Magazine
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Mardi 7 mars 2017
En pays wallon
En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford, Anne-Catherine Gillet et Patrick Davin.
A la table des invités :
- Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano)
- Patrick Davin (chef d'orchestre)
Samuel Barber, Knoxville : Summer of 1915 op. 24 (1948)
Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano), Orchestre philharmonique Royal de Liège, Paul Daniel (direction)
Aeon [AECD 1113]
Benjamin Britten, Les Illuminations op. 18 (1940) - IX. Départ
Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano), Orchestre philharmonique Royal de Liège, Paul Daniel (direction)
Aeon [AECD 1113]
André Ernest Modeste Grétry, Guillaume Tell - Acte III, Scène 2 : "O Ciel où vont ces scélérats" (Air de Madame Tell)
Anne-Catherine Gillet (soprano), Orchestre royal de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie, Claudio Scimone (direction)
Musique en Wallonie [MEW 1370]
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 6 mars 2017
émission suivantemercredi 8 mars 2017