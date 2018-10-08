Classic Club
Jeudi 1 novembre 2018
1h

Lumière sur le Balcon, avec Maxime Pascal, Benjamin Lazar, Iris Zerdoud et Léa Trommenschlager

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford

Lumière sur le Balcon, avec Maxime Pascal, Benjamin Lazar, Iris Zerdoud et Léa Trommenschlager
Eclipse du soleil, homme regardant à travers un disque avec cache, photo prise sur le balcon de l'agence Rol, 4 rue Richer. Photographie de presse/Agence Rol - 17-4-1912, © Gallica-BnF

A la table des Invités :

- Maxime Pascal (chef de l'orchestre Le Balcon)
- Benjamin Lazar (metteur en scène)
- Iris Zerdoud (clarinettiste, chargée de production du Balcon)
- Léa Trommenschlager (soprano)

Programmation musicale

Hector Berlioz / Arthur Lavandier (adaptation)
Symphonie fantastique : « Rêveries – Passions »   
Le Balcon, dir. Maxime Pascal

Robert Schumann / Friedrich Ruckert
Myrthen, op.25 n°11 : « Mutter glaube nicht »
Léa Trommenschlager, soprano
Alphonse Cemin, piano   
B RECORDS LBM00

♬ Karlheinz Stockhausen
Michaels Reise um die Erde [Acte 2] (Le voyage de Michael autour de la terre) : « Station 7 »
Marco Blaauw, trompette ; Nicola Jurgensen, Cor de basset
Ensemble Musikfabrik, dir. Peter Rundel
WERGO (WER 6858 2)

Robert Schumann / Thomas Moore
Myrthen, op.25 n°17 : « Leis' rudern hin »  
Damien Pass, baryton-basse
Alphonse Cemin, piano     
B RECORDS LBM00

♬ Karlheinz Stockhausen
Michaels Reise um die Erde [Acte 2] (Le voyage de Michael autour de la terre) : « Kreuzigung »  
Marco Blaauw, trompette ; Nicola Jurgensen, Cor de basset  
Ensemble Musikfabrik, dir. Peter Rundel  
WERGO (WER 6858 2)

Le fiacre
Yvette Guilbert, chant ; Irène Aïtoff, piano
FA 5074

Robert Schumann / Friedrich Ruckert
Myrthen, op.25 n°20 : « Weit Weit »  
Léa Trommenschlager, soprano  
Alphonse Cemin, piano     
B RECORDS LBM00

Hector Berlioz / Arthur Lavandier (adaptation)
Symphonie fantastique : « Un Bal »
Le Balcon, dir. Maxime Pascal

