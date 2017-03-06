Hommage à Mstislav Rostropovitch
Xavier Phillips et Nina Apreleff sont en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford
A la table des Invités:
- Xavier Phillips (violoncelliste)
- Nina Apreleff (traductrice et interprète russe)
Programme musical
Beethoven: Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en ré M, op 102 n°2
Mstislav Rostropovitch (violoncelle)
Sviatoslav Richter (piano)
Decca
Tchaïkovsky: 6 romances op 6: Net tol ko tot kto znal op 6 n°6
Galina Vishnevskaya (soprano)
Mstislav Rostropovitch (piano)
DGG 002894796777
Saint-Saëns: Concerto pour violoncelle n°1
Mstislav Rostropovitch (violoncelle)
DGG 002894776505
Vishnevskaya/Rostropovitch/Rubinstein parlent de Chialapine, à la fin d'un repas dans un restaurant de Deauville (1980)
Youtube
Schubert: Sonate en la m, D 821 pour arpeggione et piano
Mstislav Rostropovitch (piano)
Benjamin Britten (piano)
Decca
Prokofiev:Ivan le terrible op 116
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Mstislav Rostropovitch (violoncelle)
Sony S2K 48387
