Different Reich
Ce soir à la table des invités, Stéphane Roth, Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)
A la table des Invités :
- Stéphane Roth (directeur éditorial de la Philharmonie de Paris)
- Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)
Programme musical
Alberto Ginastera, "Cancion al arbol del olvido" op. 3
Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]
Alberto Ginastera, 5 Canciones populares argentinas op. 10 - "Zamba", "Arrorro"
Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]
Alberto Ginastera, Sonate pour violoncelle et piano op. 49 - III. Presto mormoroso
Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]
Steve Reich, Music for 18 musicians - Pulses (2)
Ensemble Modern
RCA [090026 68672 2]
Steve Reich, WTC 9/11 pour quatuor à cordes et bande pré-enregistrée - I. 9/11
Quatuor Tana
Megadisc classics [MDC 7877]
Steve Reich, The Desert Music - IV. Moderate
Steve Reich and musicians with chorus and members of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas (direction)
Nonesuch [79101-2]
Gabriel Sivak, Tres instantes oniricos - I. Tarde
Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]
