668-2]

Elder Joseph Brackett (1797-1882), Simple gifts

The Boston Camerata, THe Schola Cantorum of Boston, Joel Cohen (direction)

Erato [4509-98491-2]

_Pretty H_ome

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)

Glissando [779 020-2]

Billie Holliday, Strange Fruit

LP Atlantic [SD 161]

Woody Guthrie, This Land is your land

Smithonian Folkways Records [SFW 40100]

Aaron Copland, Fanfare for the common man

Orchestre symphonique d'Atlanta, Louis Lane (direction)

Telarc [TELA CD 80 078]