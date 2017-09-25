Souvent Bach varie, avec Lise de la Salle et Camille Thomas
En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford
À la table des Invités
- Lise de la Salle (pianiste)
- Camille Thomas (violoncelliste)
Programme musical :
Jacques Offenbach :Les contes d'Hoffman - Barcarolle
Camille Thomas (violoncelle), Nemanja Radulovic (violon)
Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon [4797520]
Camille Saint-Saëns : Suite pour violoncelle et orchestre, op. 16b - 2. Sérénade. Andantino
Camille Thomas (violoncelle)
Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon [4797520]
Jacques Offenbach :Les Larmes de Jacqueline, op. 76/2
Camille Thomas (violoncelle)
Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon [4797520]
Edvard Grieg :Lauf der Welt, Op. 48/1
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (soprano), Geoffrey Parsons (Piano)
Icon [918468 2]
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Julien HanckCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration