Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Mardi 19 septembre 2017
1h

Top chefs, avec Leonard Slatkin et David Reiland

Leonard Slatkin et David Reiland sont en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford. Entrée libre

Top chefs, avec Leonard Slatkin et David Reiland
Lonard Slatkin (2005), © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

A la table des Invités :

  • Leonard Slatkin (chef d’orchestre) / traduction Paloma Goulemot

  • David Reiland (chef d’orchestre)

Programme musical

Maurice Ravel, Le Tombeau de Couperin - Rigaudon (arrangement pour orchestre)
Orchestre national de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Naxos [8.572888]

Frank Sinatra, It could happen to you
Frank Sinatra (voix), Quatuor de Hollywood
Capitol [4969912]

Samuel Barber, Adagio op. 11 pour cordes
Orchestre symphonique de Saint-Louis, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Telarc [TELA CD 80 059]

Aaron Copland, Rodeo - Corral nocturne
Orchestre symphonique de Detroit, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Naxos [8.559758]

Benjamin Godard, Brésilienne op. 51 n° 2
Orchestre de la radio de Münich, David Reiland (direction)
CPO [555044-2]

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, La Finta Giardiniera K 196 - Acte I : "Geme la tortorella"
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, Ivor Bolton (direction)
Naïve [V 5366]

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Antar - Troisième mouvement (arrangement Maurice Ravel)
Orchestre national de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Naxos [8.573448]

