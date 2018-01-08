Classic Club
Mardi 30 janvier 2018
1h

Lieder Maximo, avec Matthias Goerne et Stanislas de Barbeyrac

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford à Paris

Lieder Maximo, avec Matthias Goerne et Stanislas de Barbeyrac
Matthias Goerne, © Caroline de Bon

A la table des invités :

  • Matthias Goerne (baryton) en concert mercredi 31 janvier à la Philharmonie de Paris dans un programme de Lieder avec orchestre de Franz Schubert, et qui a fait paraître tout récemment un disque : The Wagner Project chez Harmonia Mundi.
  • Stanislas de Barbeyrac (ténor) pour sa participation à la production des Dialogues des Carmélites de Francis Poulenc au Théâtre des Champs Elysées (Paris) du 7 au 16 février.

Programme musical

Johannes Brahms, Lieder und Gesänge op. 32 - "Bitteres zu sagen denkst du"
Matthias Goerne (baryton), Christoph Eschenbach (piano)
Harmonia Mundi 902174

Franz Schubert, Winterreise - Die Krähe
Matthias Goerne (baryton), Christoph Eschenbach (piano)
Harmonia Mundi HMC 902107

Richard Wagner, Die Walküre - Wotan : "Leb' wohl, du kühnes herrliches Kind!"
Matthias Goerne (baryton), Swedisch Radio Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Harding (direction)
Harmonia Mundi HMM 902250.51

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Cantate pour basse Ich habe genug BWV 82 : V. Aria "Ich freue mich auf meinen Tod"
Matthias Goerne (baryton), Freiburger Barockorchester, Gottfried von der Goltz (violon et direction)
Harmonia Mundi HMM 902323

Franz Schubert, Nacht und Träume
Stanislas de Barbeyrac (ténor), Insula Orchestra, Laurence Equilbey (direction)
Erato 0190295769437

Franz Schubert, Ganymed
Stanislas de Barbeyrac (ténor), Insula Orchestra, Laurence Equilbey (direction)
Erato 0190295769437

Hector Berlioz, Les Troyens - Acte V (extrait)
Stanislas de Barbeyrac (ténor), Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg, John Nelson (direction)
Erato 9029576220

