Classic Club
Magazine
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 17 janvier 2017
1h

Un éléphant ça Trump…

En direct et en public depuis l'hôtel Bedford, Geoffroy Jourdain et Joël Cohen qui proposera une sélection musicale spéciale en écho à l'actualité américaine.

Un éléphant ça Trump…
Donald Trump, © Getty / Drew Angerer

A la tables des invités :

  • Joel Cohen (ancien chef de la Boston Camerata)
  • Geoffroy Jourdain (chef de choeur)

Programme musical

Yankee Doodle
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]

Hail to the Chief
Orchestre symphonique de la radio slovaque, Peter Breiner (direction)
Marco Polo [8225363]

Ode on science
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]

Rights of Woman
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]

Working Boy
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [3984-21668-2]

Elder Joseph Brackett (1797-1882), Simple gifts
The Boston Camerata, THe Schola Cantorum of Boston, Joel Cohen (direction)
Erato [4509-98491-2]

_Pretty H_ome
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen (direction)
Glissando [779 020-2]

Billie Holliday, Strange Fruit
LP Atlantic [SD 161]

Woody Guthrie, This Land is your land
Smithonian Folkways Records [SFW 40100]

Aaron Copland, Fanfare for the common man
Orchestre symphonique d'Atlanta, Louis Lane (direction)
Telarc [TELA CD 80 078]

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :