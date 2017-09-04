Top chefs, avec Leonard Slatkin et David Reiland

A la table des Invités :

Leonard Slatkin (chef d’orchestre) / traduction Paloma Goulemot

David Reiland (chef d’orchestre)

Programme musical

Maurice Ravel, Le Tombeau de Couperin - Rigaudon (arrangement pour orchestre)

Orchestre national de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin (direction)

Naxos [8.572888]

Frank Sinatra, It could happen to you

Frank Sinatra (voix), Quatuor de Hollywood

Capitol [4969912]

Samuel Barber, Adagio op. 11 pour cordes

Orchestre symphonique de Saint-Louis, Leonard Slatkin (direction)

Telarc [TELA CD 80 059]

Aaron Copland, Rodeo - Corral nocturne

Orchestre symphonique de Detroit, Leonard Slatkin (direction)

Naxos [8.559758]

Benjamin Godard, Brésilienne op. 51 n° 2

Orchestre de la radio de Münich, David Reiland (direction)

CPO [555044-2]

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, La Finta Giardiniera K 196 - Acte I : "Geme la tortorella"

Sandrine Piau (soprano), Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, Ivor Bolton (direction)

Naïve [V 5366]

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Antar - Troisième mouvement (arrangement Maurice Ravel)

Orchestre national de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin (direction)

Naxos [8.573448]