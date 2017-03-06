Classic Club
Magazine
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 27 mars 2017
1h

Hommage à Mstislav Rostropovitch

Xavier Phillips et Nina Apreleff sont en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford

Hommage à Mstislav Rostropovitch
Mstislav Rostropovitch

A la table des Invités:

- Xavier Phillips (violoncelliste)
- Nina Apreleff (traductrice et interprète russe)

Programme musical

Beethoven: Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en ré M, op 102 n°2
Mstislav Rostropovitch (violoncelle)
Sviatoslav Richter (piano)
Decca

Tchaïkovsky: 6 romances op 6: Net tol ko tot kto znal op 6 n°6
Galina Vishnevskaya (soprano)
Mstislav Rostropovitch (piano)
DGG 002894796777

Saint-Saëns: Concerto pour violoncelle n°1
Mstislav Rostropovitch (violoncelle)
DGG 002894776505

Vishnevskaya/Rostropovitch/Rubinstein parlent de Chialapine, à la fin d'un repas dans un restaurant de Deauville (1980)
Youtube

Schubert: Sonate en la m, D 821 pour arpeggione et piano
Mstislav Rostropovitch (piano)
Benjamin Britten (piano)
Decca

Prokofiev:Ivan le terrible op 116
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Mstislav Rostropovitch (violoncelle)
Sony S2K 48387

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 24 mars 2017
1h
Le Club des Critiques - 24 mars
émission suivante
mardi 28 mars 2017
1h
Le facteur sonne toujours 2 fois