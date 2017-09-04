Top chefs, avec Leonard Slatkin et David Reiland
Leonard Slatkin et David Reiland sont en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford. Entrée libre
A la table des Invités :
Leonard Slatkin (chef d’orchestre) / traduction Paloma Goulemot
- David Reiland (chef d’orchestre)
Programme musical
Maurice Ravel, Le Tombeau de Couperin - Rigaudon (arrangement pour orchestre)
Orchestre national de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Naxos [8.572888]
Frank Sinatra, It could happen to you
Frank Sinatra (voix), Quatuor de Hollywood
Capitol [4969912]
Samuel Barber, Adagio op. 11 pour cordes
Orchestre symphonique de Saint-Louis, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Telarc [TELA CD 80 059]
Aaron Copland, Rodeo - Corral nocturne
Orchestre symphonique de Detroit, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Naxos [8.559758]
Benjamin Godard, Brésilienne op. 51 n° 2
Orchestre de la radio de Münich, David Reiland (direction)
CPO [555044-2]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, La Finta Giardiniera K 196 - Acte I : "Geme la tortorella"
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, Ivor Bolton (direction)
Naïve [V 5366]
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Antar - Troisième mouvement (arrangement Maurice Ravel)
Orchestre national de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin (direction)
Naxos [8.573448]
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration