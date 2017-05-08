Classic Club
Jeudi 1 juin 2017
1h

Les philantropies du musicien Charpentier, Paul Agnew et Marc Coppey

sont en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford

Les philantropies du musicien Charpentier, Paul Agnew et Marc Coppey
Bal à la française de Marc-Antoine Charpentier. Estampe (détail). Éditeur : P. Landry à Paris, © Gallica-BnF

A la table des Invités:

- Paul Agnew (ténor, directeur musical adjoint des Arts Florissants)
pour le CD Monteverdi, Madrigali vol.3 - Venezia.
pour les concerts Charpentier du Festival St Michel en Thiérache (4 juin,...)

- Marc Coppey (violoncelliste)
pour le CD d'oeuvres de Bloch et Dvorak chez Audite

Programme musical

Monteverdi: Al lune de le stelle. Livre VII
Les Arts Florissants
Paul Agnew (direction)
HAF 8905278

Monteverdi: Altri cante 'Amor. Livre VIII
Les Arts Florissants
Paul Agnew (direction)
HAF 8905278

M.A. Charpentier:La descente d'Orphée aux enfers
Paul Agnew (contre-ténor)
Les Arts Florissants
William Christie (direction)
Erato 0630-11913-2

Dvorak: Symphonie n°5 en fa M, op 76
Czech Philarmonic
Jiří Bělohlávek (direction)
Decca 478 6757

Dvorak: Concerto pour violoncelle en mi m, op 104
Marc Coppey (violoncelle)
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Kirill Karabits (direction)
Audite 97.734

Ernest Bloch:Schelomo
Marc Coppey (violoncelle)
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Kirill Karabits (direction)
Audite 97.734

Dvorak:Klid
Marc Coppey (violoncelle)
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Kirill Karabits (direction)
Audite 97.734

