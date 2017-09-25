Classic Club
Magazine
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 24 octobre 2017
1h

Souvent Bach varie, avec Lise de la Salle et Camille Thomas

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford

Souvent Bach varie, avec Lise de la Salle et Camille Thomas
Lise de la Salle et Camille Thomas, © Uwe Arens / LynnGoldsmith

À la table des Invités

- Lise de la Salle (pianiste)

- Camille Thomas (violoncelliste)

Programme musical :

Jacques Offenbach :Les contes d'Hoffman - Barcarolle
Camille Thomas (violoncelle), Nemanja Radulovic (violon)
Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon [4797520]

Camille Saint-Saëns : Suite pour violoncelle et orchestre, op. 16b - 2. Sérénade. Andantino
Camille Thomas (violoncelle)
Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon [4797520]

Jacques Offenbach :Les Larmes de Jacqueline, op. 76/2
Camille Thomas (violoncelle)
Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon [4797520]

Edvard Grieg :Lauf der Welt, Op. 48/1
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (soprano), Geoffrey Parsons (Piano)
Icon [918468 2]

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 23 octobre 2017
1h
Voir la musique, avec Florence Gétreau et Denis Raisin-Dadre
émission suivante
mercredi 25 octobre 2017
1h
l’A.B.C. du piano, avec Pascal Amoyel, David Bismuth et François Chaplin