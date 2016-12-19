Un éléphant ça Trump…
En direct et en public depuis l'hôtel Bedford, Geoffroy Jourdain et Joël Cohen qui proposera une sélection musicale spéciale en écho à l'actualité américaine.
A la tables des invités :
- Joel Cohen (ancien chef de la Boston Camerata)
- Geoffroy Jourdain (chef de choeur)
Programme musical
Yankee Doodle
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]
Hail to the Chief
Orchestre symphonique de la radio slovaque, Peter Breiner (direction)
Marco Polo [8225363]
Ode on science
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]
Rights of Woman
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]
Working Boy
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]
Elder Joseph Brackett (1797-1882), Simple gifts
The Boston Camerata, THe Schola Cantorum of Boston, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [4509-98491-2]
_Pretty H_ome
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Glissando [779 020-2]
Billie Holliday, Strange Fruit
LP Atlantic [SD 161]
Woody Guthrie, This Land is your land
Smithonian Folkways Records [SFW 40100]
Aaron Copland, Fanfare for the common man
Orchestre symphonique d'Atlanta, Louis Lane (direction)
Telarc [TELA CD 80 078]
- Lionel EsparzaProduction