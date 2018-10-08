Lumière sur le Balcon, avec Maxime Pascal, Benjamin Lazar, Iris Zerdoud et Léa Trommenschlager
En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford
A la table des Invités :
- Maxime Pascal (chef de l'orchestre Le Balcon)
- Benjamin Lazar (metteur en scène)
- Iris Zerdoud (clarinettiste, chargée de production du Balcon)
- Léa Trommenschlager (soprano)
Programmation musicale
♬Hector Berlioz / Arthur Lavandier (adaptation)
Symphonie fantastique : « Rêveries – Passions »
Le Balcon, dir. Maxime Pascal
♬Robert Schumann / Friedrich Ruckert
Myrthen, op.25 n°11 : « Mutter glaube nicht »
Léa Trommenschlager, soprano
Alphonse Cemin, piano
B RECORDS LBM00
♬ Karlheinz Stockhausen
Michaels Reise um die Erde [Acte 2] (Le voyage de Michael autour de la terre) : « Station 7 »
Marco Blaauw, trompette ; Nicola Jurgensen, Cor de basset
Ensemble Musikfabrik, dir. Peter Rundel
WERGO (WER 6858 2)
♬Robert Schumann / Thomas Moore
Myrthen, op.25 n°17 : « Leis' rudern hin »
Damien Pass, baryton-basse
Alphonse Cemin, piano
B RECORDS LBM00
♬ Karlheinz Stockhausen
Michaels Reise um die Erde [Acte 2] (Le voyage de Michael autour de la terre) : « Kreuzigung »
Marco Blaauw, trompette ; Nicola Jurgensen, Cor de basset
Ensemble Musikfabrik, dir. Peter Rundel
WERGO (WER 6858 2)
♬Le fiacre
Yvette Guilbert, chant ; Irène Aïtoff, piano
FA 5074
♬Robert Schumann / Friedrich Ruckert
Myrthen, op.25 n°20 : « Weit Weit »
Léa Trommenschlager, soprano
Alphonse Cemin, piano
B RECORDS LBM00
♬Hector Berlioz / Arthur Lavandier (adaptation)
Symphonie fantastique : « Un Bal »
Le Balcon, dir. Maxime Pascal
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Maud NouryCollaboration