Le cor merveilleux d’Eliahu
En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford: Ismaël Margain et Eliahu Inbal
A la table des Invités:
- Ismaël Margain (pianiste)
pour le CD consacré à Schubert chez B records
- Eliahu Inbal (chef d’orchestre)
pour Mahler (des Knaben Wunderhorn), Bruckner (Symphonie n° 4 "Romantique") avec Ekaterina Gubanova, Dietrich Henschel et l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, concert du 7 avril à la Philharmonie de Paris
Programme musical
Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin
Orchestre National de France
Eliahu Inbal (direction)
Denon CD-71798
Berlioz:Lelio op 14bis
Keith Lewis (ténor)
Walton Gronroos (baryton)
Orchestre de la Radio de Francfort
Ensemble vocal de Fribourg
Eliahu Inbal (direction)
Denon CD-73219
Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn "Lied des Verfolgten im Turm"
Iris Vermillion (mezzo)
Bernd Weikl (baryton)
Orchestre symphonique de Vienne
EMI classics 5 858 36 2
Schubert:: Sonate pour piano n°21 en si b M D.960
Ismaël Margain (piano)
B records LBM006
Schubert:Drei Klavierstücke, D. 946
Ismaël Margain (piano)
B records LBM006
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration