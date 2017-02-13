Classic Club
Mardi 7 mars 2017
1h

En pays wallon

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford, Anne-Catherine Gillet et Patrick Davin.

En pays wallon
Rue de Liège (Belgique), © Getty / Ulla Al-Hamad / EyeEm

A la table des invités :

  • Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano)
  • Patrick Davin (chef d'orchestre)

Samuel Barber, Knoxville : Summer of 1915 op. 24 (1948)
Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano), Orchestre philharmonique Royal de Liège, Paul Daniel (direction)
Aeon [AECD 1113]

Benjamin Britten, Les Illuminations op. 18 (1940) - IX. Départ
Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano), Orchestre philharmonique Royal de Liège, Paul Daniel (direction)
Aeon [AECD 1113]

André Ernest Modeste Grétry, Guillaume Tell - Acte III, Scène 2 : "O Ciel où vont ces scélérats" (Air de Madame Tell)
Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano), Orchestre royal de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie, Claudio Scimone (direction)
Musique en Wallonie [MEW 1370]

