Classic Club
Magazine
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 2 janvier 2017
1h

Different Reich

Ce soir à la table des invités, Stéphane Roth, Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)

Different Reich
Steve Reich, © Getty / Carolyn Cole

A la table des Invités :

  • Stéphane Roth (directeur éditorial de la Philharmonie de Paris)
  • Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)

Programme musical

Alberto Ginastera, "Cancion al arbol del olvido" op. 3
Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]

Alberto Ginastera, 5 Canciones populares argentinas op. 10 - "Zamba", "Arrorro"
Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]

Alberto Ginastera, Sonate pour violoncelle et piano op. 49 - III. Presto mormoroso
Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]

Steve Reich, Music for 18 musicians - Pulses (2)
Ensemble Modern
RCA [090026 68672 2]

Steve Reich, WTC 9/11 pour quatuor à cordes et bande pré-enregistrée - I. 9/11
Quatuor Tana
Megadisc classics [MDC 7877]

Steve Reich, The Desert Music - IV. Moderate
Steve Reich and musicians with chorus and members of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas (direction)
Nonesuch [79101-2]

Gabriel Sivak, Tres instantes oniricos - I. Tarde
Maya Villaunueva (soprano), Patrick Langot (violoncelle), Romain David (piano)
Klarthe [K016]

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :