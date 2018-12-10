Classic Club
Magazine
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 31 décembre 2018
1h

Vive Offenbach ! avec Jean-Philippe Biojout

Attention c'est une émission enregistrée !

Vive Offenbach ! avec Jean-Philippe Biojout
.

A la table des Invités

  • Jean-Philippe Biojout (chanteur lyrique, éditeur, écrivain)

pour le livre "Jacques Offenbach" aux éditions Bleu Nuit, collection horizons

Programme musical

Offenbach : Geneviève de Brabant, "Couplet de la poule"
Bernard Plantey
Orchestre de l'ORTF
Marcel Cariven (direction)
Malibran Music 777

Offenbach : Vert, vert, "Nuit d'été "
Philarmonia orchestra
David Perry (direction)
Opérarra ORC 41

Offenbach : Robinson Crusoé, "Ah What a charming boy "
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Francis Alun (direction)
Opérara rara ORC 7

Offenbach : La Fille de tambour Major, " Entrée des soldats "
Orchestre de l'ORTF
Marcel Cariven (direction)
Malibran Music 

Offenbach : Geneviève de Brabant, Galop
Boston Pops Orchestra
Arthur Fiedler (direction)
RCA 09026614292

Offenbach : Le Papillon, "Valse des rayons "
london Symphonic Orchestra
Richard Bonynge (direction)
Decca SLX 6588

Offenbach : Les Brigands, "Duetto du notaire"
Ghislaine Raphanel (soprano)
Colette Alliot Lugaz (soprano)
Choeur et orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon
John Eliot Gardiner (direction)
EMI 7498302

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 28 décembre 2018
1h
Best of (5) : Sylvia Kahan, Evelino Pido et Rinaldo Alessandrini
émission suivante
mardi 1 janvier 2019
1h
Les ambivalences du génie, avec François Anselmini & Rémy Jacobs