Les philantropies du musicien Charpentier, Paul Agnew et Marc Coppey
sont en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford
A la table des Invités:
- Paul Agnew (ténor, directeur musical adjoint des Arts Florissants)
pour le CD Monteverdi, Madrigali vol.3 - Venezia.
pour les concerts Charpentier du Festival St Michel en Thiérache (4 juin,...)
- Marc Coppey (violoncelliste)
pour le CD d'oeuvres de Bloch et Dvorak chez Audite
Programme musical
Monteverdi: Al lune de le stelle. Livre VII
Les Arts Florissants
Paul Agnew (direction)
HAF 8905278
Monteverdi: Altri cante 'Amor. Livre VIII
Les Arts Florissants
Paul Agnew (direction)
HAF 8905278
M.A. Charpentier:La descente d'Orphée aux enfers
Paul Agnew (contre-ténor)
Les Arts Florissants
William Christie (direction)
Erato 0630-11913-2
Dvorak: Symphonie n°5 en fa M, op 76
Czech Philarmonic
Jiří Bělohlávek (direction)
Decca 478 6757
Dvorak: Concerto pour violoncelle en mi m, op 104
Marc Coppey (violoncelle)
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Kirill Karabits (direction)
Audite 97.734
Ernest Bloch:Schelomo
Marc Coppey (violoncelle)
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Kirill Karabits (direction)
Audite 97.734
Dvorak:Klid
Marc Coppey (violoncelle)
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Kirill Karabits (direction)
Audite 97.734
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration