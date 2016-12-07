Different Reich

A la table des Invités :

Stéphane Roth (directeur éditorial de la Philharmonie de Paris)

Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)

Programme musical

Alberto Ginastera, "Cancion al arbol del olvido" op. 3

Klarthe [K016]

Alberto Ginastera, 5 Canciones populares argentinas op. 10 - "Zamba", "Arrorro"

Alberto Ginastera, Sonate pour violoncelle et piano op. 49 - III. Presto mormoroso

Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)

Steve Reich, Music for 18 musicians - Pulses (2)

Ensemble Modern

RCA [090026 68672 2]

Steve Reich, WTC 9/11 pour quatuor à cordes et bande pré-enregistrée - I. 9/11

Quatuor Tana

Megadisc classics [MDC 7877]

Steve Reich, The Desert Music - IV. Moderate

Steve Reich and musicians with chorus and members of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas (direction)

Nonesuch [79101-2]

Gabriel Sivak, Tres instantes oniricos - I. Tarde

Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)

