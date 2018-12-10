Vive Offenbach ! avec Jean-Philippe Biojout
Attention c'est une émission enregistrée !
A la table des Invités
- Jean-Philippe Biojout (chanteur lyrique, éditeur, écrivain)
pour le livre "Jacques Offenbach" aux éditions Bleu Nuit, collection horizons
Programme musical
Offenbach : Geneviève de Brabant, "Couplet de la poule"
Bernard Plantey
Orchestre de l'ORTF
Marcel Cariven (direction)
Malibran Music 777
Offenbach : Vert, vert, "Nuit d'été "
Philarmonia orchestra
David Perry (direction)
Opérarra ORC 41
Offenbach : Robinson Crusoé, "Ah What a charming boy "
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Francis Alun (direction)
Opérara rara ORC 7
Offenbach : La Fille de tambour Major, " Entrée des soldats "
Orchestre de l'ORTF
Marcel Cariven (direction)
Malibran Music
Offenbach : Geneviève de Brabant, Galop
Boston Pops Orchestra
Arthur Fiedler (direction)
RCA 09026614292
Offenbach : Le Papillon, "Valse des rayons "
london Symphonic Orchestra
Richard Bonynge (direction)
Decca SLX 6588
Offenbach : Les Brigands, "Duetto du notaire"
Ghislaine Raphanel (soprano)
Colette Alliot Lugaz (soprano)
Choeur et orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon
John Eliot Gardiner (direction)
EMI 7498302
